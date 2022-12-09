Imhotep (10-2) vs. Pine-Richland (12-3): Players to know, history, and keys to victory in PIAA 5A football championship

Read full article on original website
Red Land’s Kyler Rehm wins fan vote as Mid-Penn boys basketball player of the week
Red Land had a rough season a year ago, but there’s reason for hope this year as the Patriots are off to a solid start and Kyler Rehm has helped make that happen. Just take a look at the performance he turned in a week ago. Rehm went out...
Cumberland Valley boys clip CD East 53-40 in Mid-Penn Commonwealth action
Cumberland Valley picked up a 53-40 victory over divisional foe CD East Tuesday. The Eagles built a 21-12 lead by the intermission and kept the Panthers at arm’s length to seal the win. The trio of Nolan Gilbert, Nolan Buzalka, and Jackson Boone combined for 37 points to power...
Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jone takes top spot in fan vote for Mid-Penn player of the week again
Make it two in a row for Olivia Jones. The Cedar Cliff standout sophomore won the fan vote as the Mid-Penn’s top player from opening weekend, and then kept right on balling to win it again in last week’s contest, too. She got it done with a 16-point...
Jacob Bassham, Jai’tavius Kelly spark Chambersburg boys basketball to come-from-behind win over Central Dauphin
The Chambersburg boys basketball team erased a 6-point deficit fourth quarter deficit and rallied to defeat Central Dauphin, 47-44, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth game Tuesday night. Central Dauphin held a 36-30 lead after three quarters but Chambersburg outscored the Rams, 17-8 in the final stanza to record the victory.
Boiling Springs boys overcome first-half deficit to best Camp Hill 49-39
Boiling Springs trailed by five points at the intermission, but the Bubblers used a strong second half to complete the comeback and secure a 49-39 victory against Camp Hill Tuesday. The Bubblers used a 16-7 third-quarter run to take a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. Brayden Richie paced the...
Hershey boys basketball erases halftime deficit and cruises past Palmyra
The Hershey boys basketball team, trailing by 3 points at halftime, held Palmyra without a field goal and to 4 second half points en route to a 55-34 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game Tuesday night. The Trojans stared at a 30-27 halftime deficit, as Palmyra drained 6 first half three-point...
Mason Blazer’s 26-point performance lifts Middletown boys hoops past East Penn 54-47
Middletown trailed late into the contest, but the Blue Raiders used a fourth-quarter rally to secure a 54-47 divisional victory Tuesday. The Raiders trailed 36-34 after the third quarter, but a 20-11 fourth-quarter run sealed the comeback win. Mason Blazer netted 26 points to power the Raiders. Teammate Tyson Leach...
Middletown girls basketball posts Capital Division win over East Pennsboro
Syncere Matthews and Addie Huber scored 13 points each to pace the Middletown girls basketball team to a 54-18 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over East Pennsboro Tuesday night. Huber rounded out her night with 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Ja’Laiyah Stover rounded out the scoring with 10 points and...
Undefeated William Penn hands Red Land girls basketball first loss of the season
Red Land was unable to overcome a slow first half as the Patriots dropped a 58-39 non-conference decision to William Penn Monday. The Patriots fell behind 36-15 by the intermission and were unable to claw back into contention. William Penn’s Ciarra Gibbs led all players with 23 points. Gibbs scored...
Larry Onabanwo scores 26 points as Milton Hershey boys hoops takes down Mechanicsburg
Larry Onabanwo poured in 26 points to help lift Milton Hershey to a 61-53 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game Tuesday night. The Spartans trailed by 2 points heading into the fourth quarter and outscored Mechanicsburg by 10 points in the game’s final 8 minutes. Malachi Thomas added 12 points...
Harrisburg freshman receiver Elias Coke receives first college offer from Big 12 school
Serving as one of the bright spots of a tough state championship loss to St. Joe’s Prep on Saturday, freshman Harrisburg wide receiver Elias Coke impressed in his toughest matchup of the year. The wideout created separation consistently against a talented defensive backfield of the Hawks, hauling in a...
Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown receives third college football offer from father’s alma mater
Harrisburg freshman lineman Kevin Brown’s recruitment has started to heat up in recent weeks. But on Tuesday, he received a scholarship offer that meant as much as any will. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Brown announced on Twitter that West Virginia University,...
Central Dauphin’s Sammy Widnick makes college decision
It’s been a pretty good fall for Sammy Widnick. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Mechanicsburg boys and girls swimming teams sweep Red Land
The Mechanicsburg girls and boys swimming teams swept past Red Land in Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division dual meet action Tuesday night. The Wildcat girls prevailed by a score of 141-36 and boys came out on top by a 93-72 margin. For the Mechanicsburg girls, Courtney Foose doubled in the 50...
Race horse caregivers work behind the scenes at Penn National Race Course
The backbone of the horse racing industry, the caregivers who work year-round looking after thoroughbreds, were recognized Wednesday as part of the first annual Pennsylvania Horse Racing Caregivers Appreciation Day. More than 680 horses live year-round at Penn National Race Course in Grantville. They are watched over by a small...
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
Where to get Morgan Wallen ‘One Night at a Time’ tickets: Stops in Hershey, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia
Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced his “One Night At a Time” world tour with stops across multiple countries and music festivals throughout 2023. The singer behind songs including “Wasted O You,” “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You” has announced his tour will include HARDY, Ernest, Parker McCollum and Bailey Zimmerman. The tour will stop at destinations in Canada, New Zealand and Australia as well as the United States, and will feature a performance at 7 p.m. on May 18 at the Hersheypark Stadium. Tickets for the tour go on sale starting Dec. 9.
Crumbl Cookies opening first shop in south-central Pa. this week
Crumbl Cookies is baking up a storm with the debut of a new shop in south-central Pennsylvania. The chain, known for its oversized cookies sold in more than 200 rotating flavors, is opening an outpost at 8 a.m., Dec. 16 at 814 Town Center Drive in York. Crumbl Cookies dates...
How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map
It’s too early for a white Christmas, but parts of Pennsylvania could be covered in snow on Thursday. How much will stick depends on where you are: The Harrisburg area could see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snowfall, though sleet and rain will tamp that down. The northcentral part of the state is forecast to get close to a foot of snow. The ends, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, could miss out entirely.
Warehouse, car wash and new Hershey’s plant among more than 15 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of September and October developers proposed a warehouse, a car wash, self-storage facilities, a grocery and other stores, housing, and a factory in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties. Here is a look at some of the projects – not all – that were proposed to local officials...
