Dua Lipa has taken her love of 3D nail charms to the next level, and the holidays have never looked darker — but in a good way. Ahead of her performance at Capital’s 2022 Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday, Dec. 11, the three-time Grammy winner showed off a festive new manicure that’s so unique, and very different than most of her past looks. Unlike a majority of her manis — which are known to be long, bright, and whimsical — Dua Lipa’s Christmas 2022 nails have more of a Halloween undertone, with its dark base. It’s the embellishments, though, that make it clear that the lewk is meant for the most wonderful time of the year.

2 DAYS AGO