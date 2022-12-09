Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
How To Win Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tickets By Writing A Letter
Who knew scoring tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour would be one of the hardest challenges you would have to face in 2022? If you failed to purchase anything during the presale and were hoping to get lucky during the Eras Tour public sale before it was canceled, you may be wondering what you can do now. No need to fret, you’re not on your own, kid. While Ticketmaster is opening up more tickets for some fans with presale codes, you could win Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets just by writing a letter.
Will Smith Was Spat On By A Costar On The Set Of His New Movie, "Emancipation"
Emancipation is Will's latest movie, hailed as his "comeback" following the Oscars incident with Chris Rock.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show's dancing DJ, dies at 40
Longtime "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at the age of 40
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Elite Daily
2022 Season Comes To An End TikTok Trend Shows Your Yearly Recap
It seems like just yesterday you were blasting “22 (Taylor’s Version)” at your New Year’s Eve party and planning out your goals for 2022. Now, you’re picking out which sparkly ‘fit to wear on Dec. 31 again. This year has flown by, but before you say hello to 2023, you might want to do the “2022 season comes to an end” TikTok trend.
Elite Daily
Dua Lipa's Christmas Nails Are Surprisingly Dark Yet Festive
Dua Lipa has taken her love of 3D nail charms to the next level, and the holidays have never looked darker — but in a good way. Ahead of her performance at Capital’s 2022 Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday, Dec. 11, the three-time Grammy winner showed off a festive new manicure that’s so unique, and very different than most of her past looks. Unlike a majority of her manis — which are known to be long, bright, and whimsical — Dua Lipa’s Christmas 2022 nails have more of a Halloween undertone, with its dark base. It’s the embellishments, though, that make it clear that the lewk is meant for the most wonderful time of the year.
Elite Daily
This Year's Golden Globe Noms Include Taylor, Zendaya, & Jennifer Coolidge
After a year off the air, the Golden Globes are back. The ceremony has been the kickoff for “awards season” since the 1980s, and despite some controversy, it’s still continuing that tradition. Here’s everything to know about the 2023 Golden Globes, including the nominees, host, and when to watch it.
Elite Daily
Camila Cabello’s Red Hair Is Her Most Drastic Transformation Yet
2022 has been a year of change for Camila Cabello. She has a new job, as a first-time coach on The Voice; a possible new relationship, since she reportedly started dating Austin Kevitch, the CEO of Lox Club dating app, following her breakup from Shawn Mendes; plus she’s been a total hair chameleon for months. And it looks like the Fifth Harmony alum plans to continue her chameleon-like ways into 2023, because Camila Cabello’s red hair is here just in time for the holiday season.
Elite Daily
Ellen DeGeneres, JoJo Siwa, & More Celebs Are Heartbroken Over tWitch's Death
Trigger Warning: This piece contains mention of suicide. On Dec. 13, The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s longtime DJ and co-executive producer Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide. He was 40 years old. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, shared a statement about his death with People on Dec. 14. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
Emily Blunt's Story About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Highlights An Important Problem In Hollywood
"I still sort of have this injury that's sustained from it."
Elite Daily
Lizzo's Quotes About Myke Wright Are Seriously Romantic
Lizzo knows what it’s like 2 be loved. On Dec. 12, she appeared on the Howard Stern Show and discussed her relationship with comedian Myke Wright, and Lizzo’s quotes about Myke show how serious their romance is. During their conversation, Stern asked Lizzo if men should continue to...
Elite Daily
Jennifer Coolidge's Response To Tanya's White Lotus Death Is Iconic
Warning: Spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2 follow. Jennifer Coolidge was just as sad to say ta-ta to Tanya as the rest of the White Lotus fandom. Upon learning her beloved character would be wheeled out of Season 2 in a casket in Season 2, Coolidge’s response was to try to keep Tanya alive. Unfortunately, The White Lotus’s creator, Mike White, stuck to his plan.
Elite Daily
Bailey Bass Has Been Waiting For Avatar 2 Since She Was 12 Years Old
Bailey Bass has spent the entirety of her teen years juggling schoolwork, gigs, and auditions… all while biding her time until the biggest break of her life could finally be released to the public. Bass was only 12 when she auditioned to play Tsireya, a Metkayina freediver and member of Pandora’s next generation of inhabitants in Avatar: The Way of Water and the subsequent three films in the franchise. The sequel took five years of pre-production, filming, and post-production, and then another two years of waiting due to Hollywood shutdowns and additional post-production. Bass, now 19, is finally ready to soar.
Elite Daily
Are Dua Lipa & Jack Harlow Dating? This Rumor's 🔥
Looks like Jack Harlow might be the king of manifestation. Seven months after the release of his song “Dua Lipa,” where he made his crush on the singer veryyy obvious, the two are reportedly seeing each other. The rumor is unconfirmed — and Deux Moi claimed there was “no way” it was legit — but Page Six and Us Weekly sources have a different story. So, are Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow dating? There’s been a lot of speculation.
Elite Daily
James From THTH Has A Solid Reason For Enforcing The Show's Rules
On most dating shows, contestants have one goal in mind: finding lasting love. But on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle, love isn’t the only reason cast members stick it out. There’s also a huge cash prize at the end of the season, but only if contestants are able to keep their hands off each other in the episodes leading up to the finale. For Season 4 Too Hot To Handle contestant James Pendergrass, that grand prize was important, and he worked to earn it for a very solid — and practical — reason.
Elite Daily
Apparently, Pete & EmRata Get Along Because Of Their "Similar Vibes"
Things are looking up for PemRata. Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski reportedly started seeing each other in November, and although they’ve kept quiet on their relationship status, things are “going strong” between them, according to sources. "[Davidson and Ratajkowski] are really enjoying their time together,” an insider...
Elite Daily
These New Christmas Songs Are Yuletide Bops
Whether it’s a new take on Wham!’s “Last Christmas” or an original song, it’s a right of passage for pop stars to drop a holiday tune. This year is no different with Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Alicia Keys among the singers to release merry music.
Elite Daily
Seb Revealed He's Living With A Too Hot To Handle Co-Star After The Show
Even reality show contestants who are told they’re hot can feel insecure. At least that’s what Too Hot To Handle Season 4 star Seb Melrose confessed recently about his feelings when he began on the Netflix reality show. Seb was worried he was actually not too hot to handle when he first hit the beach, despite the series’ name.
Elite Daily
New Year, New Shows: Netflix's January Lineup Is Here
As 2022 ends, Netflix is closing out a heck of a year. The streaming service rolled out some of its buzziest projects to date, including Stranger Things 4 and Wednesday. But a new year means a fresh slate, with brand new titles heading to subscribers. Let’s run down what’s coming to Netflix in January 2023 and check out the highlights.
Elite Daily
Twitter Low-Key Loves Daphne's Revenge Cheating On Cameron
A revenge dress — or revenge sojourn to a private island — is always a hot topic, at least according to Twitter. In The White Lotus Season 2, there were quite a few hints about Daphne’s revenge cheating, whether it was a photo of her children (who just happened look a lot like her personal trainer) or her “walk” with Ethan, immediately following him sharing his suspicions that Cameron and Harper hooked up.
