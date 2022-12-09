Read full article on original website
How to watch TLC’s new limited series ‘Awake Surgery’ premiere: Time, channel, free live stream
TLC’s new limited series “Awake Surgery” series premiere is tonight, December 14 at 10 p.m. The show follows Dr. Meegan Gruber as she performs surgery on those who don’t qualify for general anesthesia, or who just have a fear about general anesthesia. For those who have...
How to watch ‘A New Diva’s Christmas Carol’ VH1 movie premiere (12/14/22)
VH1 is debuting the festive, holiday movie “A New Diva’s Christmas Carol” set to premiere Wednesday, December 14 at 8 p.m., with a star-studded cast including Grammy-award winning artist Ashanit, as well as Vivica A. Fox, Robin Givens, and Eva Marcille. The movie tells the story of a pop star who reconnects with the magical spirit of Christmas after she’s unexpectedly visited by three muses.
Who will win ‘The Voice’ season 22? How to watch tonight (12/13/22), free live stream, time, channel
The last five contestants each performed two songs last night in an attempt to win America’s vote to be named “The Voice.”. The results of the overnight voting will be revealed during the finale of season 22 of “The Voice” on NBC starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Disney+ orders Season 2 of 'The Santa Clauses'
Disney+ announced Wednesday it has renewed its holiday-themed "The Santa Clauses" for a second season.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, dancer, DJ and TV show producer, dies at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the former reality star who rose through the TV ranks as the DJ and later executive producer on the long-running “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died. He was 40. Boss, a dancer who competed on “So You Think You Can Dance” and appeared in...
Who won ‘The Voice’ season 22 last night (12/13/22)?
A country singer from Georgia is the season 22 winner of NBC’s “The Voice.”. Bryce Leatherwood, 22, coached on the show by Blake Shelton, was crowned the winner. Leatherwood was one of the final three along with Morgan Myles, who was born in Williamsport, and Bodie. The final five included Omar Jose Cardona and Brayden Lape.
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
