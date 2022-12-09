ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch ‘A New Diva’s Christmas Carol’ VH1 movie premiere (12/14/22)

VH1 is debuting the festive, holiday movie “A New Diva’s Christmas Carol” set to premiere Wednesday, December 14 at 8 p.m., with a star-studded cast including Grammy-award winning artist Ashanit, as well as Vivica A. Fox, Robin Givens, and Eva Marcille. The movie tells the story of a pop star who reconnects with the magical spirit of Christmas after she’s unexpectedly visited by three muses.
Who won ‘The Voice’ season 22 last night (12/13/22)?

A country singer from Georgia is the season 22 winner of NBC’s “The Voice.”. Bryce Leatherwood, 22, coached on the show by Blake Shelton, was crowned the winner. Leatherwood was one of the final three along with Morgan Myles, who was born in Williamsport, and Bodie. The final five included Omar Jose Cardona and Brayden Lape.
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
