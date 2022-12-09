ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Lancaster County shooting investigation

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Lancaster County last month on the 200 block of North Second Street. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, James Pilgrim Jr. 29, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants by a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Suspect arrested in connection with Columbia, Lancaster County, shooting, police say

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead last month in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Borough Police Department and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest on Wednesday for the shooting that happened on Nov. 30 in the 200 block of North Second Street in Columbia.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Police Say Lancaster Shooting Victims Were Randomly Targeted

>Police Say Lancaster Shooting Victims Were Randomly Targeted. (Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster police are providing some more details about separate shootings in the city over the past few days. They believe the gunman who shot two people in a home on East Liberty Street Sunday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The coroner identified the suspect as Derek Stewart who was 36 and from Lancaster. Officials say the two people he allegedly shot were random victims. They also believe a woman who was found shot to death in her home on North Lime Street was connected to Stewart. She was 35-year-old Courtney Cooper. Her death is considered a homicide.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Police: Man turns gun on himself after killing woman, injuring two others in shooting in Lancaster

Sunday, Dec. 11 10:05 a.m.: Courtney Cooper, 35, is shot and killed inside her home on the 900 block of N. Lime St. Sunday, Dec. 11 8:00 p.m.: Police respond to a reported shooting in the area of the 300 block of E. Liberty St. and find one adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries. They quickly find another adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries a short distance away, on the 400 block of Ice. Ave.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Suspect accused of being involved in triple shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have a suspect in custody who is accused in a triple shooting that happened this weekend in Lancaster. PLEASE NOTE: The news conference has ended and this story is being updated with new information. Details of shooting. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Suspicious Lancaster death ruled shooting homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspicious death in Lancaster City has been ruled a shooting homicide by the county coroner. According to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber, 35-year-old Courtney Cooper was pronounced deceased on Dec. 12 at the scene. An autopsy determined the cause of death was gunshot wounds to her body with the manner of death ruled as a homicide.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner makes ruling in ‘suspicious’ central Pa. death

A 35-year-old woman found dead during a Monday welfare check in Lancaster died from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Lancaster police said officers found Courtney Cooper around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Cooper’s home on the 900 block of North Lime Street. At the time, police said her death was suspicious and under investigation.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Man with BB gun arrested after sending central Pa. schools into lockdown: police

A York County man was charged Tuesday after people saw him point a gun at another person, sending multiple schools within the Red Lion School District into lockdown. According to state police, 19-year-old Xavier Winemiller was under the influence of methamphetamine when he pointed a firearm at another person in the area of West Broadway and North Main streets in Red Lion just before 11:40 a.m.
RED LION, PA
WGAL

Woman arrested, charged with killing husband in 1987 in Perry County

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — Perry County investigators announced the arrest of a woman in a 35-year-old homicide at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Daryl Vankirk said troopers arrested Judith Ann Jarvis, of Millerstown, on Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. She was taken to the Perry County Prison. Bail was denied.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg homicide suspect turned himself in: police

A Harrisburg man accused of beating a man to death in August is in police custody Tuesday, according to officials. Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said Charles Baumgartner, 37, turned himself in, and online court dockets show he was arraigned by late afternoon. Baumgartner is charged in the death of...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Man Dead, Boy Wounded In Lancaster Shooting

(Lancaster, PA) -- A man is dead and a boy has injuries after a shooting in Lancaster. Thirty-year-old James Diggs of Lititz died after the shooting Friday night at Fourth and Ruby streets. The unidentified boy was shot multiple times, and he remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police have not reported any arrests, and investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

One person shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to Harrisburg police, a woman was shot on Sunday night. Police say a woman was shot in the ankle on 16th Street near the intersection of Market Street at 10:45 p.m. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. woman charged in husband’s 1987 killing after tests disprove her goose-bite story

Blood on a pair of old pajamas helped investigators arrest an elderly woman Tuesday, 35 years after they say she shot and killed her husband in their Perry County home. For decades, 76-year-old Judith A. Jarvis has claimed the blood on the right sleeve of her pajamas the night of her husband’s death in August 1987 was caused by a goose bite, Pennsylvania State Police said in court documents. She said her husband had shot himself.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Firefighters respond to Harrisburg home explosion, fire

An explosion rocked a neighborhood and destroyed a house in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, on Tuesday morning. Firefighters respond to Harrisburg home explosion, …. An explosion rocked a neighborhood and destroyed a house in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, on Tuesday morning. One in critical condition after being hit by vehicle.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

