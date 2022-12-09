>Police Say Lancaster Shooting Victims Were Randomly Targeted. (Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster police are providing some more details about separate shootings in the city over the past few days. They believe the gunman who shot two people in a home on East Liberty Street Sunday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The coroner identified the suspect as Derek Stewart who was 36 and from Lancaster. Officials say the two people he allegedly shot were random victims. They also believe a woman who was found shot to death in her home on North Lime Street was connected to Stewart. She was 35-year-old Courtney Cooper. Her death is considered a homicide.

