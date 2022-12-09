A country singer from Georgia is the season 22 winner of NBC’s “The Voice.”. Bryce Leatherwood, 22, coached on the show by Blake Shelton, was crowned the winner. Leatherwood was one of the final three along with Morgan Myles, who was born in Williamsport, and Bodie. The final five included Omar Jose Cardona and Brayden Lape.

