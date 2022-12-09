ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3: Police Report Accusing Brennon Lemieux of Domestic Violence Surfaces

By Whitney Danhauer
The cast of the hit reality TV show on Netflix, Love Is Blind Season 3, continues to shock audiences as more information about certain cast members comes to light. Recently, a Redditor discovered a police report accusing Brennon Lemieux of domestic violence. Here’s what we know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQI5y_0jdBun5L00
A police report claims Brennon Lemieux assaulted a woman in 2021. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Brennon and Alexa were one of two couples who tied the knot in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

Many fans credited Brennan and Alexa as the most stable couple from Love Is Blind Season 3 . The couple ran into almost no speedbumps during their time on the show, and they were one of the first couples fans predicted to marry in the season finale . Other pairs like Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey shocked fans with their behavior toward one another . Brennon and Alexa meshed well with each other’s families, and Brennon even condemned Cole for his alleged behavior toward Zanab in the season 3 reunion. Recently, new information regarding a past relationship of Brennan’s came to light, shocking fans.

A police report states Brennon ‘threw the comp against the wall, causing pain’

Because police reports qualify as government documents, the public often has access to the records. Internet sleuths found a police report charging Brennon with domestic violence in January 2021.

The police report states Brennon “threw the comp against the wall, causing pain,” as the initial complaint. However, it includes more details regarding the incident in the notes. According to the notes, Brennon and the complainant got into an argument after a few drinks. Brennon asked her to leave, but she “didn’t want to because she had a few drinks.” This upset Brennon, and he grabbed the unknown woman by her arms and threw her against the wall, knocking her unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she awoke to Brennon “striking her with both hands,” pushing her, and scratching her. Doctors at the hospital later diagnosed the woman with a concussion and bruising.

The police report details the injuries further by adding that the reporting officer “observed severe bruising on the comp left back arm, hands, and scratching on the wrist.”

Redditors slammed the ‘Love Is Blind’ alum and producers of the show

The moderators of the Love Is Blind subreddit addressed the document and said they were “in discussion with multiple persons with direct knowledge of this incident. We have verified that this report is real and actual public record.”

The complainant pressed charges against Brennon for the incident. However, the grand jury never found enough evidence to indict him, and they no-billed the case.

Regardless, several viewers of Love Is Blind Season 3 slammed Brennon for his actions.

One Redditor wrote, “Jesus. He even knocked someone unconscious for a moment stated by the report. Really shows how sometimes the calmest ‘nicest’ dude can be one of the worst. Congrats to the casting director for selecting a bunch of trash men.”

Another stated , “Imagine seeing your abuser get married on a popular Netflix show and touted as one of the better guys that season… nah I’d be sick lmao”

Others brought up issues with the producers for not doing thorough background checks on the contestants.

“Since the mods have verified that this report is real and actual public record, I am disappointed and upset with the background checkers of the show. He should not have been part of the cast. I hope Alexa is safe!” another commenter wrote.

As of now, no one associated with Love Is Blind has commented on the situation.

Community Policy