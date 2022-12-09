During the weekend, India youngster Ishan Kishan broke a flurry of world records with his whirlwind knock of 210 off 131 deliveries against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Not only the 24-year-old hit the fastest double ton in One-Day Internationals as he went past Chris Gayle’s previous record but also became the youngest to achieve the feat. With former players, pundits and fans all lauding his efforts, intent, and approach in the middle, questions have been raised about the future of the veteran opener, Shikhar Dhawan. Shikhar Dhawan has struggled with his form of late and failed to impress upon anyone during his three knocks in Bangladesh. In the last seven ODI games, Shikhar Dhawan has managed to score only a solitary fifty and couldn’t touch double digits in Bangladesh, losing his wicket to 7, 8, and 3 respectively in the three ODI matches there. With no performances to show with the bat, Shikhar Dhawan is finding it hard to retain his place in the side. Even seasoned India batter Dinesh Karthik who was part of India’s recent T20 World Cup campaign believes that Shikhar Dhawan may have played his last game for India as it would be extremely difficult to ignore Ishan Kishan after his record-breaking double century in Bangladesh.

1 DAY AGO