North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' official cause of death revealed: coroner
Ellen DeGeneres' DJ "tWitch" died Wednesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner's report. The reality star was 40.
Rod Stewart mourns the deaths of his brothers: 'I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months'
British icon Rod Stewart on Wednesday revealed that both of his brothers died within two months of each other recently. "I've lost two of my best mates," he wrote on Instagram.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Can you believe we live in a society where there's such a thing as doll propaganda?
Laura Ingraham ridicules the American Girl company for manufacturing its dolls in China and promoting transgenderism to children on "The Ingraham Angle."
'One Tree Hill' actress opens up 5 months after husband killed by lightning strike
The actress remembers the memories she shared with her husband, William Friend.
thebrag.com
Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues
Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Roslyn Singleton of America's Got Talent dies at 39: The star had been battling brain cancer for the second time after a six year remission
Roslyn Royal Singleton died at the age of 39 on Tuesday her husband Ray confirmed on Instagram. He says the Navy veteran died 'peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be' and has earned her 'wings.'. The beauty from North Carolina had been battling brain cancer for the...
I Had An Abortion In My 40s. I'll Never Forget The Shocking Thing The Doctor Said To Me.
"I laughed involuntarily. His comment was so absurd and insulting that I felt my brain separate from my body, like I wasn’t there."
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Little boy sadly dies in his parents' arms after swallowing notice board pin
A five-year-old boy has tragically died after swallowing a notice board pin. Kyle Lewis, from South Yorkshire, passed away less than a week after his fifth birthday after he was rushed to Rotherham General Hospital. The little one was kept on life support for two days after doctors battled to...
Prince William Sends Rare Personal Tweet Following Death of a Friend in Plane Crash
Mark Jenkins and his son Peter died in a plane crash in Tsavo National Park in Kenya on Thursday Prince William is grieving a friend. The Prince of Wales, 40, issued a rare personal statement on Twitter Friday after his friend Mark Jenkins and his son were killed in a plane crash in Kenya earlier this week. "Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa's most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National...
‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star David Robinson Dies Suddenly
Duane "Dog" Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter is mourning the passing of David Robinson today. The famous bounty hunter and reality TV star called Robinson his "right-hand man of many years". The circumstances around Robinson's death are still being investigated but initial reports suggest Robinson suffered an undisclosed medical emergency on Wednesday.
Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation
Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
TV star Kirstie Alley died in Florida after getting treatment from Tampa hospital
Beloved “Cheers” star Kirstie Alley waged a private, brief battle with cancer in Florida, it was revealed.
Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler
A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...
ComicBook
Netflix Star Faces Charges After Helicopter Crash Results in Death of Co-Star
Wild Croc Territory and Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright has been charged in connection with a February helicopter accident that killed his friend and Outback Wrangler co-star Chris "Willow" Wilson. Police in Darwin allege that Wright was involved in a conspiracy to cover up evidence linked to the crash, in which Wilson fell from a sling dangling from the helicopter on February 28. He was collecting crocodile eggs in a remote area of the West Arnhem Land at the time. Wright has denied any wrongdoing.
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander
Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
Medical student claims ‘haters’ tell her she’s ‘too pretty’ to be a doctor
A medical student has claimed “haters” tell her she is “too pretty” to be a doctor.“If I got $1 every time they tell me I don’t look like a med student,” TikTok user Jasmin wrote in a viral video about people questioning her career path.Many fellow users share her frustration and called out the sexism they have faced in the comments under her post.“Story of my life. [People] automatically assume I’m a nurse,” one woman said.“Same girl,” another added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
toofab.com
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old
On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
