JESSE WATTERS: Democrats blow billions on the homeless and the problem doesn't go away
Jesse Watters evaluates Democrats' handling of homelessness and calls out Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for giving herself "unrestricted power" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' official cause of death revealed: coroner
Ellen DeGeneres' DJ "tWitch" died Wednesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner's report. The reality star was 40.
Dodgers add Noah Syndergaard to rotation on one-year deal: report
Former Mets, Angels and Phillies right-hander Noah Syndergaard has been added to the Los Angeles Dodgers' rotation after he agreed to a one-year deal to return west.
Charles Barkley is tired of talking about the Lakers: ‘It’s a conspiracy’
NBA analyst Charles Barkley says he's tired of talking about the Los Angeles Lakers because they "stink." Barkley made the comments during halftime of a Lakers-Celtics game.
