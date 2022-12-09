ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

Why The Toyota Sequoia Is The Best SUV On The Market Today

It is no secret that the SUV market has gone through the roof. With demand growing, manufacturers are producing more models than ever with prices that reflect those of premium sports cars. With so many choices available, deciding which one to buy can be tough. However, we might have a relatively straightforward answer. Toyota released the new version of its Sequoia earlier this year, and we believe it is one of the best choices out there.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
MARYLAND STATE
electrek.co

This guy built a six-seater electric bike for $150, and it absolutely rips

I’ve always enjoyed multi-seater electric bikes, which bring passenger-carrying utility to small-format, easy-to-produce vehicles. But I never thought I’d see the concept taken this far. At least not until I stumbled upon a six-seater electric bike that has me all kinds of jealous. It’s no surprise where this...
Top Speed

10 Things You Need To Know About The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series

The 300 Series is Toyota’s latest version of the legendary Land Cruiser. The Land Cruiser line-up was developed through war, and as the years progressed, it has served people in the toughest environments of the world for adventure and work purposes. Many would argue that it is built unlike anything else on the road and can take punishment few other machines can. With the new model, Toyota has made some drastic changes. Even though it is softer than the older Land Cruisers (everything up to the 80 series) it is still safe to say that it is one of the toughest vehicles available. Here's everything you need to know about the Toyota Land Cruiser 2022.
electrek.co

Canadian company launches electric motorcycle that converts into a snowmobile

Electric powersports toys aren’t cheap. E-motorcycles can cost several thousand dollars more than their gas-powered ancestors, and electric snowmobiles aren’t cheap either. So it makes sense to want to combine the two to get the most bang for your buck. That’s exactly what Canadian manufacturer Daymak did when it rolled out the Daymak Combat.
torquenews.com

Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y

Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
TEXAS STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno

When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
MotorBiscuit

Type S Integra Promises Power, But Will a Coupe Happen?

The Acura Integra Type S might be as sharp and powerful as the 2023 Honda Civic Type R. However, it looks like the Type S coupe might never come to be. The post Type S Integra Promises Power, But Will a Coupe Happen? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

160K+
Followers
37K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy