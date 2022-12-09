Read full article on original website
Why The Toyota Sequoia Is The Best SUV On The Market Today
It is no secret that the SUV market has gone through the roof. With demand growing, manufacturers are producing more models than ever with prices that reflect those of premium sports cars. With so many choices available, deciding which one to buy can be tough. However, we might have a relatively straightforward answer. Toyota released the new version of its Sequoia earlier this year, and we believe it is one of the best choices out there.
The New Sequoia Hybrid 2023 MPG Beats the 2022 by $1,150 Every Year
The new Toyota Sequoia gets such good mileage, it could save you $1,150 over the 2022 version. How does it get 24 mpg? The post The New Sequoia Hybrid 2023 MPG Beats the 2022 by $1,150 Every Year appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Only 1 SUV is Declared the Worst Midsize Luxury SUV by Car and Driver
When looking for the best option it is also best to know the worst There is only 1 SUV declared the worst midsize luxury SUV according to Car and Driver. The post Only 1 SUV is Declared the Worst Midsize Luxury SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This guy built a six-seater electric bike for $150, and it absolutely rips
I’ve always enjoyed multi-seater electric bikes, which bring passenger-carrying utility to small-format, easy-to-produce vehicles. But I never thought I’d see the concept taken this far. At least not until I stumbled upon a six-seater electric bike that has me all kinds of jealous. It’s no surprise where this...
The 3 Most Capable Off-Road Trucks According to Kelley Blue Book
The world of pickups is filled with off-road trucks. These are 3 of Kelley Blue Book's favorites. The post The 3 Most Capable Off-Road Trucks According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does It Cost To Charge a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) With Level 3 Charging?
You won't have much luck using a Level 3 charging on a plug-in hybrid car. The post How Much Does It Cost To Charge a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) With Level 3 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
10 Things You Need To Know About The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series
The 300 Series is Toyota’s latest version of the legendary Land Cruiser. The Land Cruiser line-up was developed through war, and as the years progressed, it has served people in the toughest environments of the world for adventure and work purposes. Many would argue that it is built unlike anything else on the road and can take punishment few other machines can. With the new model, Toyota has made some drastic changes. Even though it is softer than the older Land Cruisers (everything up to the 80 series) it is still safe to say that it is one of the toughest vehicles available. Here's everything you need to know about the Toyota Land Cruiser 2022.
Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Honda makes very efficient and practical SUVs. But which one gets the best gas mileage? The post Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which Muscle Cars Still Offer a Manual Transmission in 2022?
Can you still get a manual transmission in the muscle car you want to drive? Yes, you can, and here they are. The post Which Muscle Cars Still Offer a Manual Transmission in 2022? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tested: 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone, Not Your Grandfather’s Truck
As a full-size truck, it's easy to recognize the Toyota Tundra. The 2022 Tundra Capstone takes things to the next level. The post Tested: 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone, Not Your Grandfather’s Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know
Here's some of the pluses and minuses of GM's legendary 4L80E automatic transmissions. The post Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Canadian company launches electric motorcycle that converts into a snowmobile
Electric powersports toys aren’t cheap. E-motorcycles can cost several thousand dollars more than their gas-powered ancestors, and electric snowmobiles aren’t cheap either. So it makes sense to want to combine the two to get the most bang for your buck. That’s exactly what Canadian manufacturer Daymak did when it rolled out the Daymak Combat.
Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now
U.S. News & World Report ranks the 2023 Toyota Camry third in its class, below the 2023 Kia K5 and 2023 Honda Accord. Here's how they stack up with each other. The post Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y
Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
These SUVs Have the Safest Back seats, According to Consumer Reports and the IIHS
The IIHS and Consumer Reports find that only two SUVs of the 15 tested passed the new rear-seat crash testing. The post These SUVs Have the Safest Back seats, According to Consumer Reports and the IIHS appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno
When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
Type S Integra Promises Power, But Will a Coupe Happen?
The Acura Integra Type S might be as sharp and powerful as the 2023 Honda Civic Type R. However, it looks like the Type S coupe might never come to be. The post Type S Integra Promises Power, But Will a Coupe Happen? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM recalls over 825K vehicles to fix daytime running lights
General Motors is recalling more than 825,000 SUVs and cars in the U.S. and Canada because the daytime running lights may not turn off when the headlights are on.
These 4 Sports Cars Hold Their Value the Best Says iSeeCars
Here's a look at the top four sports cars that hold the most value after years of ownership, according to iSeeCars. The post These 4 Sports Cars Hold Their Value the Best Says iSeeCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
