DCCC chair choice puts House Democrats' new leader in the hot seat
Incoming House Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is deciding who will be the next DCCC chair, however members of the party seem unenthused about the declared candidates.
From Romanian videos to claims that illegal aliens voted, GOP lawmakers swamped Mark Meadows with wild texts
The Jan. 6 committee provided journalists with a deluge of texts between Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, members of Congress and others.
DeSantis leading hypothetical 2024 presidential primary race in a deep-red state Trump won twice
A Vanderbilt University poll found that Gov. Ron DeSantis is leading in a hypothetical 2024 matchup against Trump, while Biden received tanking support for re-election.
Can Congress wrap a complete budget before Christmas, or will they need a New Year's (continuing) resolution?
Congress is down to the wire in funding the government through the end of the year, GOP are deciding whether to pass a short-term spending bill or work with Democrats to pass full budget.
Congress averts partial government shutdown with short-term funding bill
Congressional lawmakers approved a short-term funding bill in a 224-201 vote, allowing an additional week to work on on a $1.7 trillion spending bill.
South Carolina detention officer fired after allegedly letting inmate kiss her and use cellphone
South Carolina deputies say that a detention officer was fired after she allegedly let an inmate use her cellphone as well as kiss her.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' official cause of death revealed: coroner
Ellen DeGeneres' DJ "tWitch" died Wednesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner's report. The reality star was 40.
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
Pelosi told Obama Dems lost House in 2010 because White men 'get in a mood' when they don't have jobs
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2010 blamed Democratic midterm election losses on White males who were "in a mood" over job losses, a new documentary shows.
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
Roger Stone claims he personally saw a literal "demonic portal" over Biden White House
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Roger Stone is now spinning a bizarre claim about the existence of a so-called "demonic portal" that opened above the White House after President Joe Biden took office. Stone even appears to believe the portal is visible to those who are searching for it....
‘Non-binary’ Biden official mocked after being fired for stealing luggage: ‘New pronouns are un/employed'
Conservatives reacted to news that the U.S. Department of Energy's "non-binary" nuclear waste official was fired after reports he allegedly stole airport luggage.
Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis
Fentanyl and a more dangerous form of methamphetamine have not only driven America's opioid crisis, but greatly contributed to the country's renewed fight with homelessness.
Kamala Harris praised as 'much better, more effective politician' than she looks, 'formidable' POTUS candidate
Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson argued that Vice President Kamala Harris is a much more skilled politician than the role of Vice President allows her to show Tuesday.
Pelosi's daughter who directed documentary denies political bias, blames 'misogyny' for threats against mother
Nancy Pelosi's daughter Alexandra Pelosi denied she was a political person to CBS while discussing the documentary on her mother that she filmed for HBO.
Children's 'torture chamber' reported in Ukraine: official
A torture chamber that housed children was uncovered in Kherson as authorities investigated human rights abuses, a top Ukrainian official said.
Idaho murders: Captain recalls finding weeping friends, family at 'somber' crime scene
Idaho captain Roger Lanier recalled Tuesday responding to the harrowing scene where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death on the one-month anniversary of the murders.
Biden's border neglect an 'impeachable offense,' Texas lt. gov. says: 'This is destroying our country'
Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick torches the Biden administration as record numbers of migrants are seen crossing the southern border into the U.S.
NH hiker who fell to his death off mountain cliff while taking pictures with wife ID’d as Joseph Eggleston
Joseph "Eggy" Eggleston, 53, was identified as the hiker who fell 300 feet to his death from the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch near Hart's Location, New Hampshire.
