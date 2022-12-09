Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Identical Twins Split at Birth By an Adoption Agency Accidentally Found Each Other Six Decades LaterJessey AnthonyNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
Related
New York City 'baby face killer' sought after gruesome apartment deadly stabbing of 16-year-old girl
The NYPD is seeking 18-year-old Zyaire Crumbley, nicknamed the "baby face" killer for his mugshot, for the murder of a 16-year-old found stabbed in the neck at a Harlem apartment.
Liberal NYC Mayor defends high-income earners after mass exodus, tells critics 'stop dividing our city'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended wealthy New Yorkers as an important part of the state's recovery from the pandemic and told critics to 'leave.'
2 missing Hudson Valley teens found safe
Police say 16-year-old Dylan Rosa and 15-year-old Reina Rolon have both been found.
NY Times ridiculed for using shotgun shell photo to promote article attacking AR-15s: ‘This is hysterical’
The New York Times was ridiculed over the weekend by social media users for using a photo of shotgun shells in an opinion piece attacking the AR-15 as part of “toxic gun culture.”
Police search for missing 12-year-old, 15-year-old West Farm brothers
Authorities say 15-year-old Jessiah Campbell and 12-year-old Justice Campbell were last seen leaving their West Farms home on Friday around 8 a.m.
Hudson Valley Man Charged Accused Of Stabbing 2 Others During 'Chaotic Scene,' Police Say
A man from the area on probation was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man and a woman.The incident took place in Orange County around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 in New Windsor.According to Chief Robert Doss, of the New Windsor Police, when officers responded to an apartment on Copper Court fo…
Town Of Kent Woman Accused Of Severely Neglecting Her Older Dog 'Buster'
A Hudson Valley woman is accused of animal neglect after investigators found that she "severely neglected" her senior dog. Jennifer Parrish, age 48, of Kent, was arrested for animal neglect, the Putnam County SPCA announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division received a report on...
Trump files defamation suit against members of Pulitzer Prize Board for defending 'debunked' Russiagate honors
Former President Trump filed a defamation lawsuit on Tuesday the Pulitzer Prize Board over the 2018 National Reporting awarded to The New York Times and Washington Post.
Former MLB slugger's deferred payments revealed, putting Bobby Bonilla to shame
Chris Davis's contract will go down as one of the worst in MLB history, but it looks even worse when you take a look at his deferred payments.
Feds: Truck driver on NJ Turnpike had 95 Kilos of cocaine, fentanyl
Federal authorities say a man from Yonkers, New York, was arrested earlier this week after police found a combined 95 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl in his tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike. 39-year-old Alejandro Nouel Lajud was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with one count of possession with...
NBC New York
Walmart Theft Busted After NY Women Use Child to Steal Thousands in Merchandise: Police
Two women allegedly responsible for stealing a few thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart in New York had a child at the center of their operation, according to police. The two adult suspects, both from Yonkers, were arrested last month after hitting up the Mohegan Lake Walmart off...
Bergen Motorist Severely Injured In Rear-End Crash Receives $760,000 Settlement
UPDATE: A Bergen County woman received a $760,000 settlement after she was seriously injured when her car was rammed from behind on a busy Oradell street, according to a published report.Mary Kathlynne "Kat" Flanders, 47, was stopped in traffic on Kinderkamack Road on April 29, 2017 when another ve…
Fox News
900K+
Followers
4K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0