Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Charleston City Paper
Olde Colony Bakery’s new chapter
For Sheila and Peter Rix, the longtime owners of Mount Pleasant’s Olde Colony Bakery, a career spanning 31 years has recently come to a close. After decades at the Olde Colony helm, the couple announced their retirement in October. Local business partners — and self-proclaimed devotees of the bakery — Ben Gramling and Mikell Harper took over ownership of the Lowcountry institution.
kiss951.com
2 Of the 25 Best Restaurants In The US Are In South Carolina
If you’re a foodie and are in the Carolinas then you’ll love what I’m about to tell you. Trip Advisor rated the top 25 restaurants in the US this year and South Carolina had 2 of those top 25 restaurants. The two restaurants were listed as winners of its annual Best of the Best Travelers’ Choice Awards. The restaurants that won this year were Queology in Charleston and Acme Lowcountry Kitchen in Isle of Palms. The awards are the company’s highest honor and winners are among the top 1% of its listings.
Charleston City Paper
How you can help S.C.’s birds
Charleston City Councilman Ross Appel has photographed birds for the past five years to disconnect, slow down and appreciate what nature has to offer. “The Lowcountry is a beautiful place with incredible wildlife — if you know where to look,” Appel told the Charleston City Paper. North America...
counton2.com
Charleston restaurants dominate Eater Carolinas 2022 Awards
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Eater Carolinas has named three Charleston restaurants among the best new spots in North and South Carolina. The 2022 Eater Awards celebrate “just a few of the new restaurants that have made a major impact on the Carolinas dining scene.”. This year’s awards featured...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Summerville, South Carolina
If you’re planning a trip to Summerville, SC, and have never been before, there are many things to do in Summerville that will help you get acquainted with the area. I hope these things to do in Summerville help you plan your trip to Summerville. Summerville has a lot...
abcnews4.com
'The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill' opens 2nd location in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, a fast-casual eatery, has opened its second location in Mount Pleasant. To celebrate the opening, the restaurant is hosting an Opa-Palooza celebration Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chances to win free food, and prizes, including...
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication
A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!
Spirit Airlines to land in Charleston next year
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Spirit Airlines will land in Charleston for daily, nonstop flights to three destinations beginning in spring 2023. Charleston International Airport and Spirit Airlines made the announcement Wednesday morning. Flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Newark (EWR), and Philadelphia (PHL) will begin in April 2023 with introductory fares starting at $39 and […]
FodorsTravel
Forget NYC! This U.S. City Is the Best in the Nation for Holiday Cheer
No one disputes that it’s a truly magical experience to watch the lighting of the iconic Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center before lacing up your ice skates for a lap around the ice rink. And there’s nothing like bundling up against the wintry winds for holiday shopping on Fifth Avenue with a cup of hot chocolate. But despite its twinkly lights and incredible displays, New York is expensive, busy, and cold. What if there were a U.S. destination as over-the-top sparkly, festive, and bright, but with palm trees shading your perfectly temperate outdoor holiday shopping? Welcome to cordial, cheerful downtown Charleston, South Carolina.
Weeks left to claim $100K Powerball ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston lottery player has just weeks to claim their $100,000 prize before the ticket expires. The $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Publix grocery store on Folly Road in July, according to South Carolina Education lottery officials. State law requires that tickets must be returned to the Columbia Claims Center […]
Firehouse Subs opens fourth North Charleston location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Firehouse Subs has opened its fourth location in North Charleston, the restaurant announced Monday. The newest sandwich spot is located at 8819 Dorchester Road in Suite 101 of the Cedar Grove Commons. The restaurant is owned and operated by the Paquin family, long-time local franchisees who say they are excited about […]
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Charleston County to benefit from multi-billion-dollar jet deal
A 10-year deal by United Airlines to purchase 100 new 787 Dreamliners from Boeing is expected to send glee throughout the North Charleston workforce that builds the jets. United Airlines this morning announced it would buy 100 jets — with the option to buy 100 more — in a fleet modernization deal that will stretch to 2032. The deal will add flexibility for United’s long-term strategic plan, but stability for the local workforce with the big order.
9-foot great white shark pinged off South Carolina coast
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 9-foot, 7-inch juvenile great white shark weighing 578 pounds pinged off the coast of Charleston on Friday morning. According to OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that tags and tracks marine animals, Keji registered a ping just before 11:00 a.m. off of South Carolina after spending time further north. Researchers tagged Keji […]
Woman-owned distillery opening in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-operated and woman-owned distillery will soon open a new location in Charleston County. Striped Pig Distillery has announced a $10 million expansion that will create over 50 new jobs in North Charleston. “Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations […]
Toys for Tots cancels one-day registration event due to lack of donations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Marines canceled a one-day registration blitz planned for later this week in North Charleston because of limited toy donations. The event was scheduled to take place at the North Charleston Athletic Center on Dec. 17. But U.S. Marines in charge of the local distribution said they have seen […]
Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for the holidays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Cars stretched around the West Ashley Elks Lodge parking lot as local veterans and their families received fresh food and winter clothes from Soldiers’ Angels on Tuesday. Hendrick Automotive and the EP Group helped donate the food that was given to the veterans. “Our roots are deeply Charlestonian and we are honored […]
abcnews4.com
Slight threat of severe weather Thursday morning
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — There is a slight threat for severe weather Thursday morning into the early afternoon as a strong cold front approaches. Our ABC News 4 Dave Williams tells us the stronger storms may stay south and west of the Charleston metro area. The possibility of a...
foxcharleston.com
Charleston Legal Access – SC’s Only Sliding Scale, Nonprofit Law Firm
Lana Kleiman, Executive Director of Charleston Legal Access, is in the studio to discuss services. South Carolina’s first and only sliding-scale nonprofit law firm bridges the justice gap by providing quality and affordable legal services to those who do not qualify for legal aid and cannot afford a private attorney at market rates.
wbtw.com
Don’t Let The Sunshine Fool You
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunny skies today across the area. That won’t help our temperatures much. We started the day off in the low to mid 30s area wide. Under abundant sunshine, we will top out in the low to maybe mid 50s. We expect to see another cold night for the area. Lows are forecasted to be in the 30s.
wtoc.com
Six Years Later: Homeowner moves back into her house following Hurricane Matthew
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Six years later and Hurricane Matthew is still affecting local families. The South Carolina Office of Resilience has been rebuilding houses damaged by Matthew and the project was finished Wednesday. A house in Beaufort has been being rebuilt for years, and the homeowner Mary Bryan got...
