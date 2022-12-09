If you’re a foodie and are in the Carolinas then you’ll love what I’m about to tell you. Trip Advisor rated the top 25 restaurants in the US this year and South Carolina had 2 of those top 25 restaurants. The two restaurants were listed as winners of its annual Best of the Best Travelers’ Choice Awards. The restaurants that won this year were Queology in Charleston and Acme Lowcountry Kitchen in Isle of Palms. The awards are the company’s highest honor and winners are among the top 1% of its listings.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO