Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Solo: A Star Wars Story and Willow Star Shares Set Comparison Photos
The new Willow series on Disney+ is a follow-up to the 1988 fantasy movie of the same name, and the show has many connections to Star Wars. Not only is Willow a Lucasfilm project, but the original film's characters were created by George Lucas. The film was also directed by Ron Howard who went on to helm Solo: A Star Wars Story which was co-written by Jonathan Kasdan and Return of the Jedi scribe, Lawrence Kasdan. Now, Jonathan Kasdan is the showrunner of the new Willow series. In addition to those working behind-the-scenes, Willow and Solo also feature some of the same actors. Not only do both projects feature Warwick Davis (Weazel in Solo, Willow in Willow), but they also include Erin Kellyman (Enfys Next in Solo, Jade in Willow) and Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca in Solo, The Scourge in Willow). Yesterday, Suotamo took to Instagram to share a sweet side-by-side of both sets.
Willow’s Producers Explain Why It Made All The Sense In The World To Make A Sequel On Disney+
Willow's past was quite important for its potential future on Disney+.
Clint Eastwood Once Saved a Humiliated Ron Howard From Being Booed at a Film Festival for ‘Willow’
Although Clint Eastwood barely knew the director, he still went to support Ron Howard during an embarrassing moment earlier in Howard’s career.
Drake Unveiled A Custom Necklace Made Up Of 42 Diamonds Representing Each Time He Thought About Proposing And It’s Sparked A Conversation About His “Indestructible Reputation”
“Imagine making a necklace for every major L you've ever had? Drake has such big loser energy, so embarrassing dude.”
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Val Kilmer Was Forced to Pull Out of Disney+’s ‘Willow’ Series at the Last Minute: We ‘Want Madmartigan Back’
Nearly a fairy tale ending. Val Kilmer wanted to reprise the role of Madmartigan for the Willow reboot series — but was forced to pull out at the last minute. "We really wanted Val to come be in the show," showrunner Jonathan Kasdan told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Tuesday, November 29, explaining […]
Val Kilmer ‘Willow’ Cameo Scrapped Due to ‘Insurmountable’ COVID Protocols
Val Kilmer delighted fans with his “Top Gun: Maverick” cameo earlier this year, but he came close to reprising another one of his beloved 1980s roles in 2022. In addition to his return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, he almost went back to the fantasy world of “Willow.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Willow” showrunner Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Kilmer came very close to reprising his role as Madmartigan on the Disney+ series. “We really wanted Val to come be in the show,” Kasdan said. “And Val really wanted to come out and be in the...
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
James Gunn Sounds Off on DC Films’ Future: ‘We’re Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’
Filmmaker James Gunn has made his first lengthy public statement about the future of DC Studios after he and producer Peter Safran took the reins of the Warner Bros. Discovery division in October. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation and gaming,” Gunn tweeted Thursday. “But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities...
fanthatracks.com
Making Tracks Episode 152: Perily?: With guest Robert Watts
The Marks are back and it’s a packed show as we discuss the latest from the Star Wars galaxy here on Making Tracks. We look at news from Farthest From, Wales Comic Con and look ahead to Star Wars celebration Europe 4 next April, delve into the first few episodes of Willow, raise a glass to Diego Luna and his Golden Globe nomination and look ahead to season 3 of The Mandalorian. We return to Croydon for a chat with Robert Watts conducted by Paul Naylor and Jonathan Hipkiss and even have time for a listeners question from Father Christmas himself. All this with Sherry and a nice mince pie on episode 152 of Making Tracks.
Taylor Swift Making Feature Film Directorial Debut: All the Enchanting Details
Watch: Taylor Swift Set to Make Feature Film Directorial Debut. 'Tis the damn season to usher in Taylor's Swift's film director era. The Grammy winner, will make her feature directorial debut in an upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced Dec. 9. According to a press release from Searchlight,...
fanthatracks.com
Lucasfilm Defining Moments: The baby on the riverside
As Willow continues his story on Disney Plus, Lucasfilm look back to the 1988 original and the story of the infant Elora Danan and her adventures with Willow Ufgood and his own young family in the latest Lucasfilm Defining Moment. Making a dangerous trek across mountains and valleys, the midwife...
Zoe Saldaña Opened Up About The Downsides Of Marvel's Secrecy Around Their Scripts
"I really enjoy working with filmmakers that don't underestimate my intelligence."
Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics
Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
Gizmodo
Mickey 17, the Robert Pattinson Sci-Fi Film, Gets a Teaser and Release Date
The director of Parasite is back and now he’s got a Batman. Warner Bros. just officially announced that Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho is in production on the sci-fi adaptation Mickey 17, which stars Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. It’s on track for a release date of March 29, 2024, and along with the news comes a brief teaser. Check it out.
‘Lego Masters’ season 3 episodes 12 and 13 recap: Who was crowned the winner in ‘Finale: Master Build’ [LIVE BLOG]
Tonight on “Lego Masters,” the semi-finalists have 10 hours to build a fountain that uses water to create movement within their build. The three teams that use water to meaningfully tell a story move on to the finale in the all-new “Water Works” part one of the two-hour season finale episode airing Wednesday, Dec. 14 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Next, it’s a red carpet finish as the three remaining teams get 24 hours to build their best creation possible. There’s one final twist in store when the teams are given gift bags with the first sets they built as kids...
fanthatracks.com
Mondo: ‘Eyes Without A Face’ series: The Master’s Lament and Fallen Apprentice
From the wizards at Mondo and the skillful hand of artist Jason Edmiston, these are the latest in the Eyes Without A Face series, the first to feature characters from the Star Wars galaxy. We kick off with Anakin and Obi-Wan from Obi-Wan Kenobi, and both prints (The Master’s Lament and Fallen Apprentice) are available as a timed edition, starting at 12.00pm Central yesterday, Tuesday 13th December and ending Friday 16th December at 11:59am Central.
Comments / 0