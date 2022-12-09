The Christmas bells are ringing, and it is almost time for the gift exchanges underneath the decorated tree. When selecting the perfect present for a significant other, should a diamond ring be on the list? In Something From Tiffany's, protagonist Rachel Meyer accidentally receives an engagement ring for Christmas from her recently rekindled boyfriend. The truth is that he swung by her favorite jewelry store, Tiffany's, to buy a pair of earrings and didn't notice that the little blue box was swapped with that of another customer. Yet, like every cheesy holiday tale, things turn for the better when the gift exchange leads Rachel to the man she is actually meant to be with. The Prime Video original is the latest project from Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine, and it features a pretty well-known cast. Here is a guide to all the characters in this jolly mix-up and where you might've seen these actors beforehand.

3 DAYS AGO