ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Wish Museum School students receive new bicycles

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LxNIp_0jdBtXsO00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — All first and second-grade students at Wish Museum School in Hartford received new bicycles Friday morning.

The donation comes from Can’d Aid , a national nonprofit that provides access and opportunities for kids to experience music, arts, and the outdoors.

Professional mountain biker Jeff Lenosky was at the school Friday to teach students about the bikes and provide tips and tricks to encourage kids to get outside and ride.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Hundreds of Hartford families get food and book donations

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This afternoon in downtown Hartford, roughly 5,000 pounds of food and several hundred books were distributed to families facing some insecurities during the holidays. Channel 3′s Marc Robbins has this look at one of Hartford’s most successful distribution drives. The Village for Families and...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Long Wharf Theatre announces partnership with Southern Connecticut State University

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A big collaboration will give some students more opportunities to get involved in the arts. The Long Wharf Theatre is partnering with Southern Connecticut State University. The partnership will offer SCSU students opportunities like new internships, hands-on learning experiences and student discounts for productions. The company is already working on […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Can’d Aid surprises Hartford Public school students with new bikes

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - All First and Second Grade students received new bicycles for the holidays. This took place at Wish Museum School early Friday morning during an assembly. Representatives from Can’d Aid and Wish staff surprised students with the donation. Can’d Aid is a national nonprofit that provides...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Faith’s Toy Drive has a successful day

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – On Saturday Faith’s toy Drive took place at What’s Cookin’ in Madison. A woman with special needs decided she wanted to “give back” after she was hospitalized in 2016. Since then she has collected items for Yale New Haven Hospital’s Toy Closet – founded by News 8’s Ann Nyberg. At last […]
MADISON, CT
WTNH

Middletown WWII veteran turns 104

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown World War II veteran had a lot to celebrate this weekend. On Sunday, friends, family, and some political faces celebrated John Cyrulik’s 104th birthday at the Middletown Fire Department. “It means a lot to see everybody like this,” he said. “My sister told me, told us, ‘We’re going to […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale to help send high school seniors to HBCUs, one year after Salovey commitment

On Monday, University President Peter Salovey announced a fellowship dedicated to helping New Haven public high school students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The announcement marks the first update to a commitment made by Salovey over a year ago at the Yale and Slavery conference promising to connect Yale and New Haven with HBCUs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Salvation Army puts out call for help to collect donations

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Salvation Army is busy collecting donations this holiday season. They say the number of kids in need this year is higher than ever before. The Salvation Army is now putting out the call to people to join forces and volunteer as bell ringers. They used to have 13 to […]
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

No more free lunch

With federal funds drying up, several area school districts will no longer offer free meals to all students regardless of income — a safety net provided during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to mitigate learning loss and assist families who lost jobs. The town of Windsor ended its...
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

WTNH

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy