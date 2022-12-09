Wish Museum School students receive new bicycles

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — All first and second-grade students at Wish Museum School in Hartford received new bicycles Friday morning.

The donation comes from Can’d Aid , a national nonprofit that provides access and opportunities for kids to experience music, arts, and the outdoors.

Professional mountain biker Jeff Lenosky was at the school Friday to teach students about the bikes and provide tips and tricks to encourage kids to get outside and ride.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.