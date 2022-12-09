Read full article on original website
A New Documentary Claims the Word ‘Homosexual’ in the Bible is a Recent Mistranslation.
1946 Movie Title(marketing photo - public license) Ask any Christian – the Apostle Paul clearly wrote that ‘homosexuals’ would not enter the kingdom of heaven in 1 Corinthians 6:9.
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith’s Brutal Slavery Drama Is Brought Down by Exhausting Choices
Over a decade ago, Will Smith famously turned down the title role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, stating that “I wanted to make that movie so badly, but I felt the only way was, it had to be a love story, not a vengeance story.” With Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, Smith gets a bit closer to this vision, in this story based on the life of the escaped slave Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter.” Smith plays Peter, a slave who is separated from his wife Dodienne (Charmaine Bingwa) and children and forced to work on the railroad. When Peter hears that Abraham Lincoln has freed the slaves, and that Lincoln’s army is nearby in Baton Rouge, Peter and a handful of other slaves attempt to escape, running through the Louisiana swamp as they try to make their way to freedom. Making this journey even more difficult is Fassel (Ben Foster), who hunts runaway slaves with his pack of dogs, a vicious reminder of the horrific cruelty that was dispensed during this period. Peter fights to get to Lincoln’s men not only for his own freedom, but so that he can eventually get his family to freedom as well.
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith’s Unrelentingly Brutal Slave Epic Is a B Movie with Delusions of Grandeur
, Antoine Fuqua’s thoroughly Oscar-pilled “Emancipation” is the kind of immaculate misfire that could only happen because Hollywood is spinning off its axis. Because the American film industry has sacrificed medium-budget programmers at the altar of monolithic franchise blockbusters, original stories can only expect to be told if they feed into the awards machine and/or manufacture a sense of cultural significance. That’s how you wind up with the director of “Olympus Has Fallen” making a stiff-jawed slavery epic that desperately wants to be something a lot smaller — and a little less important. That was never an option. By virtue of...
Emancipation movie: The true story of 'Whipped Peter' in Will Smith's new film
A photograph of an enslaved man who survived a whipping that left his body mutilated and scarred helped to reveal the brutality of American slavery. Actor Will Smith stars in Emancipation, a film that recounts the story of "Whipped Peter" and his journey from slave to soldier. Though his skin...
The People Cheering for Humanity’s End
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. “Man is an invention of recent date. And one perhaps nearing its end.”. With this declaration in The Order...
'The Sandman': Netflix Is "Considering Batching Approaches" Rather Than Traditional Season 2
The road to get The Sandman made was a long one. For years the project, a possible feature-length film, had been in development hell with various talents being attached at different points in time. However, when Netflix came on board to shoulder it as a series, the wheel began to turn and Neil Gaiman’s most authentic comic book adaptation was brought to life. The series was an instant hit among fans and critics, but then renewal for Season 2 was nowhere in sight despite the popularity. In a new interview with Variety Netflix’s head of UCAN scripted TV Peter Friedlander addressed what caused the delay and the streamer “considering batching approaches” for the upcoming iteration.
‘Armageddon’: Tough Truth in Tender, Funny Film
James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” is a personal look at his upbringing in Flushing, N.Y., around 1980. Awards voters might assume it’s an affectionate remembrance about growing up. They would be wrong. “I never saw this as a coming-of-age story,” he tells Variety. “I saw it as a moment in time of people trapped within a system.” Aside from the personal story, the movie is a subtle study of how American economy and politics changed. And Gray offers some insights rarely portrayed in films. If this sounds like heavy going, filmmaker Gray — no relation, BTW — made sure it’s entertaining: “It’s not...
Emancipation review: Will Smith is on the run in a ruthless slavery drama
What we know for sure about a man called "Whipped Peter" is as scant as a picture and a paragraph: He was enslaved on a Louisiana plantation and escaped; he somehow survived 40 treacherous miles of swamp and made it to a Union safehold in Baton Rouge, where a portrait of him stripped to the waist — his back a constellation of keloid scars incurred from a vicious whipping — became a galvanizing spark for the abolitionist movement.
'The Witcher': Henry Cavill's Departure Addressed by Netflix Exec
Back in October, Netflix officially announced that a fourth season of The Witcher is on the way ahead of the release of Season 3 next year, but it won't be the same Geralt that we're used to. The news of Henry Cavill's departure from the show, around the same time he announced his return to the role of Superman — which backfired somewhat — was followed by the news that Liam Hemsworth would be taking over his sword and medallion for the show going forward.
'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Cast, Release Window, and Everything We Know So Far
Does House of the Dragon Season 2 Have a Release Date?. Is There a Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2 Yet?. Who Are the New and Returning Characters In House of the Dragon Season 2?. Where Does the House of the Dragon Season 2 Story Pick Up?. Game...
A Story Of Two Halves – Reviewing ‘American Jesus: Revelation’ #2
The world stand at the abyss and the evil architect of a potential new world order is having a crisis of conscience. That, and God walks the Earth and is taking names!. On the cusp of a new world order with Satan sitting atop it all, and the President has gone A.W.O.L. And where does he end up? Taking a journey down memory lane and wishing for better, simpler times as he catches up with Father O’Higgins and confesses his sins. Who would have thought that the scourge of humanity, the Great Adversary himself, had his doubts for the coming apocalypse? It’s certainly a more solemn start that maybe readers would expect from Mark Millar, but it’s a moment that will weigh heavy on the reader. A scene to ponder and a scene that hints at the Devil spawn’s own spiritual turmoil. The quietness of the scene no doubt contrasts with what we can’t see, but can only imagine, within Jodie’s soul.
The “Double-Edged Sword” of Telling Black History in Film
The great debate about whether films that depict Black stories placed against the backdrop of American history’s dark side are a form of healing or, conversely, a reopening of long-expressed wounds, is nuanced and unneat. Consistently, the most celebrated prestige films that center the Black experience or feature predominantly Black casts — like this year’s Devotion, Emancipation and Till, plus previous Oscar winners Judas and the Black Messiah, Selma and 12 Years a Slave — have been historical narratives repackaged and reanimated for modern audiences. And, most often, they operate in the register of adversity and trauma, which is, at...
