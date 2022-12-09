ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s the Unusual Slang Word Minnesotans Say the Most?

It's the slang word a new survey says we say the most here in Minnesota-- and no, it's not 'you betcha!' Do you know what it is?. The gang over at BestLife.com has come up with a list of the most Most-Used Slang Words in each state. When I first read their article's title, I was POSITIVE that for us here in Minnesota, "you betcha!" was going to be our most-used slang word.
How Will Winter Storm Affect St. Cloud and Central Minnesota?

A mixed bag of precipitation is likely coming our way Tuesday with the best chance for accumulating snow in central Minnesota happening Thursday and Friday. This forecast is from retired St. Cloud State University meteorology professor Bob Weisman who reports there are different precipitation scenarios for the upcoming storm. Weisman predicts the following:
Twin Cities organizations hope to reduce drowning disparities

In Minnesota, more Black people are dying from unintentional drowning compared to their white counterparts. A 2021 study by the Centers for Disease Control found that nationally, between 1999 and 2019, Black people ages 29 or younger died from unintentional drowning at 1.5 times the rate for white people in that age category.
Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle, light snow Saturday AM

Much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see periods of drizzle, freezing drizzle and light snow Saturday morning. Some heavier snow is possible near Lake Superior into Saturday afternoon. A winter weather advisory runs to noon Saturday for most of the northern third of Minnesota, and until 10 a.m. Saturday...
St. Cloud Area Lawyer Candidate for Judgeship

(KNSI) – A lawyer for several cities in Stearns County is a candidate to fill a soon-to-be vacant judgeship. Kristi Stanislawski is an attorney at Jovanovich, Dege & Athmann, PA. in St. Cloud, and is acting lead prosecutor for Cold Spring, Richmond, Kimball, and St. Stephen. Stanislawski serves on the Central Minnesota Legal Service’s board of directors, volunteers with the Children’s Law Center, and serves as a volunteer attorney with the Stearns-Benton County Pro Bono Legal Clinic.
Family wants more transparency in latest police shooting in St. Paul

MPR News has this: “Family members of the man shot and killed by St. Paul police joined other community members at a Saturday rally in calling for more transparency in the investigation. 24-year-old Howard Peter Johnson was shot by a St. Paul officer last Monday evening in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, after officers responded to reports of a domestic assault, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. In body camera footage released on Thursday, an officer said Johnson had a gun in his right hand and was carjacking someone, though that part is not visible from the video.”
Minnesotans Preparing For A LONG Week Of Headaches ( And Snow )

Sitting here on a sunny Sunday afternoon, looking out the window and watching my neighbors walking their dogs... ...enjoying what could be the last day of calm, no wind, NO SNOW weather. Our forecast here in Bismarck is to keep our eyes peeled and hope the bad stuff misses us, and those who have lived in North Dakota long enough know darn well that it's best to be prepared for the worse. Minnesotans are facing a possible week-long run of snow and big-time headaches. Our last venture through a blizzard was just last month, we are keeping our fingers crossed this one won't hit us as hard - Minnesota looks to be straight in the center of Mother Nature's target.
Advocates lobby for part of Minnesota’s $17.6B surplus

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – With Minnesota’s $17.6 billion surplus, many advocates are making their case for where some of those funds should go. Using part of the surplus to lower business taxes is not top-of-list for the Minnesota Business Partnership, which represents larger corporations in the state. Executive Director...
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice

A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month

Courtesy of Newsworthy Communications / Caribou Coffee. Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week. Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating. The Zimmerman location opened...
Minnesota hockey community mourning death of 17-year-old player

The death of a 17-year-old high school student has sent a shockwave through Minnesota's hockey community. Charlie Boike, 17, died in a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, near 21879 23rd ave. in St. Augusta, which is about five miles south of St. Cloud. The crash happened after Boike and the St. Cloud Crush hockey team played against Rogers Saturday night.
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota

As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

