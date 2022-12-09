Read full article on original website
Related
What’s the Unusual Slang Word Minnesotans Say the Most?
It's the slang word a new survey says we say the most here in Minnesota-- and no, it's not 'you betcha!' Do you know what it is?. The gang over at BestLife.com has come up with a list of the most Most-Used Slang Words in each state. When I first read their article's title, I was POSITIVE that for us here in Minnesota, "you betcha!" was going to be our most-used slang word.
Pristine Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
kvsc.org
How Will Winter Storm Affect St. Cloud and Central Minnesota?
A mixed bag of precipitation is likely coming our way Tuesday with the best chance for accumulating snow in central Minnesota happening Thursday and Friday. This forecast is from retired St. Cloud State University meteorology professor Bob Weisman who reports there are different precipitation scenarios for the upcoming storm. Weisman predicts the following:
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
Walz-backed universal school lunch has support and also complications
Ruth Davis recalls growing up living in Chicago public housing with a single mom who relied on public assistance programs to get by. Those programs made a difference in her life, but she says she wonders what would have happened had her mom made too much money, even by a dollar, to qualify.
Twin Cities organizations hope to reduce drowning disparities
In Minnesota, more Black people are dying from unintentional drowning compared to their white counterparts. A 2021 study by the Centers for Disease Control found that nationally, between 1999 and 2019, Black people ages 29 or younger died from unintentional drowning at 1.5 times the rate for white people in that age category.
mprnews.org
Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle, light snow Saturday AM
Much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see periods of drizzle, freezing drizzle and light snow Saturday morning. Some heavier snow is possible near Lake Superior into Saturday afternoon. A winter weather advisory runs to noon Saturday for most of the northern third of Minnesota, and until 10 a.m. Saturday...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Area Lawyer Candidate for Judgeship
(KNSI) – A lawyer for several cities in Stearns County is a candidate to fill a soon-to-be vacant judgeship. Kristi Stanislawski is an attorney at Jovanovich, Dege & Athmann, PA. in St. Cloud, and is acting lead prosecutor for Cold Spring, Richmond, Kimball, and St. Stephen. Stanislawski serves on the Central Minnesota Legal Service’s board of directors, volunteers with the Children’s Law Center, and serves as a volunteer attorney with the Stearns-Benton County Pro Bono Legal Clinic.
Family wants more transparency in latest police shooting in St. Paul
MPR News has this: “Family members of the man shot and killed by St. Paul police joined other community members at a Saturday rally in calling for more transparency in the investigation. 24-year-old Howard Peter Johnson was shot by a St. Paul officer last Monday evening in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, after officers responded to reports of a domestic assault, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. In body camera footage released on Thursday, an officer said Johnson had a gun in his right hand and was carjacking someone, though that part is not visible from the video.”
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota all Land on ‘Worst Winters in U.S.’ List
Which U.S. states have the worst winters? The answer might not be what you're expecting. The Midwest States of Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota all have some of the harshest winters in the country, but according to a new list from Thrillist, Minnesota has it the worst. All three states...
Minnesotans Preparing For A LONG Week Of Headaches ( And Snow )
Sitting here on a sunny Sunday afternoon, looking out the window and watching my neighbors walking their dogs... ...enjoying what could be the last day of calm, no wind, NO SNOW weather. Our forecast here in Bismarck is to keep our eyes peeled and hope the bad stuff misses us, and those who have lived in North Dakota long enough know darn well that it's best to be prepared for the worse. Minnesotans are facing a possible week-long run of snow and big-time headaches. Our last venture through a blizzard was just last month, we are keeping our fingers crossed this one won't hit us as hard - Minnesota looks to be straight in the center of Mother Nature's target.
740thefan.com
Advocates lobby for part of Minnesota’s $17.6B surplus
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – With Minnesota’s $17.6 billion surplus, many advocates are making their case for where some of those funds should go. Using part of the surplus to lower business taxes is not top-of-list for the Minnesota Business Partnership, which represents larger corporations in the state. Executive Director...
Minnesota recovery community organizations struggle through DHS granting bottleneck
Two mornings a week, Peggy Coffelt drives from her home in Oakdale to Recovery Café Frogtown in St. Paul, often bringing crowd-pleasers like homemade macaroni and cheese and banana bread to share with people living with addiction and other mental health challenges. Coffelt doesn’t have a substance use disorder,...
Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program Adding Two New Qualifying Medical Conditions
Relief will be on the way for more Minnesotans in 2023 as the the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has announced they will be adding two additional qualifying medical conditions to Minnesota's medical cannabis program. The Minnesota Department of Health notes that under state rules, patients certified for the new...
beckersdental.com
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month
Courtesy of Newsworthy Communications / Caribou Coffee. Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week. Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating. The Zimmerman location opened...
Minnesota hockey community mourning death of 17-year-old player
The death of a 17-year-old high school student has sent a shockwave through Minnesota's hockey community. Charlie Boike, 17, died in a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, near 21879 23rd ave. in St. Augusta, which is about five miles south of St. Cloud. The crash happened after Boike and the St. Cloud Crush hockey team played against Rogers Saturday night.
On the eve of the storm, here's how much snow is possible Minnesota
Models have been remarkably consistent since late last week in bringing heavy snow into the Dakotas and central/northeastern Minnesota and a wintry mix with freezing rain potential in southern Minnesota. And now we're on the eve of the storm as it'll begin impacting Minnesota in full force on Tuesday. Wintry...
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Future of Rural Ambulance Discussed at SCSU
ST CLOUD (WJON News) - The future of rural ambulance and E-M-S was the focus of a roundtable discussion Thursday at St Cloud State University. Industry professionals and state officials met to discuss ways to ensure ambulance services in rural Minnesota are able to meet the growing need for services.
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0