NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in Irving
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?
$295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium could boost Dallas' chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Finals in 2026
Have you been to this haunted Dallas hotel?
Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement Scheme
fox4news.com
Dozens of dogs fostered, adopted as part of push to rid Dallas Animal Shelter of canine flu
DALLAS - Dallas residents answered an urgent call to foster or adopt dogs from Dallas Animal Services over the weekend thanks in part to an unique incentive. The goal was to get 150 medium to large dogs into people's homes for at least two weeks to help DAS get rid of the canine flu.
dmagazine.com
Dallas Animal Services Sends Out Urgent Plea for Adoptions and Fosters as Dog Flu Hits
As if the humans wrestling with flu season wasn’t enough, there is now a widespread outbreak of dog flu in Texas. It’s bad enough that Dallas Animal Services has sent out an emergency call for adoptions and fosters this weekend because they need to clear out 150 dogs right away.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dog Flu Outbreaks Hit Shelters, Clinics Across North Texas
North Texans are not the only ones getting sick with the flu this season, dog flu outbreaks are hitting shelters and clinics across Dallas- Fort Worth. Dallas Animal Services is in desperate need of help-- hundreds of large dogs from the shelter, who have all been exposed to URI will be up for adoption, foster and rescue placement. This weekend, they are offering a $150 incentive for anyone who will foster a dog for at least two weeks as a token of appreciation.
Dallas Animal Services says it needs to have 150 dogs adopted this weekend
To prevent the spread of illness the shelter needs to completely empty two rooms, which amounts to 150 dogs, by 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.
fox4news.com
Dallas pilot program helps those facing eviction with $250 for rent
The latest data shows rent prices in Dallas County have gone up by some 17% this past year. It can be a lot for the average resident to absorb. But for the most vulnerable residents, it can mean facing possible eviction. A new pilot program is aimed at keeping those residents right where they are.
fox4news.com
Operation Kindness Holiday Pet Adoption at Galleria Dallas
Operation Kindness now has a booth for pet adoptions at Galleria Dallas. It will be open Thursday through Sunday until December 24 on the 1st Floor Near Banana Republic. CEO Ed Jamison also breaks down what families should consider if they are looking to adopt for the holiday.
Missing service dog last seen Sunday night found deceased, Denton police say
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton shared an update Monday afternoon that a service dog that went missing Sunday night has been found dead. The department says Violet the German Shepherd was last in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and hasn't been seen since 9 p.m. Her owner was taken to a hospital.
Child online predators: Where to go and how to get help if someone in your family is exposed
DALLAS — As more and more people continue to move their lives more and more online, criminals are doing the same. Recent reports show a rise is in suspected child sexual exploitation online, meaning there is an increasing number of adults attempting to talk to minors online and in a sexual manner.
fox4news.com
Hundreds take part in 'Ride for Athena' fundraiser, toy drive to honor Wise County 7-year-old
AZLE, Texas - There was a purposeful gathering Sunday afternoon, as hundreds of vehicles covered the property of The Church at Azle. All delivered a clear message: Justice for Athena. "This is about Athena," one person said. Strand was kidnapped and murdered by a 30-year-old contracted FedEx delivery truck driver,...
fox4news.com
Drugs in Dallas: More than 60 overdose deaths linked to fentanyl, DPD reports
DALLAS - The Dallas police chief says in the past year that his officers seized enough fentanyl to potentially kill thousands of people. DPD has linked dozens of overdose deaths to the illicit substance that they're finding laced in other pills. The department only just started investigating fentanyl overdoses last...
dallasexpress.com
Why Are so Many People Getting Sick?
North Texans are experiencing a surge in sniffles this holiday season as the region battles an onslaught of sickness brought on by the “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. In November, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported a spike in the flu on top of already high rates of RSV and COVID-19. As none of these illnesses are new, what is driving the outbreak?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
After Medical Emergency, Firefighter Responds to Help Midlothian Family Spread Christmas Cheer
For their first Christmas season in Texas, decking the halls was essential for Rafael Martinez. Saturday, the California transplant scaled the second story of his Midlothian home. "I started putting up one by one the individual lights,” said Martinez. He’d placed just six when he realized something wasn’t right....
Southwest Airlines employee goes extra mile to reunite girl, stuffed dog named ‘Dog Dog’
DALLAS — A Southwest Airlines employee went the extra mile to reunite a young girl and her stuffed dog named, “Dog Dog.”. Southwest Airlines shared the journey of Dog Dog, who went on a fun and incredible journey to be reunited with a girl named Luna. The journey was shared on Southwest Airlines’ Facebook page, according to WFAA.
dallasexpress.com
Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened
A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
fox4news.com
FBI offering $10K reward to help catch Denton bank robber
DENTON, Texas - FBI Dallas is asking the public for help finding someone who robbed a bank in Denton last month. The FBI released the photos of a person who held up the Wells Fargo on West University Drive on Nov. 10. The male suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger...
fox4news.com
Grand jury declines to indict Fort Worth police officer accused of family violence
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused of family violence. 16-year police veteran Nickolas Honea was arrested in August in the Fort Worth suburb of Azle. "The grand jury absolutely did the right thing," said Fort Worth defense attorney...
Public health alert issued for beef sold in Texas
A public health alert was issued this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, in Greenville, Tex.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Human Remains, Bike Found Not Far From Where Retired Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
Newly-discovered human remains could help solve a high-profile missing person case in Hunt County. The remains haven't been identified but where they were found has many making connections to the disappearance of retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers who was last seen nearly six years ago. An explorer, by nature, Mike...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Investigating After Casket Left Outside Fort Worth Mayor's Home
A casket bearing the name of Atatiana Jefferson and other people shot by Fort Worth Police appeared outside the home of Fort Worth’s mayor over the weekend. Officers were called to Mayor Mattie Parker's home at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Photos posted on social media show a gray coffin...
