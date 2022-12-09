North Texans are not the only ones getting sick with the flu this season, dog flu outbreaks are hitting shelters and clinics across Dallas- Fort Worth. Dallas Animal Services is in desperate need of help-- hundreds of large dogs from the shelter, who have all been exposed to URI will be up for adoption, foster and rescue placement. This weekend, they are offering a $150 incentive for anyone who will foster a dog for at least two weeks as a token of appreciation.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO