NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dog Flu Outbreaks Hit Shelters, Clinics Across North Texas

North Texans are not the only ones getting sick with the flu this season, dog flu outbreaks are hitting shelters and clinics across Dallas- Fort Worth. Dallas Animal Services is in desperate need of help-- hundreds of large dogs from the shelter, who have all been exposed to URI will be up for adoption, foster and rescue placement. This weekend, they are offering a $150 incentive for anyone who will foster a dog for at least two weeks as a token of appreciation.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas pilot program helps those facing eviction with $250 for rent

The latest data shows rent prices in Dallas County have gone up by some 17% this past year. It can be a lot for the average resident to absorb. But for the most vulnerable residents, it can mean facing possible eviction. A new pilot program is aimed at keeping those residents right where they are.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Operation Kindness Holiday Pet Adoption at Galleria Dallas

Operation Kindness now has a booth for pet adoptions at Galleria Dallas. It will be open Thursday through Sunday until December 24 on the 1st Floor Near Banana Republic. CEO Ed Jamison also breaks down what families should consider if they are looking to adopt for the holiday.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Drugs in Dallas: More than 60 overdose deaths linked to fentanyl, DPD reports

DALLAS - The Dallas police chief says in the past year that his officers seized enough fentanyl to potentially kill thousands of people. DPD has linked dozens of overdose deaths to the illicit substance that they're finding laced in other pills. The department only just started investigating fentanyl overdoses last...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Why Are so Many People Getting Sick?

North Texans are experiencing a surge in sniffles this holiday season as the region battles an onslaught of sickness brought on by the “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. In November, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported a spike in the flu on top of already high rates of RSV and COVID-19. As none of these illnesses are new, what is driving the outbreak?
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened

A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
FORT WORTH, TX
B93

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

FBI offering $10K reward to help catch Denton bank robber

DENTON, Texas - FBI Dallas is asking the public for help finding someone who robbed a bank in Denton last month. The FBI released the photos of a person who held up the Wells Fargo on West University Drive on Nov. 10. The male suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger...
DENTON, TX

