Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
columbusnews-report.com
Hodgson’s announce arrival of Grace Carroline
Paislee Kay and James Tripp Hodgson welcomed their sister, Grace Carroline Hodgson, Tuesday, November 8, at Freeman Hospital, Joplin, Mo. Grace arrived at 10:22 p.m. weighing eight pounds, 0.5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long to her parents, Travis and Tera Hodgson. Her maternal grandparents are Bryon and Tra-ci Spear, Columbus. Great grandparents are Daryl and Sandy Spear, Carrol Colleen…
columbusnews-report.com
First Grade students in Amanda Rodriguez class
First Grade students in Amanda Rodriguez class at Park School held an art auction to raise funds for the Foster Closet Cooperative. The students raised over $1,145 this year, the fourth year of the program. Some of the art sold for as much as $125. Every student in the class had an art entry. All of the proceeds from the art sale will go to buy toys for the Foster Closet in Columbus. Each of the…
columbusnews-report.com
Mercy Columbus adding new PT building
Expanding their footprint in the Columbus community the Maude Norton Hospital Board has purchased the property at 310 North Kansas with the intention of demolishing the structures and having the land available for parking or future expansion. The expansion is expected to add parking for the planned physical therapy (PT) facility currently being planned. The PT building is being built across…
columbusnews-report.com
Jerry Judy
Jerry Lee Judy, 78, of Columbus died Monday December 5, 2022. Born July 27, 1944, in Prairie Grove, Ark. Jerry was the son of Clyde and Brunetta Judy. They preceded him in death. Jerry was also preceded in death by brothers Basil Judy and Bill Judy, a sister Bruna Adamson (Judy) and granddaughter Chelsea Judy.
columbusnews-report.com
Edna Powers
Edna “Ruth” Powers, 82, of Baxter Springs, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Galena Nursing Center in Galena.. She had been a resident there for less than a month. Born June 5, 1940, in Drury, Mo., Ruth was the daughter of Elijah J. Luellen and Jessie (Sanders) Luellen. They preceded her in death.
fourstateshomepage.com
Early morning house fire destroys Joplin home
JOPLIN, Mo. — Around 5:30 Friday morning fire fighters responded to a two-story house at 832 S. Pennsylvania Ave. When they arrived they said flames were all through the structure. The Joplin battalion chief said there was a man inside who managed to escape the flames. He was taken...
columbusnews-report.com
Jennifer Reeves
Jennifer Rene Reeves, 40, of Columbus died November 27, 2022 at the University Medical Center in Columbia, Mo. after a courageous battle. Born November 11, 1982, in Joplin, Mo. Jennifer was the daughter of Larry “Sonny” Reeves and Sue (Reed) Reeves Gordon of Joplin, Mo. Her father preceded her in death. Jennifer was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Doris Wood, uncle, Jeff Reed and a nephew, Miles Bresee.
Rangeline store victim of smash-and-grab burglaries 4 times in 2 weeks
JOPLIN, Mo. – For the fourth time in a two week span a Rangeline convenient store has been burglarized. Two times in the last two days. Joplin Police Capt William Davis tells us they are investigating all of the break-ins. These smash-and-grab burglaries have all occurred overnight during closing hours as persons break windows, and/or doors, to gain access. Then...
columbusnews-report.com
County FB delegates attend meeting
New policies were adopted and awards were presented at the 104th annual Farm Bureau meeting in Manhattan December 4 and 5. Jay Evans, Michelle Hilderbrand, Kyle Rennie and Greg Mowdy represented Cherokee County at the meeting. The policies adopted at the meeting will now become the organization’s road map for the 2023 legislative session. Topics of discussion included water, medical marijuana and…
fourstateshomepage.com
New truck stop coming to Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Petro, Flying J, and Love’s — they’re all popular spots to stop for truckers on a long haul across the country. Joplin has its fair share, a number that is growing. “You know, when you think about trying to park you know, 60-70...
columbusnews-report.com
Robert Shaver
Robert “Bob” Shaver, 70, of Columbus, died December 5, 2022, from injures received in a vehicle accident in Pittsburg. Born May 31, 1952, in Hallowell, Bob was the son of Cecil Ray and Charlene M. Crain. They preceded him in death. Bob was also preceded in death by a brother Charles R. Shaver.
Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny
Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set.
columbusnews-report.com
Randy Rakestraw, Sr. Pittsburg
Randy Lee Rakestraw Sr. 60, of Pittsburg, died 4:38p p.m. Friday December 9, 2022, at the Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg following an illness. Born February 17, 1962 in Port Hueneme, Calif., Randy was the son of Carl Lee and Mary Louise (Mitchell) Rakestraw. They preceded him in death. Randy...
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D. these individuals
MONETT, Mo. — Friday evening, December 2, 2022, Monett Police Dept release information regarding a possible Attempted Robbery in front of the store at Rapid Roberts in their city limits. “Approximately 8 to 8:15 PM. The driver of a red Chevrolet S10 pickup is possibly involved.”. — MONETT PD.
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
Tulsa man arrested, facing four felony charges in Ottawa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Warrants and Child predator Units partnered with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of a Tulsa man who is now facing four felony charges. Michael Loren Lamb Jr., 30, was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Tulsa...
columbusnews-report.com
Lancers schedule final week updates
Southeast is hosting Liberal, Mo. tonight at Cherokee. The junior varsity boys will play four quarters in the West (old) Gym followed by four quarters of boys C Team action. The varsity girls and boys will be in the East Gym beginning at 6 p.m. The Lady Lancer will host the Columbus Lady Titans for a make-up game, Thursday, at 2 p.m. in the East (new) Gymnasium. There will be just one girls…
Comments / 0