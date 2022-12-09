Read full article on original website
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in December 2022
We’ve finally reached the festive winter season and there isn’t a better time of year to tuck into some great movies. HBO Max has established itself as the premier streaming destination for the best of cinema, and if you’re looking to get away from the treacly festive fare for something with a little more edge the service has you covered. From lethally toxic marriages and blacklisted screenwriters to foulmouthed puppets and murderous skinheads, HBO Max has the perfect offerings to get you far away from the Christmas spirit. Take a look below to see what we have pulled out as the best of this month’s cinematic additions.
HBO Max Series Heading to Free Ad-Supported TV Following Removal From Streamer
It's been a tumultuous time for HBO Max following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The platform has been wiping beloved shows off its catalog left and right, recently culminating in the removal of even some series once seen as flagships like Westworld. As part of a cost-cutting measure, even recently-renewed shows like Minx haven't been safe from the axe during this phase of restructuring. With the mass exodus of major shows, the streamer is now turning to third-party free ad-supported television (FAST) services as a solution. Many of the canceled and removed series are now set to be packaged and sent out to these services in hopes of finding a new audience and some monetization outside the HBO Max fold.
'The Sandman': Netflix Is "Considering Batching Approaches" Rather Than Traditional Season 2
The road to get The Sandman made was a long one. For years the project, a possible feature-length film, had been in development hell with various talents being attached at different points in time. However, when Netflix came on board to shoulder it as a series, the wheel began to turn and Neil Gaiman’s most authentic comic book adaptation was brought to life. The series was an instant hit among fans and critics, but then renewal for Season 2 was nowhere in sight despite the popularity. In a new interview with Variety Netflix’s head of UCAN scripted TV Peter Friedlander addressed what caused the delay and the streamer “considering batching approaches” for the upcoming iteration.
'The Witcher': Henry Cavill's Departure Addressed by Netflix Exec
Back in October, Netflix officially announced that a fourth season of The Witcher is on the way ahead of the release of Season 3 next year, but it won't be the same Geralt that we're used to. The news of Henry Cavill's departure from the show, around the same time he announced his return to the role of Superman — which backfired somewhat — was followed by the news that Liam Hemsworth would be taking over his sword and medallion for the show going forward.
'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Cast, Release Window, and Everything We Know So Far
Does House of the Dragon Season 2 Have a Release Date?. Is There a Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2 Yet?. Who Are the New and Returning Characters In House of the Dragon Season 2?. Where Does the House of the Dragon Season 2 Story Pick Up?. Game...
'Superman & Lois' and 'Gotham Knights' Set Premiere Date
Tuesdays are for superheroes as The CW has set premiere dates for the Season 3 return of Superman & Lois and freshman series Gotham Knights. Superman & Lois is set to air on Tuesday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET. Gotham Knights will follow the same day in the 9 p.m. time slot.
'God of War' Live-Action Series Ordered at Prime Video
Are you a fan of the famous Greek God of War, Kratos? If you are then we have news that would surely ignite your “blades of chaos”. In co-production with Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions, Prime Video has announced that it will officially order a God of War live-action series.
'SNL': Austin Butler Becomes the Christmas Goblin in Holiday Episode Promo
Saturday Night Live has had a strong start to Season 48 with insanely talented guest hosts like Jack Harlow, Keke Palmer, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. Now SNL is ending 2022 with their annual Christmas themed midseason finale with first time host Austin Butler and musical guest Lizzo. In preparation for Butler’s SNL debut, the latest promo has the cool-as-ice Elvis star preparing for the show before hilariously being torn down.
'Andor': Is the Second Death Star Already Being Built?
A swarm of spider droids crawls through a golden surface. As the camera pans out, it's revealed that those are actually parts of but one of many layers that, put together, will make the dish of Star Wars' signature planet-killing weapon, the Death Star. This description is, actually, of the post-credits scene in the first season of Andor, showing another step in the huge process that was the construction of the Empire's super weapon. The series is one of the many works in the franchise that uses this moment in galactic history as background, but isn't there another Death Star?
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reportedly Cannot Do More Reshoots [Updated]
Update: DC Studios head James Gunn has since clarified in a tweet that Variety's original report was incorrect. The original article as it ran before this information is below. Just when it seemed like we couldn't get any more dramatic news from Warner Bros. and DC Studios after the turbulent...
First 'Party Down' Season 3 Teaser Trailer and Image For New Season
Party Down was a small show on STARZ with a die-hard fanbase. Unfortunately, not many watched when it was airing. Luckily, the cast has continued to grow and become beloved, and so a new series has been born, taking us back to our favorite catering team! We get to rejoin Henry Pollard (Adam Scott) and his hatred of his life as he teams up with a crew of "artists" who are trying to make a living by working catering jobs, but clearly are still trying to just make ends meet in the new series, which takes place ten years later.
New 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Poster: Keanu Reeves Arrives With a "Courtesy" Reminder
The arrival of John Wick: Chapter 4 is getting closer than it seems, and the filmmakers are making sure the fans are in the loop. The Keanu Reeves starring franchise is a massive hit among fans and is among the highly anticipated action movies of the coming year. To remind fans that the film is only 100 days away from its release, the official Twitter handle of the movie released a new poster of our favorite hitman looking intently sideways, with a fitting caption: “Consider this a courtesy. 3/24.”
From Downey Jr. to Cumberbatch: 10 Best Portrayals of Sherlock Holmes, According to Reddit
Sherlock Holmes is one of the most recognized and popular literary characters in history, adored by fans that span generations. Created by Arthur Conan Doyle, Holmes first appeared in Doyle's novel A Study in Scarlet in 1887. He would go on to appear in further novels and short stories before making the leap to other mediums, with the detective starring in countless movies, TV shows, stage plays, and even video games.
Catherine Zeta-Jones on Making ‘Wednesday’ & ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ with Creators She Admires
Catherine Zeta-Jones is closing out 2022 strong. She plays Morticia Addams in Wednesday, Netflix's Addams Family series featuring Jenna Ortega in the title role. Wednesday isn't just any old smash hit for the streamer; the series managed to cross a billion views within the first 28 days of release. That alone would make 2022 a win for Zeta-Jones, but she isn't done just yet. She also stars in the highly anticipated Nation Treasure series on Disney+.
From 'Black Panther' to 'Creed', 10 Popular Franchises That Changed Their Leads
While the film industry has seemingly moved away from the desire to make every new movie the launching point for a new cinematic universe, franchise films still dominate at the box office. Whether it is the latest release in the MCU, Vin Diesel, and his family in Fast and the Furious, or another sequel in an un-killable horror series, audiences will always show up in theaters to support their favorite franchises.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Letitia Wright Discusses the Film's Post-Credits Scene
The process of filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was always going to be a painful one for such a close-knit cast of actors and a dedicated, hardworking crew. Led by director Ryan Coogler, they were tasked with not only delivering a sequel to a cultural landmark of a film, a legitimate record-breaking box-office smash, and finding a way to continue the franchise while honoring the legacy of its fallen star, Chadwick Boseman.
'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Trailer: Mike McLusky Is at His Limit
Paramount+ released the full trailer for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 and everything is chaos for Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner). As he continues to settle in as mayor while being part of a powerful power broker family, he faces the challenge of bringing order to a city without a proper power structure. The series has thus far tackled issues of systemic racism, mass incarceration, and corruption, but the second run is gearing up for a whole new level tackling issues of police brutality on top of everything else. Following the end of Season 1, the trailer sets up a daunting task for the McLuskys as the prison is in disarray, Mike's police are out of control, and everyone is being pushed to their breaking points.
'Avatar: The Way of Water': James Cameron, Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington on Why They Returned to Pandora
From filmmaker James Cameron, the sci-fi action adventure sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is set more than a decade after the events of the first film and follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), as they do whatever it takes to protect their family. With a familiar danger threatening everything they hold dear, they journey to the water world where they must learn to adapt to new customs and traditions while an epic and unavoidable battle is looming.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Saved Its Most Surprising Twist for the Finale
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. So here's a fun fact: Prior to Sunday night's Season 2 finale of The White Lotus, I had already written 700-plus words of an article that, in part, argued why the show shouldn't bring back Jennifer Coolidge for yet another go-round in Season 3, even though it could. I had built an entire argument about how the material Coolidge has been given this season wasn't quite as thematically compelling as what she had to work with in Season 1 and how continuing to feature her character, privileged but ditzy socialite Tanya, season after season could unfortunately end up diluting a character we loved early on. It was, if I don't mind saying, a rock-solid thesis based on the notion that Tanya was in play for Season 3. And then White Lotus creator Mike White had to go and ruin the whole thing by killing off Tanya in the show's finale. Something tells me he's not terribly concerned about my wasted work.
All the Winners and Losers of 'The White Lotus' Season 2
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus. The White Lotus was somewhat of a minor miracle when it debuted as a limited season in the summer of 2021; produced and conceived amidst the COVI-19 pandemic, Mike White’s haunting social satire was the rare story about “eating the reach” that managed to add something new to the conversation. While White is certainly renowned for his comedic sensibilities, he surprised viewers with his ability to invoke empathy for his characters. The White Lotus became HBO’s new must-see show due to the running theories over who would die before the series’ closure.
