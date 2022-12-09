ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana man accused of scaring hospital staff and patients; advised deputies he goes where God tells him to go

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On December 8, 2022, a deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed by St. Francis Medical Center’s security team that 42-year-old Salvadore A. Campagna was yelling and scaring patients and staff in the parking lot for three hours. According to deputies, Campagna was arrested six days prior for Trespassing.

He was also advised to not return to the hospital’s property in previous cases. Authorities made contact with the suspect and placed him under arrest. Campagna allegedly told deputies that he returned to the property because God tells him where to go.

He was booked for Criminal Trespass.

