NAGS HEAD — LTC Harry Charles Thornsvard, Jr., USA, Retired has taken his last trip around the sun. His journey ended peacefully on December 5, 2022 surrounded by his family and friends after a 12-year battle with cancer. Harry’s love of his family was infectious and filled with humor. He will be missed by his wife, Cindy Jones Thornsvard; his children, Heather and Brandon (Melissa); and Cindy’s children, Shannon (Billy) and Blaire (Michael). He loved unconditionally and was proud of his five grandchildren Chloe, Hannah, Grace, Carter and Vann; brother, Charles (Barbara) and his nieces Kristen, Katie and Karen. He was preceded in death by his parents, LTC Harry Charles and Thelma Thornsvard.

NAGS HEAD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO