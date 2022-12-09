Read full article on original website
Ocracoke Library is moving home
Ocracoke Community Library has ended its public services in its temporary location at Deepwater Theater and will be closed through December while the renovated building at 225 Back Road is completed. After shelving and other furniture is purchased and installed, the library will re-open to the public in early 2023.
Have the lights dimmed for the last time at The Pioneer Theatre in Manteo?
After more than a century, the lights may have dimmed for the final time at The Pioneer Theatre in downtown Manteo. The movie house has stood on Budleigh Street since 1934, after first being located on what is now Sir Walter Raleigh Street when it first opened in 1918, and has weathered everything from storms and floods to a pair of global pandemics.
Dare County announces Christmas closures and trash collection changes
All Dare County offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, Saturday, December 24, Monday, December 26, and Tuesday, December 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill, Buxton Transfer Station and Manteo Recycle Yard will be closed on Friday, December 23, Saturday, December 24, and Monday, December 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. These sites will reopen on Tuesday, December 27.
2022 Hatteras Christmas Parade in Photos… WITH SLIDESHOW
Spirits were bright at the 31st annual Hatteras Village Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 10, and photographer Don Bowers was on the scene to capture the action from start to finish. There were approximately 30 parade entries for the 2022 event, which included guest appearances from the Grinch, SpongeBob Squarepants...
Does Hatteras Island now have its own iconic OBX Christmas house?
Joseph and Amanda Jones moved full-time to Buxton in March 2020, hours after the Outer Banks was closed to non-residents due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. The former Virginia Beach couple already had jobs lined up with HI-Caliber Kitchen & Bath in Frisco, and they also had a Buxton residence to call home that Joseph’s parents built in 1962, but their full-time transition was not off to a good start.
High Surf Advisory extended to Wednesday morning
Long-period swells continue to impact the Outer Banks, bringing rough surf, beach erosion, and minor ocean overwash, per an update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. Surf height of around 6-10 feet is expected today with the largest surf of 8-12 feet expected on Tuesday, before gradually subsiding...
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Snuggles
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Snuggles, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Snuggles, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
Johnny Burgess Hooper II
SALVO — Johnny Burgess Hooper II, affectionately known as Bul Hooper, a native of Salvo, NC, was dearly loved for 53 years by his family, friends, and all who met him. His compassion for Hatteras Island and love for his heritage and family extends to the life he enjoyed and the pleasures he found in the simple way of living and loving others.
LTC Harry Charles Thornsvard, Jr., USA, Retired
NAGS HEAD — LTC Harry Charles Thornsvard, Jr., USA, Retired has taken his last trip around the sun. His journey ended peacefully on December 5, 2022 surrounded by his family and friends after a 12-year battle with cancer. Harry’s love of his family was infectious and filled with humor. He will be missed by his wife, Cindy Jones Thornsvard; his children, Heather and Brandon (Melissa); and Cindy’s children, Shannon (Billy) and Blaire (Michael). He loved unconditionally and was proud of his five grandchildren Chloe, Hannah, Grace, Carter and Vann; brother, Charles (Barbara) and his nieces Kristen, Katie and Karen. He was preceded in death by his parents, LTC Harry Charles and Thelma Thornsvard.
Dare County announces launch of recently redesigned website
Dare County has announced the launch of its recently redesigned website, which officially went live at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at www.DareNC.gov. The Dare County website redesign process began in early 2022, when the Dare County Public Relations Department issued a community survey seeking feedback from the public. The survey asked users which aspects of the existing website were used most frequently, which features users felt worked well and which features they thought could be improved through a redesign.
