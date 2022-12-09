Even before the new congress gets underway, Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden is hoping to make the most of the final month of the current session. That includes restoring the 2021 Child Tax Credit and passing Retirement security legislation. In the next congress, things will get more complicated with Republicans controlling the House, but in laying out priorities for 2023, Wyden has expressed hope for finding bipartisan support. We close our day with a look at how the Senate is preparing for a return to divided government. CNBC's Sara Eisen speaks with Sen. Ron Wyden (D) Oregon at the 2022 CNBC CFO Council Summit on November 30, 2022.

OREGON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO