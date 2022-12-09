Read full article on original website
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema works on bipartisan immigration deal to protect Dreamers, extend Title 42
Leer en español U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is working on potential last-minute immigration reforms that would give 2 million undocumented youth, known as Dreamers, a path to citizenship while extending the controversial Title 42 border restriction for another year. ...
SpaceNews.com
House committee leaders introduce bipartisan bills to update satellite rules
TAMPA, Fla. — The top Democrat and Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee introduced bipartisan legislation Dec. 8 to reform the Federal Communication Commission’s satellite licensing rules. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.) and the ranking member, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.),...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Democrats make last-ditch effort to pass Joe Manchin’s energy permitting bill
When he voted to pass historic climate legislation this summer, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin demanded something in return: a subsequent bill that would reform and expedite the federal permitting process for big energy projects. Manchin’s view is that federal red tape constrains fossil fuels and renewables alike, preventing the U.S. from producing cheap domestic energy.
What Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin's death means for the new Congress
After Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday following a battle with cancer, the new Congress will begin with a vacancy until there is a special election.
Shutdown showdown: Democrats return to Congress with big spending bill to pass
As lawmakers return to Capitol Hill for the final three weeks of the 117th Congress, they face a December deadline to pass a government funding deal in order to avert a shutdown before Christmastime.
Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session
Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Thune calls Trump's apparent request to terminate parts of Constitution a 'golden opportunity' for 2024
Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) said former President Donald Trump's apparent call to terminate parts of the Constitution presents a "golden opportunity" for would-be opponents in the 2024 presidential election.
Washington Examiner
House passes major defense spending bill
The House of Representatives passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which funds the Department of Defense, on Wednesday, a day after congressional leaders announced they had reached an agreement. The House voted 350 to 80 in favor of the legislation that has passed every year since 1962 and includes...
Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill
Lawmakers are facing a rapidly closing window to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. Despite fetching broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate, opposition from GOP leadership and a tightening timeline is chipping away at the bill’s chances of passage. The measure, called the SAFE Banking Act, would […]
POLITICO
🎵 Karma is a bipartisan congressional investigation 🎵:
Lawmakers want a briefing from Ticketmaster after the Taylor Swift ticketing fiasco. The House Energy and Commerce Committee has questions. Look what you made me do: A bipartisan group of six senior lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee is demanding a briefing from Ticketmaster after the platform flopped selling tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming tour.
Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate
The U.S. Senate cleared a hurdle to passing marriage equality, getting more than the 60 senators from both parties needed to avert a filibuster. The post Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Lawmakers labor to break impasses stalling massive spending bill
At the moment, Democrats are asking for about $26 billion overall more than GOP lawmakers are willing to give.
New Democrat Coalition calls for immediate action to protect pathway to citizenship for Dreamers
Members of the New Democrat Coalition (NDC) called for Congress to pass legislation protecting Dreamers before the end of the lame-duck session at the end of this month, describing the immigration reform as an “urgent action” for legislators. NDC Chair Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) released a statement on Wednesday along with immigration task force chairs Salud…
Congress contemplates last-minute bipartisan immigration proposal
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have drafted a framework for an immigration policy that provides a route to citizenship for millions of young undocumented immigrants in exchange for more stringent border security, CNN reports. The bipartisan duo hopes to garner support for the bill in the final days of the lame-duck session, but some lawmakers remain unsure. The urgency of this last-minute push for a compromise on immigration is heightened in light of the impending end of Title 42 and the possibility of a federal judge ending the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The 2012 policy protects undocumented...
GOP Congressman Calls for Opposition to "Democrat Bills" That Help Ukraine
Photo byThe Presidential Office of Ukraine via CC Attribution 4.0. GOP Congressman Mike Turner has called for Congress to avoid passing any "Democrat bills" that would help Ukraine, criticizing the high price tags of bills used to aid the country in their war with Russia, The Hill reports.
nexttv.com
Bill Would Ban TikTok in U.S.
A bill with at least one Democrat onboard has been introduced in the Senate and House that would ban social-media platform TikTok in the United States. The creatively named Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party Act (ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act) (opens in new tab) was introduced by a pair of Republicans, Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (Wis.), and Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois.
CNBC
The New Congress, Part 2: Senate
Even before the new congress gets underway, Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden is hoping to make the most of the final month of the current session. That includes restoring the 2021 Child Tax Credit and passing Retirement security legislation. In the next congress, things will get more complicated with Republicans controlling the House, but in laying out priorities for 2023, Wyden has expressed hope for finding bipartisan support. We close our day with a look at how the Senate is preparing for a return to divided government. CNBC's Sara Eisen speaks with Sen. Ron Wyden (D) Oregon at the 2022 CNBC CFO Council Summit on November 30, 2022.
U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers
WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. senators have set a December deadline for passing bipartisan legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for more than 600,000 undocumented people who were brought into the country as children — but they don’t yet have enough Senate Republican votes to make it a reality. During a Wednesday press conference […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defense bill
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to an $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday.
