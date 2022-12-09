ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

House committee leaders introduce bipartisan bills to update satellite rules

TAMPA, Fla. — The top Democrat and Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee introduced bipartisan legislation Dec. 8 to reform the Federal Communication Commission’s satellite licensing rules. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.) and the ranking member, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.),...
Grist

Democrats make last-ditch effort to pass Joe Manchin’s energy permitting bill

When he voted to pass historic climate legislation this summer, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin demanded something in return: a subsequent bill that would reform and expedite the federal permitting process for big energy projects. Manchin’s view is that federal red tape constrains fossil fuels and renewables alike, preventing the U.S. from producing cheap domestic energy.
Colorado Newsline

Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session

Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Washington Examiner

House passes major defense spending bill

The House of Representatives passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which funds the Department of Defense, on Wednesday, a day after congressional leaders announced they had reached an agreement. The House voted 350 to 80 in favor of the legislation that has passed every year since 1962 and includes...
KOLR10 News

Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill

Lawmakers are facing a rapidly closing window to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. Despite fetching broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate, opposition from GOP leadership and a tightening timeline is chipping away at the bill’s chances of passage. The measure, called the SAFE Banking Act, would […]
POLITICO

🎵 Karma is a bipartisan congressional investigation 🎵:

Lawmakers want a briefing from Ticketmaster after the Taylor Swift ticketing fiasco. The House Energy and Commerce Committee has questions. Look what you made me do: A bipartisan group of six senior lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee is demanding a briefing from Ticketmaster after the platform flopped selling tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming tour.
The Week

Congress contemplates last-minute bipartisan immigration proposal

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have drafted a framework for an immigration policy that provides a route to citizenship for millions of young undocumented immigrants in exchange for more stringent border security, CNN reports. The bipartisan duo hopes to garner support for the bill in the final days of the lame-duck session, but some lawmakers remain unsure.  The urgency of this last-minute push for a compromise on immigration is heightened in light of the impending end of Title 42 and the possibility of a federal judge ending the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The 2012 policy protects undocumented...
nexttv.com

Bill Would Ban TikTok in U.S.

A bill with at least one Democrat onboard has been introduced in the Senate and House that would ban social-media platform TikTok in the United States. The creatively named Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party Act (ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act) (opens in new tab) was introduced by a pair of Republicans, Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (Wis.), and Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois.
CNBC

The New Congress, Part 2: Senate

Even before the new congress gets underway, Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden is hoping to make the most of the final month of the current session. That includes restoring the 2021 Child Tax Credit and passing Retirement security legislation. In the next congress, things will get more complicated with Republicans controlling the House, but in laying out priorities for 2023, Wyden has expressed hope for finding bipartisan support. We close our day with a look at how the Senate is preparing for a return to divided government. CNBC's Sara Eisen speaks with Sen. Ron Wyden (D) Oregon at the 2022 CNBC CFO Council Summit on November 30, 2022.
Daily Montanan

U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers

WASHINGTON —  Democratic U.S. senators have set a December deadline for passing bipartisan legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for more than 600,000 undocumented people who were brought into the country as children — but they don’t yet have enough Senate Republican votes to make it a reality. During a Wednesday press conference […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
