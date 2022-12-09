Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
New Photos of Subway Slasher SuspectBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
hobokengirl.com
19 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
Ringing in the holiday season is a magical time in Hudson County — and a busy one, so as always we’re here to cover the local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Santa to visit three Hoboken locations for photos, Rui Tea to open in Downtown Jersey City, and One12 to close after two years in Hoboken; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken + Jersey City Real Estate By The Numbers | November 2022
The ups and downs of the real estate market can be complicated to follow — especially in highly desirable locations like Hoboken and Jersey City. Keeping track of recent real estate statistics in Hudson County is wise for anyone looking to buy or sell a home locally. Luckily, PRIME Real Estate Group — a leading local brokerage in Hudson County with offices in both Hoboken + Jersey City — is sharing its November 2022 market stats to help inform your choices and keep you in the know. Read on to learn all about the Hoboken + Jersey City November 2022 market brief, provided by PRIME Real Estate Group.
NJ’s Freed Slave House is up for sale, raising fears it’s history won’t be honored
This home on Claremont Avenue in Montclair was formerly owned by James Howe. It was bequeathed to Howe by his former enslaver, Maj. Nathaniel Crane The home was bequeathed to James Howe by Maj. Nathanial Crane, his former enslaver and a member of Montclair, N.J.'s founding family. [ more › ]
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
Jersey City to pay woman injured at Downtown park playground $550K
A Jersey City woman whose trip to a Downtown park playground with her daughter in 2018 ended in serious injury will receive more than half-a-million dollars in a settlement with the city. The City Council on Wednesday is expected to approve a $550,000 payment to Johanna Sanchez in exchange for...
Incredible hidden caves in this N.J. town hold secrets from centuries past
In the basement of an unassuming red brick apartment building in Bergen County lies a secret passageway to local history few living people know about, much less, have ever seen. Through a crawl space in the basement’s lower level is a small hole, no more than 18 inches wide. That’s...
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
Ex-con packing two guns among armed NYC farebeaters busted in past week
NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...
hobokengirl.com
Hudson County Etsy Shops + Creators for Holiday Shopping
Holiday shopping can cause a lot of unwanted stress, especially when looking for that perfect gift that your loved one will truly enjoy. Shopping from small businesses is a great way to find unique, one-of-a-kind gifts while also supporting local creators. Etsy brings the creations of local artisans right to your fingertips and the Hudson County area is home to countless artists who sell their work online. Keep reading for a list of local artists and creators, and where to find their most gift-worthy pieces.
tourcounsel.com
Visit Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey
The Westfield Garden State Plaza mall is located in Paramus, New Jersey, just half an hour from Manhattan. It was built in 1957 and since then it has remained one of the best in the area. The commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Neiman Marcus , also having internationally...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Rooftop Bars in Jersey City
NEW JERSEY - Whether you're planning to take a night off from the city or spend a few hours at a rooftop bar, Jersey City has plenty of options. From classic bars to funky and hip venues, there's something for everyone. 902 Brewing Co. Located in the heart of the...
Will micro apartments become the next big thing in Jersey City?
Her bedroom is also her living room. And dining room. And her refrigerator is just a few feet away. But the 200-and-something-square-foot Nest Micro Apartments unit works just fine for Emily Perry, who has been at the Jersey City building for a year and just renewed her lease for another 12 months.
Brothers 12 and 15 have been missing since Friday from New York City
NEW YORK, NY – Two brothers from the West Farms section of the Bronx have been missing since Friday, and now police are asking the public for assistance locating them. 15-year-old Jessiah Campbell and 12-year-old Justice Campbell were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx on Friday at around 8 am. At the time of their disappearance, Jessiah was wearing a blue Nike hoodie, jeans, and a black do-rag. Justice was wearing his dark blue school shirt, black pants, and grey Yeezys, At this time, police have no leads or information regarding their whereabouts. The post Brothers 12 and 15 have been missing since Friday from New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
hudsontv.com
2 Newark Men Charged With 2021 Murder of 16-Year Old Jersey City Resident
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City on March 29, 2021. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-1a, a crime of the first...
Exclusive: 2 boys from West Farms missing since last Friday
Jessiah Campbell, 15, and Justice Campbell, 12, were last seen leaving their house on East Tremont Avenue. Their mother says they lived in a shelter.
Death knell for two Juicy Lucy restaurants. They’ll shut the doors New Year’s Eve.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Award-winning brisket and succulent ribs from Juicy Lucy will soon be a whisper of smoke. The barbecue concepts of Ocean Breeze and Eltingville will close on Dec. 31, said co-owner Richie Holmes. However, he will keep the takeout-only venue in Annadale open. Holmes said the DiFara Pizzeria and Juicy Lucia operation at 100-102 Lincoln Avenue “will continue at the moment.”
Man throws large bottles of wine at Linden, New Jersey liquor store workers during confrontation
Store workers say a customer became irate and threatened to kill them when they refused to sell him liquor at a discount.
Grisly story of NJ dad killing his family is now a hit podcast
I admit it. Like a lot of others, I am obsessed with true crime podcasts. Especially one that hits as close to home as the new podcast by NJ.com, "Father Wants Us Dead," based on the grisly murders that happened in Westfield. According to NJ.com, it’s one of Apple's top...
Promises, promises: Long-touted Bayonne ferry service pushed back to 2023, at least
If you were hoping to get to Manhattan from Bayonne by water this year, you’re more likely to accomplish that by swimming rather than a ride on the long-promised-but-yet-to-materialize ferry service. When asked why the long-touted ferry — it’s been a part of not one, but two successful mayoral...
