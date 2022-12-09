Read full article on original website
Indiana 125, Golden State 119
GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 0-3 1-2 1, DiVincenzo 4-10 4-4 15, Looney 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 11-19 11-11 38, Poole 8-22 3-3 20, Kuminga 4-13 1-2 9, Lamb 1-2 0-0 2, J.Green 4-4 4-6 15, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 5-6 1-1 13. Totals 40-86 25-29 119. INDIANA (125) Hield...
Boston in action against Los Angeles following shootout victory
Los Angeles Kings (15-12-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (23-4-1, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Bruins knocked off the New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout. Boston is 23-4-1 overall and 15-0-1 at home. The...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tampa Bay aims to keep win streak going, hosts Columbus
Columbus Blue Jackets (10-15-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Columbus Blue Jackets as winners of three straight games. Tampa Bay has a 17-9-1 record overall and an 11-4-1 record in home games....
AKRON 66, WRIGHT STATE 54
Percentages: FG .365, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Finke 1-1, Welage 1-1, Calvin 1-2, Davis 0-1, Noel 0-1, Huibregtse 0-2, Norris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Finke 2, Braun, Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Braun 5, Calvin 2, Davis 2, Finke 2, Noel 2, Norris). Steals:...
Today in Sports History-Raiders play final game in Oakland
1925 — The first NHL game is played at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Americans score first, but the Montreal Canadiens prevail 3-1, before 17,000 in attendance. 1929 — The Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 in their first game at Chicago Stadium. Vic Ripley scores twice in 35 seconds during the second period to the delight of the 14,212 fans in attendance.
No. 16 UCLA pulls away early, routs No. 20 Maryland 87-60
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 19 points, and No. 16 UCLA raced out to a 30-point lead in the first half before cruising to an 87-60 victory over No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday night. On the same day the University of California Board of Regents voted to affirm UCLA’s move to the Big Ten, the Bruins (9-2) had a chance to size up a future conference foe. It wasn’t much of a contest. Maryland (8-3) committed the game’s first six turnovers while falling behind 19-5, and a 3-pointer by David Singleton made it 26-7. The Terps used three of their timeouts in the first 15 minutes, and nothing seemed to help. After going 2 for 24 from 3-point range in a loss to Tennessee last weekend, Maryland missed its first eight shots from the field and nine of its first 10 from beyond the arc.
Buffalo visits Colorado after Thompson's 2-goal game
Buffalo Sabres (13-14-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (14-10-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Colorado Avalanche after Tage Thompson's two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Sabres' 6-0 win. Colorado has a 6-4-2 record in home games and...
Wednesday's Transactions
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Cody Bellinger on a one-year contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP J.P. Feyereisen from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Jeff Belge. MILWAUKEE BREWERS...
Detroit takes losing streak into matchup with Minnesota
Detroit Red Wings (13-9-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-11-2, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -210, Red Wings +175; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota has gone 8-6-1...
Three-star UNC target to commit on Thursday
The UNC football target will pick between three finalists on Thursday after decommitting from ECU earlier this month.
Vegas visits Chicago after Stone's 2-goal game
Vegas Golden Knights (20-9-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-15-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Mark Stone scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 6-5 win against the Winnipeg Jets. Chicago is 7-15-4 overall and 4-9-2...
SETON HALL 66, DREXEL 49
Percentages: FG .269, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Washington 3-12, House 2-5, Bergens 1-3, Magee 0-2, Oden 0-4, Okros 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 2). Turnovers: 14 (Bergens 3, Okros 3, Oden 2, Washington 2, Williams 2). Steals: 8 (Bergens 2, Magee 2,...
Pittsburgh brings 6-game win streak into matchup against Florida
Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to keep a six-game win streak intact when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-12-4 record overall and an 8-3-3 record on its home ice....
Cincinnati 103, Miami (Ohio) 76
MIAMI (OHIO) (4-6) Mirambeaux 5-9 6-7 16, Lairy 6-11 6-6 20, Lewis 0-4 0-0 0, Safford 5-11 2-2 14, Smith 4-7 0-0 8, Williams 3-4 1-2 9, Mabrey 1-5 4-4 7, Morris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 19-21 76. CINCINNATI (7-4) Lakhin 6-7 2-2 14, Adams-Woods 3-5 2-2 9, Davenport...
UAB 84, SOUTH CAROLINA 70
Percentages: FG .426, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Carter 4-4, Jackson 3-8, M.Johnson 2-6, Brown 1-5, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gray 2, Jackson 2). Turnovers: 12 (Jackson 5, Wright 2, Brown, Carter, Cooper, Gray, M.Johnson). Steals: 4 (M.Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk). Technical Fouls:...
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas...
CAMPBELL 97, WILLIAM PEACE 58
Percentages: FG .434, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Dulin 4-9, Bryant 2-5, Parton 2-6, Jenkins 1-1, Van Staalduinen 1-2, Owens 0-1, Borders 0-2, Pettiford 0-2, Wheeler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryant, Peoples, Wheeler). Turnovers: 17 (Borders 3, Dulin 3, Pettiford 3, Bryant 2,...
VCU 70, RADFORD 62
Percentages: FG .386, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Smith 2-6, Ezeakudo 1-1, Antoine 1-2, Yamazaki 1-2, Giles 1-4, Jeffers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Archer 2, Jules, Niang). Turnovers: 16 (Antoine 3, Giles 3, Jeffers 3, Ezeakudo 2, Archer, Koureissi, Niang, Smith, Yamazaki). Steals:...
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 80, LOUISIANA TECH 79, OT
Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Jossell 5-12, Hayman 4-4, Cajuste 3-4, Hawkins 2-8, Hall 0-1, Ware 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Antwi-Boasiako 2, Hawkins). Turnovers: 24 (Cajuste 6, Ware 5, Antwi-Boasiako 3, Hall 3, Hawkins 3, Jossell 3, Hayman). Steals: 6...
