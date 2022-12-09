ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Indiana 125, Golden State 119

GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 0-3 1-2 1, DiVincenzo 4-10 4-4 15, Looney 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 11-19 11-11 38, Poole 8-22 3-3 20, Kuminga 4-13 1-2 9, Lamb 1-2 0-0 2, J.Green 4-4 4-6 15, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 5-6 1-1 13. Totals 40-86 25-29 119. INDIANA (125) Hield...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Porterville Recorder

Boston in action against Los Angeles following shootout victory

Los Angeles Kings (15-12-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (23-4-1, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Bruins knocked off the New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout. Boston is 23-4-1 overall and 15-0-1 at home. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Porterville Recorder

Tampa Bay aims to keep win streak going, hosts Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-15-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Columbus Blue Jackets as winners of three straight games. Tampa Bay has a 17-9-1 record overall and an 11-4-1 record in home games....
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

AKRON 66, WRIGHT STATE 54

Percentages: FG .365, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Finke 1-1, Welage 1-1, Calvin 1-2, Davis 0-1, Noel 0-1, Huibregtse 0-2, Norris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Finke 2, Braun, Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Braun 5, Calvin 2, Davis 2, Finke 2, Noel 2, Norris). Steals:...
AKRON, OH
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Raiders play final game in Oakland

1925 — The first NHL game is played at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Americans score first, but the Montreal Canadiens prevail 3-1, before 17,000 in attendance. 1929 — The Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 in their first game at Chicago Stadium. Vic Ripley scores twice in 35 seconds during the second period to the delight of the 14,212 fans in attendance.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

No. 16 UCLA pulls away early, routs No. 20 Maryland 87-60

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 19 points, and No. 16 UCLA raced out to a 30-point lead in the first half before cruising to an 87-60 victory over No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday night. On the same day the University of California Board of Regents voted to affirm UCLA’s move to the Big Ten, the Bruins (9-2) had a chance to size up a future conference foe. It wasn’t much of a contest. Maryland (8-3) committed the game’s first six turnovers while falling behind 19-5, and a 3-pointer by David Singleton made it 26-7. The Terps used three of their timeouts in the first 15 minutes, and nothing seemed to help. After going 2 for 24 from 3-point range in a loss to Tennessee last weekend, Maryland missed its first eight shots from the field and nine of its first 10 from beyond the arc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo visits Colorado after Thompson's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (13-14-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (14-10-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Colorado Avalanche after Tage Thompson's two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Sabres' 6-0 win. Colorado has a 6-4-2 record in home games and...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Cody Bellinger on a one-year contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP J.P. Feyereisen from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Jeff Belge. MILWAUKEE BREWERS...
Porterville Recorder

Detroit takes losing streak into matchup with Minnesota

Detroit Red Wings (13-9-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-11-2, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -210, Red Wings +175; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota has gone 8-6-1...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Vegas visits Chicago after Stone's 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (20-9-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-15-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Mark Stone scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 6-5 win against the Winnipeg Jets. Chicago is 7-15-4 overall and 4-9-2...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

SETON HALL 66, DREXEL 49

Percentages: FG .269, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Washington 3-12, House 2-5, Bergens 1-3, Magee 0-2, Oden 0-4, Okros 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 2). Turnovers: 14 (Bergens 3, Okros 3, Oden 2, Washington 2, Williams 2). Steals: 8 (Bergens 2, Magee 2,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh brings 6-game win streak into matchup against Florida

Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to keep a six-game win streak intact when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-12-4 record overall and an 8-3-3 record on its home ice....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

Cincinnati 103, Miami (Ohio) 76

MIAMI (OHIO) (4-6) Mirambeaux 5-9 6-7 16, Lairy 6-11 6-6 20, Lewis 0-4 0-0 0, Safford 5-11 2-2 14, Smith 4-7 0-0 8, Williams 3-4 1-2 9, Mabrey 1-5 4-4 7, Morris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 19-21 76. CINCINNATI (7-4) Lakhin 6-7 2-2 14, Adams-Woods 3-5 2-2 9, Davenport...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

UAB 84, SOUTH CAROLINA 70

Percentages: FG .426, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Carter 4-4, Jackson 3-8, M.Johnson 2-6, Brown 1-5, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gray 2, Jackson 2). Turnovers: 12 (Jackson 5, Wright 2, Brown, Carter, Cooper, Gray, M.Johnson). Steals: 4 (M.Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk). Technical Fouls:...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

CAMPBELL 97, WILLIAM PEACE 58

Percentages: FG .434, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Dulin 4-9, Bryant 2-5, Parton 2-6, Jenkins 1-1, Van Staalduinen 1-2, Owens 0-1, Borders 0-2, Pettiford 0-2, Wheeler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryant, Peoples, Wheeler). Turnovers: 17 (Borders 3, Dulin 3, Pettiford 3, Bryant 2,...
Porterville Recorder

VCU 70, RADFORD 62

Percentages: FG .386, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Smith 2-6, Ezeakudo 1-1, Antoine 1-2, Yamazaki 1-2, Giles 1-4, Jeffers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Archer 2, Jules, Niang). Turnovers: 16 (Antoine 3, Giles 3, Jeffers 3, Ezeakudo 2, Archer, Koureissi, Niang, Smith, Yamazaki). Steals:...
RICHMOND, VA
Porterville Recorder

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 80, LOUISIANA TECH 79, OT

Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Jossell 5-12, Hayman 4-4, Cajuste 3-4, Hawkins 2-8, Hall 0-1, Ware 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Antwi-Boasiako 2, Hawkins). Turnovers: 24 (Cajuste 6, Ware 5, Antwi-Boasiako 3, Hall 3, Hawkins 3, Jossell 3, Hayman). Steals: 6...
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy