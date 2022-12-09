Read full article on original website
Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast predicts freezing rain, storm tracks and severe cold - pass the hot chocolate!
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, winter-like temperatures are going to hit the United States much sooner than expected - and last a very long time
The Weather Channel
Significant Storm This Weekend Into Next Week To Produce Heavy Snow, Severe Weather
A significant storm will enter the West this weekend and track toward the central U.S. next week. Heavy snow and strong winds will accompany the wintry side of this storm in the West, Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Severe thunderstorms, including possible tornadoes, could impact the South. Sign up for...
Dreaming of a white Christmas? AccuWeather forecasters weigh in on where it’s most likely
Winter got an early start in some areas this year, but will snow stick around long enough for the holiday? AccuWeather meteorologists provide a sneak peek at which places have higher-than-normal chances for snow this Christmas. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as colorful lights adorn homes, and...
Time Out Global
Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week
It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
‘Crippling’ storm to bury parts of US in 4ft of snow in historic lake-effect blizzard as thundersnow threatens NFL game
A STORM could bury parts of New York in up to four feet of snow in the coming days, forecasters have warned. The cities of Buffalo and Watertown are expected to be badly hit by the weather front, which is set to roll in from Thursday. A lake-effect snowstorm -...
Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak
Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
Severe storm threat continues for the South Wednesday
The severe storms that brought tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail shift east towards parts of Georgia and Florida. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Video of a Cruise Ship During a Storm Is Tripping Us Out
The drinks aren't even staying on the tables!
KXLY
What winter was like the year you were born
The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
Thrillist
Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States
Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
Feet of snow for the West this weekend
Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
The Weather Channel
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
WCVB
'Water was coming in': Massachusetts woman on board Viking ship hit by deadly 'rogue wave'
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is safe and sound after the Viking cruise ship she was on was struck by a massive wave, resulting in the death of an American woman. According to Viking, the "rogue wave incident" happened late Tuesday while the Viking Polaris was sailing toward...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall
Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Wednesday storms
The CBS2 First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.The main threat will be gusty winds that could down some tree limbs or power lines. Rainfall amounts are not huge -- a quarter of an inch to 1 inch, maybe a little more in a thunderstorm. Temps will also swing dramatically from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.TIMING4-8 a.m.: No worries yet. Cloudy, some miler temps creeping in. Perhaps an early sprinkle or ice pellet (Catskills) if the precipitation speeds up.8-11 a.m.: Rain fills in from west to east, and closer to 11...
natureworldnews.com
Large Concentration of Rare Earth Elements Worth Billions of Dollars Found in 450-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Rock in Northern Maine
In 450 million-year-old volcanic rock located on a remote mountainside in northern Maine, scientists have found a significant concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals, worth billions of dollars, that are highly prized by the US defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. It is still too early to determine...
iheart.com
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a snowy Thanksgiving as a "freak storm" rolls into town. A southeastward-bound storm from the Pacific Northwest is on its way to Texas, and with it comes as much as 24 inches of snow to the Texas panhandle, according to Newsweek. Forecast models show up to 2 feet of show in Amarillo and 12-18 inches in the surrounding areas. Keep in mind that North Texas averages about 17 inches of snow for the entire winter season.
1st snow of season could unfold in New York City, coastal Northeast
Those hoping for some holiday cheer in the form of snow may not have to wait much longer in portions of the Northeast, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Residents in locations near the Atlantic coast will likely receive their first snowflakes and perhaps the first accumulating snow of the season this weekend.
NECN
How Much Snow Fell Overnight in New England? Here Are the Latest Totals
Snow was fizzling out Monday morning in New England, but temperatures remained cold following Sunday night's snowfall event. Communities in western New England seemed to see the most accumulation of snow, where one Massachusetts town saw nine inches fall. Dozens of school districts in New England have delayed the start of school Monday, mostly in Connecticut.
