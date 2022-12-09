Read full article on original website
Simpsonville City Council Notes: Downtown food hall The Yard gains final approval
Here’s a recap of the Dec. 14 meeting of the Simpsonville City Council. Council gave final approval to a rezoning request for property located at 210 and 216 N.E. Main St. The applicant, Eric Glasow of GCI Services, plans to develop a food venue called The Yard, which will be similar to Gather GVL or the Freight Yard in Spartanburg.
Greer City Council Notes: Two townhome developments gain final approval
Here’s a recap of the Dec. 13 meeting of the Greer City Council. Final approval: New townhome community on Harvey Road. Council gave final approval to an annexation and rezoning request for more than 12.6 acres at 812 Harvey Road. The applicant, Arbor Land Design, plans to develop a...
Greenville City Council Notes: Changes come to Woven, Unity Park gets more private donations
Here’s a recap of the Dec. 12 meeting of the Greenville City Council:. The Woven development came back to city council again, with a report on changes approved by the Greenville Planning Commission on a 5-1 vote Nov. 29. The council received the commission’s report detailing the latest plans...
Vote on Greenville high rise building put on hold
“Woven,” the high-rise apartment and commercial development proposed for the former mill village business district in West Greenville, is on hold again. It’s hailed as the revitalization of the community by some. Others say, it will destroy it.
City nearing final approval for updated redistricting map
Greenville’s population continues to climb, which necessitates city leaders take a look at the district maps. Over the past decade, the city’s population increased 12,311 — from 58,409 in 2010 to 70,720 in 2020 — and those numbers were not spread evenly over the city. The...
Urban League of the Upstate takes ownership of McClaren Medical Center
The small, unassuming brick building at the intersection of Academy and Wardlaw streets once housed an important part of Greenville’s history. And now the Greenville County Council officially transferred ownership of the building — the site of the historic McClaren Medical Shelter — to Urban League of the Upstate, a group that seeks to “advance equity by empowering the Black community and underserved individuals throughout the region.”
NE Ga police blotter: poultry house fire in Franklin Co, trial date for ex-Commissioner in Hart Co
Firefighters in Franklin County say they are not sure what started the blaze that burned a poultry house in Carnesville: upwards of 20 thousand chickens were killed in the fire. A former Hart County Commissioner is scheduled to go on trial in June: RC Oglesby, who left his Commission post...
5 tractors-trailers destroyed, 2 others damaged at Spartanburg County business, chief says
REIDVILLE, S.C. — Five tractor-trailers were destroyed by fire over the weekend in Spartanburg County. Reidville Fire Battalion Chief Todd Mason said the fire was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Benore Logistics in Greer. Mason said it appears a mechanical issue started the fire,...
Police looking for owner of dog found near school in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near a school Monday morning. Police said the dog was found at Beck Academy on Woodruff Road by a School Resource Officer. She appears to have spent time digging before arriving at...
2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired following internal investigation
Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an internal investigation.
Chance meeting with dad at South Carolina gas station leads to son’s $200,000 lottery win
ANDERSON, S.C. — When an Anderson man spotted his dad’s car at a local convenience store and stopped in to say hi, he didn’t know he was in for a surprise, too. At the MD Food Mart on Concord Road in Anderson, the son bought a lottery ticket and won $200,000.
City of Greenville, Duke Energy will pay up to $3,000 to bury your service line
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you live in the city of Greenville, you can get your service lines buried and get up to $3,000 from the city and Duke Energy. It's called the "Power On" program and provides financial assistance to make placing a customer's service line underground affordable. The...
Additional arrest in Oconee County drug round-up operation
An additional arrest now made following the second Oconee County Sheriff’s Office drug round-up of the year. This is the 17th arrest since the operation began in early September.
Oconee County woman facing fraud and other charges
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announces that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has arrested Chanda L. (Maiden name Whitmire) Sargent, 43 years old, of Salem.
2 injured in early morning shooting at Greenville County bar and grill, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two people. According to deputies, they were called to 1115 Cedar Lane Road at 1:13 a.m. Monday for a report of gunshots. The business at that location is El Tri Bar and...
Bicyclist killed in fatal Greenville collision
A fatal collision was reported yesterday afternoon in Greenville County. A bicyclist was killed after being struck by two separate vehicles just after 8pm Tuesday afternoon.
Upstate woman threw mother’s body in river, stole $68K in Social Security benefits
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who avoided prison time for local charges connected to the theft of her mother’s Social Security benefits was sentenced on a federal charge. Beth Beamer pleaded guilty to theft of government property after receiving more than $68,900 in Social Security meant for...
Man accused of killing neighbor during target practice has bond hearing
A man who claimed he accidentally killed his neighbor while target shooting faced a judge in a bond hearing Monday afternoon.
Coroner releases name of woman shot, killed and what lead up to the shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the woman shot and killed Tuesday night in Anderson County and has given more details about what led up to the shooting. Deputies said the shooting happened Tuesday night at the Meadow Run Apartments. The complex is located off...
Police: 6 vehicles broken into in Upstate parking garage
Police said six vehicles were broken into Sunday evening in a downtown Spartanburg parking garage.
