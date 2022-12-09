ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
greenvillejournal.com

Greer City Council Notes: Two townhome developments gain final approval

Here’s a recap of the Dec. 13 meeting of the Greer City Council. Final approval: New townhome community on Harvey Road. Council gave final approval to an annexation and rezoning request for more than 12.6 acres at 812 Harvey Road. The applicant, Arbor Land Design, plans to develop a...
GREER, SC
greenvillejournal.com

City nearing final approval for updated redistricting map

Greenville’s population continues to climb, which necessitates city leaders take a look at the district maps. Over the past decade, the city’s population increased 12,311 — from 58,409 in 2010 to 70,720 in 2020 — and those numbers were not spread evenly over the city. The...
greenvillejournal.com

Urban League of the Upstate takes ownership of McClaren Medical Center

The small, unassuming brick building at the intersection of Academy and Wardlaw streets once housed an important part of Greenville’s history. And now the Greenville County Council officially transferred ownership of the building — the site of the historic McClaren Medical Shelter — to Urban League of the Upstate, a group that seeks to “advance equity by empowering the Black community and underserved individuals throughout the region.”
FOX Carolina

Police looking for owner of dog found near school in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near a school Monday morning. Police said the dog was found at Beck Academy on Woodruff Road by a School Resource Officer. She appears to have spent time digging before arriving at...
GREENVILLE, SC

