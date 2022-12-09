HAVEN, Kan. — Haven Grade School Prinicipal Laurel Scott said that her students are trying to help one of their own this week. "We've got a couple of dress up days and some fun stuff going on, but we also have some change wars," said Scott. "Usually we'll pick either a charitable organization, the food bank or something that we can focus on. This year, we're focusing on one of our students who is going through chemotherapy. He's struggling with leukemia. So, we're going to do some change wars and hopefully, on Friday, present their family with a large check. It's kind of exciting, something for the kids to work for. The winning grade level will get a pizza party."

