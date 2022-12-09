Read full article on original website
Fire officials looking for stakeholders for meeting next month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department is actively looking for community stakeholders to take part in a community driven strategic planning process January 9th, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Who are community stakeholders? They are generally defined as people, groups, organizations or businesses that have interest...
AT&T cell tower case back in court next week
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next court date on the contested cell tower near Crupper's Corner is now Monday, December 19th. The attorney for the City of South Hutchinson is contesting the fact that the applicant did not first seek out a variance to the set-back requirements. The council...
South Hutch raises water rates
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — All residential and commercial water utility customers with monthly usage exceeding the minimum monthly charge in South Hutchinson have paid the same rate since January 1, 2018, without any increase, until City Council action on Monday. This means that the overwhelming majority of South Hutchinson...
Fire station progress continues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said that the timeline for the fire station construction by the Kansas State Fairgrounds is still good at this point. "Wiens Construction, who oversees that project, they are doing a stellar job with the companies they have hired up there," Beer said. "It's just amazing. We're on track yet for May. We've had good weather as far as the construction part of it. The apparatus bay where the fire trucks are in, actually, the heating system is actually in there. They are scheduled to paint that entire big apparatus bay, the inside of it, on Dec. 19."
Preliminary hearing set for Patterson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Andrew D. Patterson, 24, Hutchinson, is set to appear in Reno County District Court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 13 at 1:30 p.m. Patterson was charged with attempted terrorism in June, following threats he made against his workplace and a school. If convicted, he could...
Addition to neighborhood development sought
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec is in search of a full-time professional that embraces collaboration, innovation, and community involvement as the Neighborhood Development Manager, a position that is a collaboration between Hutch Rec and the City of Hutchinson. The Neighborhood Development Manager will work collaboratively with residents, community partners,...
Additional security at Prairie Hills Middle School Wednesday
RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and officials with Buhler USD 313 are investigating a conversation involving guns at school. At the end of the day on Tuesday, a student reported overhearing a conversation in the hallway. In this conversation, a Prairie Hills Middle School student shared they had guns at home and could bring them to school.
Shop with a Cop helps Reno County families
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — USD 309 Police, Reno County Sheriff’s Department, Haven PD, Buhler PD and South Hutch PD all worked together in December for the Shop with a Cop program. Police delivered on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 to families throughout Reno County. Police delivered to a total...
K-State president visits central-Kansas as part of community tour
Citizens of central Kansas, Kansas State University students, alumni, and community leaders discussed K-State Salina's role in K-State's overall strategic plan, high school education pathways to encourage students to pursue a college degree or post-secondary training, and the future of land grant schools during a community conversation on Dec. 5.
Read the criminal complaint filed in 1980 killing of Kan. nursing student
GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged in the 1980 shooting death of a 23-year-old neighbor after investigators who reexamined her death turned up new evidence, authorities said. Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers arrested 68-year-old Steven Hanks, of Burden, on Thursday on a charge of...
McKenzie Paint & Body, Inc. keeps it simple in South Hutch
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Dave Coonce has decided that McKenzie Paint & Body is going to do the little things right, and that's a daily task. "My father bought the business from Larry McKenzie in 1986 and I bought it from my dad in 2015," Coonce said. "Larry was like family."
Hutch High students use new kitchen classroom
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students at Hutchinson High School used their newly renovated kitchen classroom to prepare a full holiday meal on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. In August of 2022, the USD 308 Board of Education approved renovation plans for one of the kitchen classrooms at Hutchinson High School. The plans included updates that support the needs of students with disabilities.
Police bust financial crime ring in Kansas, recover stolen property
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities obtained a search warrant as part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving multiple people and jurisdictions. Early Monday, officers with the Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team – with assistance from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Harvey County Sheriff's Office,...
Teacher of the Month: Mid-career change rewarding for Powell
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Ruth Powell is the Interrelated Teacher at South Hutch Elementary and she loves her kids. "We don't have the handicapped children or the kids that are very medically needy, those are in a different school," Powell said. "We have the kids that, some of them just need a boost, some of them will have special ed all their school year, but they are not so low that they can't be in the classroom most of the day."
Holiday happenings in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Evening holiday events in Hutchinson will be plentiful on Thursday, Dec. 15. Starting at 5 p.m., the Reno County Museum will hold Christmas in the Courtyard. “This [Christmas in the Courtyard] has been going on for several years, it’s just a fun, festive way for us...
Hutch Rec to host annual gingerbread house decorating event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Volunteer elves in the Salt City have been busy at work this week, constructing 1,200 gingerbread houses in preparation for Hutch Rec’s Gingerbread House Decorating Event this weekend. In addition to the gingerbread house decorating, the following activities will be available for the public to...
Salvation Army still in need of toy donations
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Major Paul James with the Salvation Army said they still need toy donations. "We're sorting what toys have already been gathered and seeing where we still need to gain some toys," James said. "Usually, the older kids are always a hard one to get, we anticipate that. We actually anticipate we are going to need toys for all ages and genders this week."
Matching gift opportunity for Boys and Girls Club
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Donors to the Boys and Girls Club can get additional impact for their donations in December. "We have a matching donor who has given us $10,000 to match dollar for dollar up to that $10,000 through the end of the year," said Lindsey Fields with Boys and Girls Club. "We want to be able to tell that couple that, yes, every single one of those dollars was raised this year to support kids."
Haven Grade School raising money for one of their own
HAVEN, Kan. — Haven Grade School Prinicipal Laurel Scott said that her students are trying to help one of their own this week. "We've got a couple of dress up days and some fun stuff going on, but we also have some change wars," said Scott. "Usually we'll pick either a charitable organization, the food bank or something that we can focus on. This year, we're focusing on one of our students who is going through chemotherapy. He's struggling with leukemia. So, we're going to do some change wars and hopefully, on Friday, present their family with a large check. It's kind of exciting, something for the kids to work for. The winning grade level will get a pizza party."
🎥 🏈 FB: Dragons set for title game
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No. 1 Hutchinson (11-0) is set for a rematch with No. 3 Iowa Western (8-2) Wednesday in War Memorial Stadium for the national championship. The two teams met in the regular-season finale in a matchup for the ages. Hutchinson blocked a punt late in the fourth quarter and returned it for a touchdown to win 29-28 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Nov. 12.
