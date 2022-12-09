Where is Marilyn Monroe buried, who is she buried next to, and can you visit her grave to pay respects?

Fans are wondering where Marilyn Monroe is buried and whether they can pay respects to the Hollywood icon's final resting place.

Since the release of Netflix's Marilyn Monroe movie, Blonde , there has been a renewed interest in the star's tragic life which was cut short when she died at the age of 36.

Marilyn Monroe's funeral took place on August 8, 1962, at the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery. The funeral was attended by only her closest friends and was arranged by Joe DiMaggio, Marilyn's half-sister Berniece Baker Miracle, and Marilyn's business manager Inez Melson.

While the star may have passed away six decades ago, there has been some mystery surrounding the star's death. This includes the rumor that Marilyn Monroe's body went missing for six hours after she was found dead and some bizarre facts that have arisen about her final burial place. Here is everything you need to know...

(Image credit: Baron / Stringer / Getty Images)

Where is Marilyn Monroe buried?

Marilyn's body was put to rest and entombed in Crypt No. 24 at the Corridor of Memories in Los Angeles. The cemetery dates back to the nineteenth century and the cemetery park and the quiet underground crypt is the final resting place of many celebrities.

Other celebrities entombed in the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery includes; Dean Martin, Truman Capote, and Donna Reed.

Marilyn Monroe's crypt in 2007 (Image credit: GABRIEL BOUYS / Staff / Getty Images)

Who is buried next to Marilyn Monroe?

According to Time, there was a bidding war for the ownership of the crypt above Marilyn and next to Marilyn, with some horrific rumors suggesting the man above her asked to be buried facing down.

The plot next to Marilyn was eventually sold to Playboy owner Hugh Hefner who died in 2017. Hugh Hefner has laid in his final burial spot next to the Hollywood icon for the past 5 years.

(Image credit: Robert Mora / Staff / Getty Images)

Marilyn and Hugh never worked together in their lifetime but Marilyn was both the Covergirl and centerfold of the very first issue of Playboy after Hugh used nude photographs of the actress when she was younger.

Marilyn did not consent to this and reportedly she took the images out of 'desperation' when she was a struggling actress. Marilyn was reportedly ashamed of these photographs and hoped they would never see the light of day.

Hugh bought the crypt in 1992 for $50,000 and told CBS Los Angeles, "I’m a sucker for blondes, and she is the ultimate blonde. It has a completion notion to it. I will be spending the rest of my eternity with Marilyn."

Can you visit Marilyn Monroe's burial place?

According to the Los Angeles Conservancy , visitors and tourists can and do visit the Hollywood star's burial crypt.

The Westwood Memorial Park website states, "Marilyn Monroe is the most famous inhabitant of this cemetery, which dates to the failed 1887 subdivision of the lost town of Sunset. Her tomb, crypt number 24 in the Corridor of Memories, draws tourists from all over the world."

The website even provides travel advice about visiting the Park, "The only way in or out is through a driveway off Glendon Avenue that doubles as the exit for a parking garage used by office workers and movie theater patrons."