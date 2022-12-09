Read full article on original website
Titans split double dual
The Columbus Titans traveled to Girard for their first double dual of the season, Thursday. They came away with a split, taking a win over their hosts, 42-30, before falling to Frontenac, 34-46. Senior, Cade Saporito, was the lone Titan to pick up two wins on the night with others earning wins by forfeit in one of their matches. Freshman, Jayden Rodriguez, wrestled the lone junior varsity…
Lady Titans Bentonville Champs
The Columbus Lady Titan Wrestling Team swept into the Bentonville West Tournament, Friday, and came away with a championship out of the four-state and 13-team event. Columbus scored 292 points with 14 lady wrestlers to win the title over Springdale, Ark. With 256.5 points from 14 wrestlers. Springdale Har-Ber, Ark. Placed third with 16 wrestlers earning 246 team points. Addison Saporito, senior…
Lady ballers even record
The Columbus Lady Titans Basketball Team evened their record, 1-1, Thursday night with a 5450, win over Liberal, Mo. at the CUHS Gymnasium. The teams were evenly matched as they battled through each of the eightminute periods. The Lady Titans held a 13-12 advantage on the strength of freshman, Ellie Helms’ three buckets. The Lady Bulldogs pulled ahead on a strong, 14-point, second quarter, but…
Lancers schedule final week updates
Southeast is hosting Liberal, Mo. tonight at Cherokee. The junior varsity boys will play four quarters in the West (old) Gym followed by four quarters of boys C Team action. The varsity girls and boys will be in the East Gym beginning at 6 p.m. The Lady Lancer will host the Columbus Lady Titans for a make-up game, Thursday, at 2 p.m. in the East (new) Gymnasium. There will be just one girls…
Mercy Columbus adding new PT building
Expanding their footprint in the Columbus community the Maude Norton Hospital Board has purchased the property at 310 North Kansas with the intention of demolishing the structures and having the land available for parking or future expansion. The expansion is expected to add parking for the planned physical therapy (PT) facility currently being planned. The PT building is being built across…
NCAA violations followed former Kan. community college coach
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — The NCAA placed Missouri Southern State's football program on three years of probation after finding that former coach Jeff Sims acted as if he and his staff did not have to follow compliance regulations. The school in Joplin, Missouri, hired Sims shortly after one of...
Robert Shaver
Robert “Bob” Shaver, 70, of Columbus, died December 5, 2022, from injures received in a vehicle accident in Pittsburg. Born May 31, 1952, in Hallowell, Bob was the son of Cecil Ray and Charlene M. Crain. They preceded him in death. Bob was also preceded in death by a brother Charles R. Shaver.
Hodgson’s announce arrival of Grace Carroline
Paislee Kay and James Tripp Hodgson welcomed their sister, Grace Carroline Hodgson, Tuesday, November 8, at Freeman Hospital, Joplin, Mo. Grace arrived at 10:22 p.m. weighing eight pounds, 0.5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long to her parents, Travis and Tera Hodgson. Her maternal grandparents are Bryon and Tra-ci Spear, Columbus. Great grandparents are Daryl and Sandy Spear, Carrol Colleen…
NCAA says 'rules did not matter' to former football coach at Missouri Southern State University
The former football coach at the center of the death of a Kansas junior college player has been accused by the NCAA of major violations “where compliance was an afterthought, if not entirely dismissed and disregarded.”. The violations were leveled in a 25-page report against Jeff Sims and Missouri...
First Grade students in Amanda Rodriguez class
First Grade students in Amanda Rodriguez class at Park School held an art auction to raise funds for the Foster Closet Cooperative. The students raised over $1,145 this year, the fourth year of the program. Some of the art sold for as much as $125. Every student in the class had an art entry. All of the proceeds from the art sale will go to buy toys for the Foster Closet in Columbus. Each of the…
Jennifer Reeves
Jennifer Rene Reeves, 40, of Columbus died November 27, 2022 at the University Medical Center in Columbia, Mo. after a courageous battle. Born November 11, 1982, in Joplin, Mo. Jennifer was the daughter of Larry “Sonny” Reeves and Sue (Reed) Reeves Gordon of Joplin, Mo. Her father preceded her in death. Jennifer was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Doris Wood, uncle, Jeff Reed and a nephew, Miles Bresee.
Edna Powers
Edna “Ruth” Powers, 82, of Baxter Springs, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Galena Nursing Center in Galena.. She had been a resident there for less than a month. Born June 5, 1940, in Drury, Mo., Ruth was the daughter of Elijah J. Luellen and Jessie (Sanders) Luellen. They preceded her in death.
Randy Rakestraw, Sr. Pittsburg
Randy Lee Rakestraw Sr. 60, of Pittsburg, died 4:38p p.m. Friday December 9, 2022, at the Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg following an illness. Born February 17, 1962 in Port Hueneme, Calif., Randy was the son of Carl Lee and Mary Louise (Mitchell) Rakestraw. They preceded him in death. Randy...
Lost dog unites community, inspires acts of kindness
Supervet veterinary surgeon Noel Fitzpatrick said, “People don’t get the big picture – animals matter, people matter, and animals in the lives of people matter.” Dr. Fitzpatrick has obviously never been to southeast Kansas because the residents of Frontenac and Pittsburg definitely do get the big picture. Friday, November 18, marked the beginning of a harrowing four-day ordeal for an 11-year-old boxer named Annie and her human dad, Chris Hagman. The experience could quite possibly have had a heartbreaking conclusion for Annie and Hagman if it hadn’t been for some amazing folks in and around Frontenac and Pittsburg who came together to rally around a stranger in need.
Bourbon County Schools Face Illnesses as The Semester Winds Down
Bourbon County schools are experiencing school and staff illness in the last few weeks before school is out for Christmas break. “We have had a large number of students and staff out the last several weeks with the flu, RSV and COVID 19; mostly the Influenza A,” USD 234 Superintendent Destry Brown said.
Jerry Judy
Jerry Lee Judy, 78, of Columbus died Monday December 5, 2022. Born July 27, 1944, in Prairie Grove, Ark. Jerry was the son of Clyde and Brunetta Judy. They preceded him in death. Jerry was also preceded in death by brothers Basil Judy and Bill Judy, a sister Bruna Adamson (Judy) and granddaughter Chelsea Judy.
Christmas Light List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN METRO AREA — These are the light displays to enjoy Christmas 2022! Arranged in sections to visit easily and shorten drive times. Also when you click each 👉🏼DIRECTIONS link it will tell you how far from where you are at that moment. JOPLIN LIGHTS. JOPLIN: Spiva...
Missouri man leaves trail of bloody assaults; spends little time in custody
Larry Dustin Flowers, a serial assault suspect with a criminal history in three states, has rarely served any jail time, records show.
