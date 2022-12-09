Southeast is hosting Liberal, Mo. tonight at Cherokee. The junior varsity boys will play four quarters in the West (old) Gym followed by four quarters of boys C Team action. The varsity girls and boys will be in the East Gym beginning at 6 p.m. The Lady Lancer will host the Columbus Lady Titans for a make-up game, Thursday, at 2 p.m. in the East (new) Gymnasium. There will be just one girls…

LIBERAL, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO