koamnewsnow.com
Yates Center Police release information on Dec. 12 Bomb Threat
YATES CENTER, Kan. - The Woodson County Sheriff's Office says the Yates Center High School was evacuated on December 12 due to a bomb threat made by a self-identified student. The WCSO says they received a call from a subject claiming to be a student of YCHS who said they broke into the school via a window after being previously bullied.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin officials rededicate Spiva Park after recent discovery
JOPLIN, Mo. - After meticulously cleaning the location, City officials in have recently rededicated Spiva Park Joplin. Family members of the late George A. Spiva recently worked to clean up the flower beds last spring and while doing so, they discovered a mineral bed build in 1966. From removing flowers...
WIBW
Driver hospitalized after concrete truck rolls in SE Kan.
PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was hospitalized after the concrete truck he had been driving rolled in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:35 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 8 on Kansas Highway 126 - about 12 miles east of Pittsburg - with reports of an injury accident.
fourstateshomepage.com
New truck stop coming to Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Petro, Flying J, and Love’s — they’re all popular spots to stop for truckers on a long haul across the country. Joplin has its fair share, a number that is growing. “You know, when you think about trying to park you know, 60-70...
columbusnews-report.com
Hodgson’s announce arrival of Grace Carroline
Paislee Kay and James Tripp Hodgson welcomed their sister, Grace Carroline Hodgson, Tuesday, November 8, at Freeman Hospital, Joplin, Mo. Grace arrived at 10:22 p.m. weighing eight pounds, 0.5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long to her parents, Travis and Tera Hodgson. Her maternal grandparents are Bryon and Tra-ci Spear, Columbus. Great grandparents are Daryl and Sandy Spear, Carrol Colleen…
columbusnews-report.com
County FB delegates attend meeting
New policies were adopted and awards were presented at the 104th annual Farm Bureau meeting in Manhattan December 4 and 5. Jay Evans, Michelle Hilderbrand, Kyle Rennie and Greg Mowdy represented Cherokee County at the meeting. The policies adopted at the meeting will now become the organization’s road map for the 2023 legislative session. Topics of discussion included water, medical marijuana and…
Missouri man leaves trail of bloody assaults; spends little time in custody
Larry Dustin Flowers, a serial assault suspect with a criminal history in three states, has rarely served any jail time, records show.
columbusnews-report.com
Mercy Columbus adding new PT building
Expanding their footprint in the Columbus community the Maude Norton Hospital Board has purchased the property at 310 North Kansas with the intention of demolishing the structures and having the land available for parking or future expansion. The expansion is expected to add parking for the planned physical therapy (PT) facility currently being planned. The PT building is being built across…
kggfradio.com
Traffic Stop Nets Drugs & Metal Knuckles
A Leroy man is arrested for drugs and carrying metal knuckles during a traffic stop in Chanute. Late last week 29-year-old Michael Williams of Leroy was stopped by an officer with the Chanute Police and after speaking with the persons involved Williams was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, and the criminal carry of metal knuckles. The Neosho County Attorney’s office will review the arrest and consider final charges.
columbusnews-report.com
Jennifer Reeves
Jennifer Rene Reeves, 40, of Columbus died November 27, 2022 at the University Medical Center in Columbia, Mo. after a courageous battle. Born November 11, 1982, in Joplin, Mo. Jennifer was the daughter of Larry “Sonny” Reeves and Sue (Reed) Reeves Gordon of Joplin, Mo. Her father preceded her in death. Jennifer was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Doris Wood, uncle, Jeff Reed and a nephew, Miles Bresee.
kggfradio.com
SERT Team Assists IPD in Arrest
The Independence Police Department calls for emergency response backup in an arrest of an Independence man. Saturday just before noon, IPD requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. IPD Officers responded to the scene in reference to Kyle Harris, who had felony aggravated offender registration warrants....
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage Corporation announces newest CEO hire
CARTHAGE, Mo. - For the first time in the long history of the Carthage Economic Development Corporation, the board has hired a Chief Executive Officer. The Carthage Economic Development Corporation announced today that it has hired Jeff Meredith to serve as its first CEO. The board says Jeff is an...
columbusnews-report.com
Jerry Judy
Jerry Lee Judy, 78, of Columbus died Monday December 5, 2022. Born July 27, 1944, in Prairie Grove, Ark. Jerry was the son of Clyde and Brunetta Judy. They preceded him in death. Jerry was also preceded in death by brothers Basil Judy and Bill Judy, a sister Bruna Adamson (Judy) and granddaughter Chelsea Judy.
columbusnews-report.com
Edna Powers
Edna “Ruth” Powers, 82, of Baxter Springs, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Galena Nursing Center in Galena.. She had been a resident there for less than a month. Born June 5, 1940, in Drury, Mo., Ruth was the daughter of Elijah J. Luellen and Jessie (Sanders) Luellen. They preceded her in death.
columbusnews-report.com
Lancers schedule final week updates
Southeast is hosting Liberal, Mo. tonight at Cherokee. The junior varsity boys will play four quarters in the West (old) Gym followed by four quarters of boys C Team action. The varsity girls and boys will be in the East Gym beginning at 6 p.m. The Lady Lancer will host the Columbus Lady Titans for a make-up game, Thursday, at 2 p.m. in the East (new) Gymnasium. There will be just one girls…
