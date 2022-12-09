ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman and Home

Royal family's fears of 'poison' ahead of new Harry and Meghan Netflix episodes

By Robyn Morris
Woman and Home
Woman and Home
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVELM_0jdBrVtg00

Members of the Royal Family are reportedly concerned over volume two of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series, with a royal insider claiming they are fearing 'poison' next week.

The Royal Family fears that the Netflix episodes released next week, on December 15, by Meghan and Harry “will be poison”,a Palace insider is thought to have said.

The Royal Family has been bracing itself for what revelations may be made in the six part series and while there may not have been any significant damage caused by the first three episodes, there is a fear that the volume two next week could have more reason for harm.

King Charles and Prince William are thought to be planning a 'united front' when it comes to responding to the series, but with volume two expected to delve into Harry's strained relationship with his family, the Royal Family are undoubtedly concerned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBvbR_0jdBrVtg00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In next week’s episodes, the Sussexes will discuss their reasons for quitting the monarchy and deciding to move to the United States. And one royal source is said to have told The Times that "next week will be poison".

Viewers were treated to a first look at the second volume of episodes with a 30-second teaser, which was available at the end of the third episode and pointed to how Meghan and Harry will go into their reasons for emigrating and leaving behind their lives as working royals.

A voice can be heard referencing their decision to "take a step back from their royal duties," while Meghan adds, "This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict." Harry then says, "everything that's happened to us was always going to happen to us."

Meghan then said, "Suddenly what clicked in my head was, it's never going to stop." The teaser ends with Harry saying, "There was no other option at this point. I said, 'We need to get out of here'." Viewers then see footage of a plane taking off and the couple tightly holding hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2m5D_0jdBrVtg00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The second volume of the series could be more emotionally charged and feature bigger bombshells as to the current dynamics with their family.

One source close to the Netflix production has said, "I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine. I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging."

They added, "Whatever comes out, some people will think that Harry is betraying his family and that it’s unforgivable. But if what finally airs is as seismic as we’re led to believe then it may be good for the Sussexes. There’s been some talk the documentary has been toned down but at the moment that’s wrong."

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

All of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fresh attacks on the royal family in $100M Netflix series

Exactly three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have unleashed a new tirade of accusations against the royal family in their hotly anticipated, $100 million Netflix documentary series. The couple, who left the royal “firm” in 2020 and now reside in Montecito, Calif., start the series with a solemn statement claiming the royal family “declined to comment” on the contents of the series. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were quick to fire back, saying they had not been contacted through official channels by the couple’s Archewell production company or Netflix, which produced the show. As Harry,...
Us Weekly

Royal Family Is ‘Horrified,’ Prince William Is ‘Very Angry’ Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Trailer: Royal Expert

A royal mess. King Charles III and his family are “horrified” over the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think they're still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop,” the King: The Life of […]
OK! Magazine

Ready To Tell All! Kate Middleton Has 'Ammunition' That Could 'Destroy' Meghan Markle: Source

Kate Middleton is reportedly angling for her own tell-all interview. Following the bombshell premiere of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries on Thursday, December 8, a source shared the Princess of Wales is "hell-bent" on finally telling her side of the story after years of sitting in silence."Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan," the source spilled, noting the mother-of-three "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years."SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIPAnd while the source added that both Kate and Prince...
Elle

There's Palace Drama Over This One Specific Photo of the Sussexes From ‘Harry & Meghan’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. The royals are already spiraling over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and all that's been released so far is one single trailer. But a lot was packed into that 1:12 minute sneak peak—including this photo of Meghan and Harry that was, apparently, taken at Buckingham Palace without permission. And already, the one photo alone is creating drama in the palace because of protocol. (Yes, one photo, despite the trailer’s far more problematic claims about the treatment of women who marry into the family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries: Everything We Learned About Their First Date, Why They Left the Royal Family

The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan,” the highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, dropped on Thursday at midnight on the West Coast and 8 a.m. U.K. time. The Liz Garbus-directed docuseries is the first project to come out of the couple’s deal with Netflix, which is rumoured to be worth millions of dollars. Upon release this morning it immediately sparked discussion on social media and in the press, becoming a trending topic on Twitter. There was also a frenzy of reporting, particularly in the British media, in the run-up to the documentary...
Cheryl E Preston

Public opinion suggests Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries fell short of the mark

Netflix series does not (yet) deliver what was promised. The much anticipated Netflix docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debuted on Thursday and pubic opinion suggests it fell short of what had been anticipated. There were 2.4 million viewers who tuned but anyone expecting more of what the couple shared during the interview with Oprah Winfrey found themselves disappointed. The couple did not say anything harsh about members of the royal family in the first 3 episodes but that could come in episodes 4, 5, and 6.
epicstream.com

King Charles Nearly Having a Meltdown Over Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries? Meghan Markle, Husband, Will See More Retribution, Royal Expert Claims

King Charles may take action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depending on the content of their documentary. The royal couple has made headlines following the release of the first promo of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan because it hints about their falling out with the members of the firm. A royal expert claimed that they could face retribution.
Marie Claire

We Already Knew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Skipping the Royal Family Christmas—But Now, Reportedly, We Know Why

Marie Claire reported nearly a month ago that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wouldn’t be making the trip to the U.K. to celebrate Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham—the first since the death of Her late Majesty this past September 8. But now, thanks to the reported release date of their Netflix docuseries, the Sussexes skipping Christmas makes even more sense: the series drops December 8, and likely won’t provide much fodder for collegial familial relations for the holiday, which is just a little over two weeks later.
Page Six

Royal family, Netflix at war over comment calls for Harry, Meghan’s show

There’s a fresh royal war brewing. Palace sources claim Netflix did not ask the royal family for comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries, but the streaming giant and filmmakers insist they did. At the very beginning of “Harry & Meghan,” which started streaming in the early hours of Thursday morning, a message flashes over a black screen that reads, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, one source alleged to us shortly after the premiere that neither Buckingham Palace, which represents King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Kensington Palace, which represents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Royals Won't Comment On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Docuseries, Predicts Monarchy Insider: 'It's Business As Usual'

Unbothered! Despite the Thursday, December 8, premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries quickly approaching, a royal confidante insisted members of the monarchy are taking a "business as usual approach" in the coming days."We are not going to be blown off course by squalls from across the Atlantic," stated the insider, knocking down claims that the royals were in the midst of "crisis talks" over the situation.The source acknowledged King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are "wearied" by the Sussexes' Hollywood ventures, but as a second insider noted, "It's likely to be a difficult few weeks...
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
RadarOnline

Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Woman and Home

Woman and Home

7K+
Followers
908
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Glamorous, aspirational and fun, woman&home curates the best products and advice from health, wellness and beauty to food, homes and books and helps women live their best lives.

 https://www.womanandhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy