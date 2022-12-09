Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Charges filed in attempted murder investigation
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Charges were filed, today, in an ongoing attempted murder investigation in Cherokee County. 49-year-old Steven Tyner, of Columbus, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, rape, drug possession, and violating the offender registration act. He’s scheduled to be back in...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage man charged with burglary, allegedly broke into school
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man is accused of breaking into an elementary school. 36-year-old Travis Brown is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree property damage. Monday, the school principal contacted Carthage police saying surveillance video captured a man breaking into the school.
kggfradio.com
Traffic Stop Nets Drugs & Metal Knuckles
A Leroy man is arrested for drugs and carrying metal knuckles during a traffic stop in Chanute. Late last week 29-year-old Michael Williams of Leroy was stopped by an officer with the Chanute Police and after speaking with the persons involved Williams was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, and the criminal carry of metal knuckles. The Neosho County Attorney’s office will review the arrest and consider final charges.
kggfradio.com
SERT Team Assists IPD in Arrest
The Independence Police Department calls for emergency response backup in an arrest of an Independence man. Saturday just before noon, IPD requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. IPD Officers responded to the scene in reference to Kyle Harris, who had felony aggravated offender registration warrants....
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D. these individuals
MONETT, Mo. — Friday evening, December 2, 2022, Monett Police Dept release information regarding a possible Attempted Robbery in front of the store at Rapid Roberts in their city limits. “Approximately 8 to 8:15 PM. The driver of a red Chevrolet S10 pickup is possibly involved.”. — MONETT PD.
Judge denies Pablo Lyle new trial in Miami road rage death
MIAMI — (AP) — A judge declined on Monday to grant Mexican actor Pablo Lyle a new trial after he was convicted of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019. The judge upheld an October jury trial verdict convicting Lyle of involuntary...
fourstateshomepage.com
Two in custody after victim shows up in Joplin with multiple stab wounds
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Two people are in custody after a woman shows up at a Joplin hospital this morning with multiple stab wounds. Steven D. Tyner, 49, of Columbus and Ivy Christine Simpson, 23, of Webb City are the suspects in the case. The victim reported she was...
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16-months, and 40-months, for running from law enforcement […]
Wichita Eagle
79-year-old checking the mail is run over by her own vehicle, Arkansas cops say
A 79-year-old woman died after police in Arkansas say she was run over by her own vehicle. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, in Pea Ridge, in northwest Arkansas, police say. Karlyce Pestello exited her Ford Edge to check her mail when the vehicle “began to...
columbusnews-report.com
Edna Powers
Edna “Ruth” Powers, 82, of Baxter Springs, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Galena Nursing Center in Galena.. She had been a resident there for less than a month. Born June 5, 1940, in Drury, Mo., Ruth was the daughter of Elijah J. Luellen and Jessie (Sanders) Luellen. They preceded her in death.
Lawrence County Record
Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Amber Alert for missing Delaware County teen
JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen. Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin officials rededicate Spiva Park after recent discovery
JOPLIN, Mo. - After meticulously cleaning the location, City officials in have recently rededicated Spiva Park Joplin. Family members of the late George A. Spiva recently worked to clean up the flower beds last spring and while doing so, they discovered a mineral bed build in 1966. From removing flowers...
KBI investigating 2nd homicide in Chanute this week
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Neosho County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) are conducting another homicide investigation in Chanute after a woman was found dead. This is the second one this week.
KYTV
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over. According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.
KTUL
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspected thief taken into custody in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County authorities arrest a woman caught in the act of trying to steal. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched east of Crestline. A local contractor discovered 43-year-old Emily Ann Clark trying to steal property from the Cherokee County Rural Water District.
