Cherokee County, KS

fourstateshomepage.com

Charges filed in attempted murder investigation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Charges were filed, today, in an ongoing attempted murder investigation in Cherokee County. 49-year-old Steven Tyner, of Columbus, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, rape, drug possession, and violating the offender registration act. He’s scheduled to be back in...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage man charged with burglary, allegedly broke into school

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man is accused of breaking into an elementary school. 36-year-old Travis Brown is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree property damage. Monday, the school principal contacted Carthage police saying surveillance video captured a man breaking into the school.
CARTHAGE, MO
kggfradio.com

Traffic Stop Nets Drugs & Metal Knuckles

A Leroy man is arrested for drugs and carrying metal knuckles during a traffic stop in Chanute. Late last week 29-year-old Michael Williams of Leroy was stopped by an officer with the Chanute Police and after speaking with the persons involved Williams was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, and the criminal carry of metal knuckles. The Neosho County Attorney’s office will review the arrest and consider final charges.
CHANUTE, KS
kggfradio.com

SERT Team Assists IPD in Arrest

The Independence Police Department calls for emergency response backup in an arrest of an Independence man. Saturday just before noon, IPD requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. IPD Officers responded to the scene in reference to Kyle Harris, who had felony aggravated offender registration warrants....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Can you I.D. these individuals

MONETT, Mo. — Friday evening, December 2, 2022, Monett Police Dept release information regarding a possible Attempted Robbery in front of the store at Rapid Roberts in their city limits. “Approximately 8 to 8:15 PM. The driver of a red Chevrolet S10 pickup is possibly involved.”. — MONETT PD.
MONETT, MO
KRMG

Judge denies Pablo Lyle new trial in Miami road rage death

MIAMI — (AP) — A judge declined on Monday to grant Mexican actor Pablo Lyle a new trial after he was convicted of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019. The judge upheld an October jury trial verdict convicting Lyle of involuntary...
MIAMI, OK
columbusnews-report.com

Edna Powers

Edna “Ruth” Powers, 82, of Baxter Springs, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Galena Nursing Center in Galena.. She had been a resident there for less than a month. Born June 5, 1940, in Drury, Mo., Ruth was the daughter of Elijah J. Luellen and Jessie (Sanders) Luellen. They preceded her in death.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
Lawrence County Record

Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
MILLER, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Amber Alert for missing Delaware County teen

JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen. Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin officials rededicate Spiva Park after recent discovery

JOPLIN, Mo. - After meticulously cleaning the location, City officials in have recently rededicated Spiva Park Joplin. Family members of the late George A. Spiva recently worked to clean up the flower beds last spring and while doing so, they discovered a mineral bed build in 1966. From removing flowers...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over. According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.
PEA RIDGE, AR
KTUL

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Suspected thief taken into custody in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County authorities arrest a woman caught in the act of trying to steal. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched east of Crestline. A local contractor discovered 43-year-old Emily Ann Clark trying to steal property from the Cherokee County Rural Water District.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS

