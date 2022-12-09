Let’s get this out of the way: The Los Angeles Lakers did not only start targeting Bojan Bogdanovic because he scored a career-high for a quarter 25 of his 38 total points in the third frame of the team’s 124-117 win over the Pistons on Sunday night. The team tried to get Bogdanovic as part of an ultimately rejected four-team trade that would have sent Donovan Mitchell to the Charlotte Hornets over the summer, and they have already discussed a deal for him with Detroit in the wake of Bogdanovic’s extension earlier this season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO