silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James says there’s nobody he wants at the free throw line late in games more than Anthony Davis
Lightning might not strike twice in the same place, but it certainly felt like deja vu all over again for the Lakers on Tuesday night. Standing at the line for huge late-game free throws was Anthony Davis, one of the team’s most reliable free throw shooters over the course of the season.
silverscreenandroll.com
Anthony Davis could be in line for big night against Celtics
The Boston Celtics will present a lot of matchup problems for the Lakers on Tuesday night, sporting a pair of elite wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and the league’s best offense. But the Lakers have one very big advantage of their own in Anthony Davis that will be the target of tonight’s betting angle.
silverscreenandroll.com
Rumor Roundup: The latest Evan Fournier, Jae Crowder and Russell Westbrook
With the Lakers’ self-imposed deadline to start looking at more potential trade options coming up in less than 12 hours — Dec. 15, when nearly everyone in the NBA who was signed this summer is eligible to be dealt — now is as good a time as any to check in on the latest rumors about what the team might do.
silverscreenandroll.com
If Chicago blows it up, could Lakers trade Russell Westbrook for DeMar DeRozan?
It’s an oversimplification, but a real fork in the road moment for the Lakers was when they opted to trade for Russell Westbrook over DeMar DeRozan. There is more involved and Magic Johnson’s retelling of the story is legitimately hilarious in how impossible what he claimed he wanted to do, but in the years since the trade, all parties can’t help but wonder how different things would be if Rob Pelinka had a mulligan.
silverscreenandroll.com
No one is more upset than Anthony Davis that he missed clutch free throws vs. Celtics
On the brink of as improbable a win as the Lakers have had over the Celtics in some time, Anthony Davis stepped to the line on Tuesday with 28 seconds left and the chance to put the hosts up four points, potentially icing the game. Across the whole season, Davis...
silverscreenandroll.com
NBA announces rebranding of individual awards, three former Lakers honored
The NBA announced widespread changes to their annual individual awards on Tuesday, debuting new trophies along with new names for each respective honor. The highlight of the remodeled awards was The Michael Jordan Trophy for the league’s Most Valuable Player award. The Lakers, though, were well-represented in the host...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers falter in overtime to fall short in comeback attempt vs. Celtics
In the 371st meeting between the biggest rivals in the NBA, the Lakers exploded in the second half to come back from a double-digit deficit and nearly beat the Celtics, but their exhaustion from the necessity of such a run showed itself in crunch time foibles, allowing Boston to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and escape The Crypt with a 122-118 win.
silverscreenandroll.com
Reports: Lakers offering ‘salaries and a protected first’ to Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic
Let’s get this out of the way: The Los Angeles Lakers did not only start targeting Bojan Bogdanovic because he scored a career-high for a quarter 25 of his 38 total points in the third frame of the team’s 124-117 win over the Pistons on Sunday night. The team tried to get Bogdanovic as part of an ultimately rejected four-team trade that would have sent Donovan Mitchell to the Charlotte Hornets over the summer, and they have already discussed a deal for him with Detroit in the wake of Bogdanovic’s extension earlier this season.
silverscreenandroll.com
Darvin Ham admits he could have ‘done a better job’ with timeouts late vs. Celtics
In the wake of the Lakers blowing Tuesday’s contest against the Celtics, there was plenty of regret and second-guessing. Anthony Davis rued on his missed layups that could have potentially sealed the game afterward while Darvin Ham had something else he admitted fault on. In the closing seconds of...
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers likely seeking draft picks along with Evan Fournier from Knicks
The trade talks between the Lakers and Knicks surrounding Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish have some logic in them, as we recently discussed when the rumors first surfaced. The Lakers need wings and those two represent some of the few options available on the trade market. But they aren’t all...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers make big strides during challenging road trip
Behind a late Austin Reaves 3-pointer and a pair of 30-point outings from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers survived a late rally from the Pistons on Sunday afternoon to finish .500 on their road trip. It was a six-game slate that featured the highest highs of the season but still shows the team isn’t quite there yet.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers Notebook: Embracing the zone, Russell Westbrook’s snug pick n’ rolls and the battle of the charity stripe
With 26 games now tucked under their belt, the Lakers still find themselves still tinkering, and this first benchmark of the season is the perfect time for self-reflection, tough conversations and fixing what needs fixing. Questions like: ‘what are our strengths?’ ‘what are our weaknesses?’ and ‘which direction do we...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers reportedly discussed Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish trades with Knicks
The most glaring needs on the Lakers roster are both consistent 3-point shooting and size on the wing, two of the skillsets every team in the league is constantly searching for. While most teams are looking to add to their wing depth, the Lakers are simply looking for any semblance of wings to be the first on their roster.
