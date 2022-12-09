Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Judge Rules Racial Harassment and Retaliation Complaint Against Raytheon Can Proceed
Raytheon Company, the defense contractor with offices in Goleta, experienced a significant procedural defeat in court this week, as Judge Colleen Sterne rejected the company’s motions in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to toss out a racial harassment and retaliation complaint filed by Marcus Greene, fire marshal for the company’s environmental services department. Sterne ruled that there were many triable issues of fact and interpretation still to be sorted out, rejecting the company’s voluminous filings that there were neither.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City Council Appoints Five Members of Police Commission
After adopting a new system of civilian oversight for the city’s police department in October, the Santa Barbara City Council officially selected the five members who will sit on the board — a reconstituted version of the current Fire and Police Commission — starting January 1, 2023.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County’s In-Home Care Caseworkers Get a Raise￼
In-home care caseworkers will be getting a raise of 50 cents on the first of the New Year, bringing their total compensation to $16.78 an hour. Currently, Santa Barbara County has 3,670 In Home Supportive Services caseworkers tending to the needs of 4,254 recipients. Most caregivers—63 percent—are related by blood to the persons they are serving.
Santa Barbara Independent
From Montecito Mudslide to Mezcal and Mexican Food
It took a nightmare for Berkeley “Augie” Johnson to turn his “childhood dream” of owning a restaurant into reality. The night was January 9, 2018, when the wildfire-scorched mountains above his Montecito home liquefied under torrential downpours, crushing hundreds of homes and killing nearly two dozen residents.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Police Investigate Bomb Threat at S.B. Middle School
Staff and faculty were back on campus this afternoon, after Santa Barbara Middle School evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned into the main office at around 11:10 this morning. Though classes and sports were canceled for the day, and students sent home, the Police Department bomb squad gave the all clear by 1:30 p.m. They apparently found nothing, said Darren Brews, the school’s lead for communications, but were looking into the phone number the school received.
Santa Barbara Independent
Mark Charles Menzel
Mark Charles Menzel passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27th after a long illness. Mark was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the oldest son to Howard and Maria Menzel. His parents moved with Mark and his two younger brothers to Santa Barbara in 1954. The Menzel boys were active and...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Reads
December is a great time to buy books as gifts, as well as to restock your own shelves and bedside tables with some enticing reads. Here’s a peek at what some of our local scribes will have been up to in 2022, and what you can find in bookstores this season.
Santa Barbara Independent
New Ag Commissioner and Public Health Director Join Santa Barbara County
Dr. Mouhanad Hammami (left) and Jose Chang | Credit: Courtesy. Two new department heads joined the County of Santa Barbara, the CEO’s office announced today, Dr. Mouhanad Hammami with Public Health, and Jose Chang as the new Agricultural Commissioner. Dr. Hammami will fill the petite but mighty shoes of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Housing Element Moving Apace Through Goleta’s Alimentary Canal
Goleta’s planning staff are moving rapidly to finalize the city’s Housing Element, reviewing their latest version with the Goleta Planning Commission on Monday evening. California’s Housing and Community Development department rejected the initial draft in September, and the new version addressed the state’s comments and also employed language similar to that used by jurisdictions that had received certification. Though the planning commissioners accepted the draft with comments unanimously, it will be up to the City Council to agree to adopt the more specific terms set out in the document, which outlines where new housing is possible in Goleta. Building it, however, is up to developers and nonprofits.
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Santa Barbara Awarded $20,000 to Expand Urban Forest￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Beautiful, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Santa Barbara’s beauty, has awarded the City’s Urban Forestry program a $20,000 grant to support tree-planting efforts in 2023. The 57-year partnership between the organization and the Urban Forestry program has led to the planting of over 13,000 street trees – trees located in the parkway between the sidewalk and the street curb.
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Sidewalks Painted with Progress Pride Flags
Isla Vista residents and visitors can now walk on rainbows. On Wednesday, December 7, the Santa Barbara Public Works Department connected four curb cuts at the intersection of Pardall Road and Embarcadero del Norte with Progress Pride Flags. The Progress Pride Flag was designed by Portland artist Daniel Quasar to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Betsee S. Talavera
These brief words are written in honor of Betsee Seegert Talavera, who passed away in late October after a brief illness. Born and raised in Santa Barbara, California, and one of five children of Frederick and Rosemary Seegert. Betsee was a well learned alumna and graduate of UCSB, earning a...
Santa Barbara Independent
Yoga Behind Bars Can Free a Man Within
I followed the sounds of Irish music as I made my way up the paved path of Blueberry Hill Park in Goleta. It led me to a group of 15 adults, each positioned on their own yoga mats around one man at the center. It was the day before St....
Santa Barbara Independent
Full Belly Files |The Soon-to-Be-World-Famous Fried Yuba Sandwich
This edition of Full Belly Files was originally emailed to subscribers on December 9, 2022. To receive Matt Kettmann’s food newsletter in your inbox each Friday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. You’ve got to be a little suspicious when a chef drops a dish on your table and declares that...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council Awarded $4 Million to Assist Communities with Wildfire Risk Reduction
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA- The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council is the proud recipient of two major Fire Prevention Grants from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire): Regional Community Chipping and Prescribed Grazing. Work for the grants will start in 2023 and run until March 2026. These two multi-million dollar grants will enable the council to expand the organization considerably and increase the capability of promoting wildfire safety and education in Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara Independent
Manuel A. Herrera
Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11am at The Goleta Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow immediately afterwards.
Santa Barbara Independent
Margaret Ann Baker
Margaret Ann Baker passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022 from complications associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She was born on December 7, 1947 in Long Beach, CA to parents Willis Daniel Baker and Mary (O’Rourke) Baker. Margaret graduated summa cum laude from Western High School Anaheim, CA in 1965 and received a bachelor of arts degree in history from California Western University in Point Loma in 1969, where she met her future husband, Bradford Baker.
Santa Barbara Independent
Wanda Evelyn Michalik Livernois
Wanda Evelyn Michalik Livernois passed away November 15, 2022, from the effects of an age-related illness. She spent the last year of her life in Salem, Oregon, near family. Wanda was born in her grandmother’s home in Detroit, Michigan, November 9, 1938, the last of four children of Joseph and Hedwig Michalik, both Polish immigrants. Typical of many Depression-era families, the house sheltered a different branch of the family on each floor. With the house becoming crowded after her birth, her family moved to a new home in nearby Dearborn, where Wanda attended parochial grammar school. Freshman year of high school was spent at St. Joseph’s Academy, a girls’ boarding school in Adrian, Michigan. When the school year concluded, she informed her parents that “wild horses could not drag me back there,” so the rest of her high-school education took place at Dearborn’s Fordson High School, and she graduated in 1956. She was the first in the family to receive a college degree, earning a BS in Elementary Education from Eastern Michigan University in 1961.
Santa Barbara Independent
Below-Market Housing Slated for State Street in Downtown Santa Barbara
For the last umpteen years, much of the big talk on rejuvenating downtown has focused on building housing on State Street. But given the astronomical cost of real estate, the even bigger question has been whether such housing could hope to be remotely affordable. Until Jason Yardi showed up on the scene last April and bought 821 State Street — former home of Sur La Table and before that Betty’s Fabrics — there’s been no good answer.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jerry Gorton
Jerry Gorton (September 8, 1950 to August 22, 2022) passed quickly, unexpectedly, and peacefully on August 22, 2022. He shared his atomic wit, humor, and incredible insights on life with those he loved to the very end. He lived his life as a true Santa Barbara, CA Native. His family...
