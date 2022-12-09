ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
November 2022 NPD — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the best-selling game of the year

By Samuel Tolbert
 5 days ago

What you need to know

  • The NPD group shared the results for November 2022.
  • According to the November 2022 NPD report, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was again the best-selling game of the month.
  • It was followed by God of War Ragnarök.
  • The PS5 was the best-selling console of the month, in dollar sales and units sold.

Another month means new sales data to pour over, with insights into how games and consoles are selling across the U.S. as the holidays begin.

According to the November 2022 NPD report, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the best-selling game of the month, as shared by NPD Group executive director Mat Piscatella. This comes after it was also the best-selling game in October, despite its limited time on the market, reaching $1 billion in sales after 10 days . Now, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has overtaken Elden Ring as the best-selling game of the year in the U.S.

In second place for game sales was God of War Ragnarök , which PlayStation confirms has already crossed 5.1 million copies sold in its first 10 days. As for console sales, the PS5 was once again the best-selling console in both dollar sales and units sold.

You can find the list of best-selling games for the month below. As always, NPD tracks dollar sales, not individual units sold, and some publishers don't provide digital data.

November 2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

2. God of War Ragnarök

3. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet*

4. Sonic Frontiers

5. Madden NFL 23

6. FIFA 23

7. NBA 2K23*

8. Gotham Knights

9. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

10. Mario Party Superstars*

11. Elden Ring.

12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons*

13. Mario Kart 8*

14. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

15. Persona 5

16. NHL 23

17. Tactics Ogre Reborn

18. Minecraft

19. Horizon Forbidden West

20. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S. so far

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

2. Elden Ring

3. Madden NFL 23

4. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

5. God of War Ragnarök

6. Pokémon Legends Arceus*

7. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet*

8. Horizon Forbidden West

9. FIFA 23

10. MLB The Show 22

11. Call of Duty: Vanguard

12. Gran Turismo 7

13. Mario Kart 8*

14. Kirby and the Forgotten Land*

15. Gotham Knights

16. Minecraft

17. NBA 2K23*

18. Nintendo Switch Sports*

19. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons*

*Denotes digital sales not included

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

The latest big Call of Duty game is here, and it's a juggernaut that won't stop selling. Reports indicate it'll have a second year of full support, including an expansion, meaning this will have a much longer life than the average Call of Duty game.

Windows Central

