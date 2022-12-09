Read full article on original website
Related
Rome Man Hit By Vehicle Last Week Has Died From Inuries
A 20-year-old man who was seriously injured after he was struck a vehicle last week has died. Ty'Sean Richardson, of Rome, had been hospitalized for several days after the incident, but died from his injuries on Saturday, Rome Police said on Facebook, asking the community to "Please keep Ty’sean’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
55-year-old man drowns in Oneida County after going for ATV ride, troopers say
Forestport, N.Y. — A 55-year-old man drowned in an Oneida County creek after an ATV accident, troopers said. Michael R. Ingersoll left his home around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and did not return home, according to a news release from the state police. Ingersoll’s ATV was located overturned on a...
Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar
Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
Central NY school district closed due to bus driver shortage because of sickness
Update: The Hamilton Central School District closed its schools Monday due to a shortage of bus drivers because of sickness, school offcials said. Four of the six bus drivers were out with the flu, according to Hamilton Superintendent William Dowsland. “Unfortunately, we had a number of them hit with the...
Black Market Item Found At Utica Estate Sale
In the world of recorded music, there are the albums the artists want you to hear. They record them, master them and then send them to the record labels to determine if they want to promote and sell the work to the end consumer. Everyone gets paid and all is above board.
Sauquoit woman dies of injuries sustained in New Hartford attack
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTF/WFXV/WPNY) – On Sunday, December 11th, the New Harford Police Department reported the woman who was injured in an attack in New Hartford on November 30th has died from her injuries. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, November 30th, dispatchers with the Oneida County 911 Center received reports that a woman, who would […]
Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford
While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
Fulton, Central Square Residents Receive Promotions In New York Air National Guard
SYRACUSE, NY – Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Kurtis Mills from Fulton (zip code 13069), N.Y., and assigned to...
No one hurt after truck bursts into flames on I-81 Monday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All lanes were closed on I-81 after Exit 18 onto Harrison Street and Adams Street in Syracuse after a 53-foot tractor trailer caught on fire at 7:55 a.m. on Monday, December 12. After notice of the fire, Syracuse Firefighters from Engine 8 (South Salina Street) began fire attack with 500 gallons […]
Hot dog! Tractor trailer on 81 bursts into flames from mechanical issue; no injuries reported
Update: All lanes re-opened at 3:55 p.m. Monday. Syracuse, N.Y. — A mechanical issue caused a fire that destroyed a Ball Park hot dog tractor-trailer Monday morning on Interstate 81 in Syracuse, firefighters said. At 7:59 a.m. firefighters arrived on Interstate 81 North to find a 53-foot tractor-trailer engulfed...
Woman Found in Road Who Later Died Investigated as Homicide
Oneida County's District Attorney says the case of a woman who died after being found lying severely injured on a Chadwicks street, is being investigated as a homicide. "I'm not saying it's a homicide," said DA Scott McNamara. "But it's being investigated as a homicide. What that means is we're treating it as we don't know what caused her death and we're looking into it," he told WIBX's First News with Keeler. McNamara added that there were some "unique things that happened during and then after she was found in the road, that make us look into this case."
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
wwnytv.com
Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road. A family member tells 7 News that a dog...
cnycentral.com
Wet snow showers continue tonight and seasonably cold weather continues for the week ahead
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected wet snow blanketed central New York on Sunday with a few inches of accumulation. For the rest of tonight we still have some wet snow showers, freezing drizzle and a few rain showers moving through. The National Weather Service offices in Buffalo and Binghamton are continuing...
localsyr.com
Onondaga County plans to close Jamesville Correctional Facility
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive plans to consolidate the Jamesville Correctional Facility with the jail at the Onondaga County Justice Center. Pending approval by the Onondaga County Legislature, this plan would result in the closure of the 40-year-old jail facility in Jamesville and move its inmate population and workforce to the newer facility in Downtown Syracuse.
WKTV
Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
flackbroadcasting.com
Driver freed from Lewis County roll-over accident with jaws of life
CROGHAN- One person was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle roll-over accident over the weekend in Lewis County, emergency responders say. It was shortly before 3:00 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls over an accident on the Zecher Road, town of Croghan. Castorland Fire Department was...
Police investigate death of 30-year-old woman found badly injured in Central NY road
New Hartford, N.Y. — A 30-year-old woman died more than a week after she was found badly injured at night in a road in New Hartford, police said. Police are investigating the death, New Hartford Police Chief Ronald Fontaine said Monday. On Nov. 30, officers responded to a call...
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0