Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
I Received $6,000 From the Department of Education -- and I'm Not Spending Any of It
Earlier this month, I received thousands of dollars back from my student loan refund request. And although I could really use this money to help with holiday travel plans, I'm not taking any chances. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From wondering when federal loan...
CNET
Housing Costs Are Unbearable. How Renters and Homeowners Are Adjusting
This story is part of Priced Out, CNET's coverage of how real people are coping with the high cost of living in the US. After Billie McClure's landlords in southwest Colorado told her they were selling the apartment building in summer 2019, she had 45 days to pack up her family and find a new place to live.
CNET
Mortgage Refinance Rates on Dec. 13, 2022: 30-Year Rate Eases
The national rate average for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance made gains over the last seven days, while 30-year fixed refinance rates declined. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance saw growth this week. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the...
Comments / 0