Hodgson’s announce arrival of Grace Carroline
Paislee Kay and James Tripp Hodgson welcomed their sister, Grace Carroline Hodgson, Tuesday, November 8, at Freeman Hospital, Joplin, Mo. Grace arrived at 10:22 p.m. weighing eight pounds, 0.5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long to her parents, Travis and Tera Hodgson. Her maternal grandparents are Bryon and Tra-ci Spear, Columbus. Great grandparents are Daryl and Sandy Spear, Carrol Colleen…
First Grade students in Amanda Rodriguez class
First Grade students in Amanda Rodriguez class at Park School held an art auction to raise funds for the Foster Closet Cooperative. The students raised over $1,145 this year, the fourth year of the program. Some of the art sold for as much as $125. Every student in the class had an art entry. All of the proceeds from the art sale will go to buy toys for the Foster Closet in Columbus. Each of the…
Jennifer Reeves
Jennifer Rene Reeves, 40, of Columbus died November 27, 2022 at the University Medical Center in Columbia, Mo. after a courageous battle. Born November 11, 1982, in Joplin, Mo. Jennifer was the daughter of Larry “Sonny” Reeves and Sue (Reed) Reeves Gordon of Joplin, Mo. Her father preceded her in death. Jennifer was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Doris Wood, uncle, Jeff Reed and a nephew, Miles Bresee.
Jerry Judy
Jerry Lee Judy, 78, of Columbus died Monday December 5, 2022. Born July 27, 1944, in Prairie Grove, Ark. Jerry was the son of Clyde and Brunetta Judy. They preceded him in death. Jerry was also preceded in death by brothers Basil Judy and Bill Judy, a sister Bruna Adamson (Judy) and granddaughter Chelsea Judy.
Mercy Columbus adding new PT building
Expanding their footprint in the Columbus community the Maude Norton Hospital Board has purchased the property at 310 North Kansas with the intention of demolishing the structures and having the land available for parking or future expansion. The expansion is expected to add parking for the planned physical therapy (PT) facility currently being planned. The PT building is being built across…
Edna Powers
Edna “Ruth” Powers, 82, of Baxter Springs, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Galena Nursing Center in Galena.. She had been a resident there for less than a month. Born June 5, 1940, in Drury, Mo., Ruth was the daughter of Elijah J. Luellen and Jessie (Sanders) Luellen. They preceded her in death.
County FB delegates attend meeting
New policies were adopted and awards were presented at the 104th annual Farm Bureau meeting in Manhattan December 4 and 5. Jay Evans, Michelle Hilderbrand, Kyle Rennie and Greg Mowdy represented Cherokee County at the meeting. The policies adopted at the meeting will now become the organization’s road map for the 2023 legislative session. Topics of discussion included water, medical marijuana and…
Robert Shaver
Robert “Bob” Shaver, 70, of Columbus, died December 5, 2022, from injures received in a vehicle accident in Pittsburg. Born May 31, 1952, in Hallowell, Bob was the son of Cecil Ray and Charlene M. Crain. They preceded him in death. Bob was also preceded in death by a brother Charles R. Shaver.
Lancers schedule final week updates
Southeast is hosting Liberal, Mo. tonight at Cherokee. The junior varsity boys will play four quarters in the West (old) Gym followed by four quarters of boys C Team action. The varsity girls and boys will be in the East Gym beginning at 6 p.m. The Lady Lancer will host the Columbus Lady Titans for a make-up game, Thursday, at 2 p.m. in the East (new) Gymnasium. There will be just one girls…
Lady Titans Bentonville Champs
The Columbus Lady Titan Wrestling Team swept into the Bentonville West Tournament, Friday, and came away with a championship out of the four-state and 13-team event. Columbus scored 292 points with 14 lady wrestlers to win the title over Springdale, Ark. With 256.5 points from 14 wrestlers. Springdale Har-Ber, Ark. Placed third with 16 wrestlers earning 246 team points. Addison Saporito, senior…
Titans split double dual
The Columbus Titans traveled to Girard for their first double dual of the season, Thursday. They came away with a split, taking a win over their hosts, 42-30, before falling to Frontenac, 34-46. Senior, Cade Saporito, was the lone Titan to pick up two wins on the night with others earning wins by forfeit in one of their matches. Freshman, Jayden Rodriguez, wrestled the lone junior varsity…
Lady ballers even record
The Columbus Lady Titans Basketball Team evened their record, 1-1, Thursday night with a 5450, win over Liberal, Mo. at the CUHS Gymnasium. The teams were evenly matched as they battled through each of the eightminute periods. The Lady Titans held a 13-12 advantage on the strength of freshman, Ellie Helms’ three buckets. The Lady Bulldogs pulled ahead on a strong, 14-point, second quarter, but…
