Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Christmas Light List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN METRO AREA — These are the light displays to enjoy Christmas 2022! Arranged in sections to visit easily and shorten drive times. Also when you click each 👉🏼DIRECTIONS link it will tell you how far from where you are at that moment. JOPLIN LIGHTS. JOPLIN: Spiva...
columbusnews-report.com
Hodgson’s announce arrival of Grace Carroline
Paislee Kay and James Tripp Hodgson welcomed their sister, Grace Carroline Hodgson, Tuesday, November 8, at Freeman Hospital, Joplin, Mo. Grace arrived at 10:22 p.m. weighing eight pounds, 0.5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long to her parents, Travis and Tera Hodgson. Her maternal grandparents are Bryon and Tra-ci Spear, Columbus. Great grandparents are Daryl and Sandy Spear, Carrol Colleen…
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin officials rededicate Spiva Park after recent discovery
JOPLIN, Mo. - After meticulously cleaning the location, City officials in have recently rededicated Spiva Park Joplin. Family members of the late George A. Spiva recently worked to clean up the flower beds last spring and while doing so, they discovered a mineral bed build in 1966. From removing flowers...
koamnewsnow.com
Remember Me Tree on display in Pittsburg's Mall
PITTSBURG, Kan. - The Mount Carmel Foundation along with the Meadowbrook Mall today presented its 'Remember Me Tree". Officials say community members can decorate the tree with various ornaments available purchase in order to remember love ones who passed. The following options are available:. Bows $5. Hearts $25. Doves $10.
hometowngirard.com
Lost dog unites community, inspires acts of kindness
Supervet veterinary surgeon Noel Fitzpatrick said, “People don’t get the big picture – animals matter, people matter, and animals in the lives of people matter.” Dr. Fitzpatrick has obviously never been to southeast Kansas because the residents of Frontenac and Pittsburg definitely do get the big picture. Friday, November 18, marked the beginning of a harrowing four-day ordeal for an 11-year-old boxer named Annie and her human dad, Chris Hagman. The experience could quite possibly have had a heartbreaking conclusion for Annie and Hagman if it hadn’t been for some amazing folks in and around Frontenac and Pittsburg who came together to rally around a stranger in need.
koamnewsnow.com
SUV crashes into a building in the 2900 block of E 4th in Joplin, Mo. on December 12, 2022.
Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
koamnewsnow.com
Car goes off-road, slams into utility pole, breaking it off
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, reports of a single vehicle crash near County Road 100 and Newton Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept were already at a nearby crash event and responded, Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies and Mercy Ambulance. Newton County Sheriff's Deputies also responded since Newton Road is the jurisdictional line. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
columbusnews-report.com
Mercy Columbus adding new PT building
Expanding their footprint in the Columbus community the Maude Norton Hospital Board has purchased the property at 310 North Kansas with the intention of demolishing the structures and having the land available for parking or future expansion. The expansion is expected to add parking for the planned physical therapy (PT) facility currently being planned. The PT building is being built across…
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Schools Face Illnesses as The Semester Winds Down
Bourbon County schools are experiencing school and staff illness in the last few weeks before school is out for Christmas break. “We have had a large number of students and staff out the last several weeks with the flu, RSV and COVID 19; mostly the Influenza A,” USD 234 Superintendent Destry Brown said.
fourstateshomepage.com
‘Undetermined’ cause in Pennsylvania Ave house fire
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin fire officials say they won’t be able to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Friday. Deputy chief Andy Nimmo tells us it’s because there was simply too much damage. The cause is classified as ‘undetermined’, the two-story home...
Comments / 0