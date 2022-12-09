Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Related
A Patriots trade for future Hall-of-Fame QB, and it’s not Tom Brady
Could the New England Patriots trade for Aaron Rodgers, rather than bringing back Tom Brady? In this farfetched NFL universe, anything is possible. With the Packers season nearly in the rearview mirror, let the Aaron Rodgers trade scenarios commence. No. 12 took a slight step back this season, but it’s...
Steelers current playoff, draft scenarios and what got them here
The Steelers (5-8) have less than a 1 percent chance of reaching the postseason. That number, even if the team wins out, goes up to 2 percent.
Marcus Mariota to have knee surgery, placed on injured reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will have more on the line than retaining hope in the weak NFC South race as rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder makes his debut as the starter on Sunday at New Orleans. That game is the start of a four-week audition for Ridder that could help determine the Falcons’ long-term plan at quarterback. […]
Jalen Hurts completely shrugs off Micah Parsons shading QB
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was unbothered by shade thrown at him by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons certainly didn’t endear himself to the Philadelphia Eagles fanbase. During an appearance on “The Voncast” with Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, Parsons expressed his belief that what Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been able to do this season was a product of “system and team.”
Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe
Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
A trade to reunite Aaron Rodgers with ‘best receiver in the league’ Davante Adams
The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders could link up this offseason for a trade to reunite Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, should they wish. Am I calling a trade between the Packers and Raiders likely in this sense? No. However, in our Madden Franchise mode of a football...
It’s time to point out the obvious: Kyle Shanahan’s QBs are cursed
Yet another San Francisco 49ers quarterback is dealing with an injury, this time being Brock Purdy. San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks have been hit hard by injuries this season. First, 2021 third-overall pick Trey Lance suffered a season-ending fractured ankle in Week 2. That paved the way for Jimmy Garoppolo to reclaim his starting job, but in Week 12, he suffered a broken foot, and could be out until the playoffs. That led to “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy to step up, and he has tremendously, leading the 49ers to wins over the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Four observations: Pacers knock off defending champion Warriors again
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers beat the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors for the second time in 10 days, knocking them off 125-119 on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers improved to 15-14. The Warriors fell to 14-15. Here are four observations. Tyrese Haliburton gets his shot back. Miami...
Duquesne does something it hadn’t in 2 decades
Really getting after his team in practice, Duquesne brings the defensive effort in beating DePaul by 11 as they believe the tradition is changing on the Bluff
Warriors' Stephen Curry (left shoulder) exits early at Pacers
Warriors star Stephen Curry was ruled out in the 4th quarter of Wednesday's game at the Pacers because of a left shoulder injury.
Dansby Swanson: The Minnesota Twins backup plan?
The Minnesota Twins finally have an answer on Carlos Correa. After saying that they were not going to wait much longer for Correa to make a decision, one has come forth. Correa is heading to the Bay Area, having signed a 13 year deal to join the San Francisco Giants. While the Giants have landed their top priority in the shortstop market, the Twins are left with a gaping hole in the middle of their lineup.
Top College Basketball Picks Today (Keep Fading Louisville, Back Maryland over UCLA)
Wednesday’s slate of college basketball offers four AP Top 25 teams in action, with two of them tipping off just after 9 p.m. ET as the No. 16 UCLA Bruins travel to the east coast for the first time this year to face the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins. UCLA...
FanSided
300K+
Followers
582K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0