Burks, Pistons spoil Ball's return to floor with OT win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and the Detroit Pistons spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the floor with a 141-134 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Isaiah Stewart chipped in with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit (8-22). Jalen Duren grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak. Burks had five points in overtime, including his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 1:47 left to put the Pistons up for good. “We know what he is going to do,” Hayes said of Burks, now in his 12th NBA season. “He has been through these situations and he definitely gave us a lift in overtime.”
Watch: Kings HC Mike Brown angrily charges court after official, gets ejected
The usually mild-mannered Brown was already incensed with officials due to a non-call against guard De'Aaron Fox while he attempted a shot. Seconds later, on the other end of the floor, officials tagged Terrance Davis with a personal foul against Fred VanVleet, sending Brown into hysterics. Brown's passionate defense of...
Herro makes 9 3s, scores 35 points to lead Heat past Thunder
Tyler Herro made a career-high nine 3-pointers, hit the go-ahead jumper and scored 35 points in the Miami Heat's 110-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night
Detroit 141, Charlotte 134
DETROIT (141) Bogdanovic 8-19 5-6 24, Stewart 8-10 1-2 19, Duren 2-8 3-4 7, Hayes 9-19 2-5 25, Ivey 5-9 3-4 13, Bagley III 2-3 0-0 4, Bey 2-6 0-1 5, Knox II 4-6 6-6 17, Burks 8-12 7-8 27, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-93 27-36 141. CHARLOTTE (134)
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit takes losing streak into matchup with Minnesota
Detroit Red Wings (13-9-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-11-2, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -210, Red Wings +175; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota has gone 8-6-1...
Indiana 125, Golden State 119
GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 0-3 1-2 1, DiVincenzo 4-10 4-4 15, Looney 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 11-19 11-11 38, Poole 8-22 3-3 20, Kuminga 4-13 1-2 9, Lamb 1-2 0-0 2, J.Green 4-4 4-6 15, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 5-6 1-1 13. Totals 40-86 25-29 119. INDIANA (125) Hield...
Today in Sports History-Raiders play final game in Oakland
1925 — The first NHL game is played at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Americans score first, but the Montreal Canadiens prevail 3-1, before 17,000 in attendance. 1929 — The Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 in their first game at Chicago Stadium. Vic Ripley scores twice in 35 seconds during the second period to the delight of the 14,212 fans in attendance.
Louisville 73, Bellarmine 43
LOUISVILLE (8-4) Cochran 2-9 1-2 5, Dixon 3-8 0-0 6, Carr 5-9 0-0 13, Jones 4-8 0-0 8, Van Lith 8-14 3-3 19, Harris 3-4 0-0 6, Williams 4-6 0-0 9, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 2-4 0-0 5, Totals 32-67 4-5 73.
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 80, LOUISIANA TECH 79, OT
Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Jossell 5-12, Hayman 4-4, Cajuste 3-4, Hawkins 2-8, Hall 0-1, Ware 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Antwi-Boasiako 2, Hawkins). Turnovers: 24 (Cajuste 6, Ware 5, Antwi-Boasiako 3, Hall 3, Hawkins 3, Jossell 3, Hayman). Steals: 6...
Pittsburgh brings 6-game win streak into matchup against Florida
Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to keep a six-game win streak intact when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-12-4 record overall and an 8-3-3 record on its home ice....
Akron 66, Wright St. 54
WRIGHT ST. (5-6) Noel 3-8 1-2 7, Braun 6-9 0-1 12, Davis 1-9 0-0 2, Finke 4-8 2-2 11, Norris 0-6 0-0 0, Calvin 7-14 1-1 16, Huibregtse 0-5 1-2 1, Welage 2-4 0-0 5, Sisley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 5-8 54. AKRON (6-4) Freeman 4-9 0-0 8, Castaneda...
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas...
Wednesday's Transactions
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed QB Marcus Mariota on injured reserve. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Jermaine Carter Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Storey Jackson and WR Marquez Stevenson to the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DT Anthony Rush to the practice...
Predators take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Jets
Nashville Predators (12-11-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (18-8-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators, on a four-game losing streak, play the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg has a 10-2-0 record in Central Division play and an 18-8-1 record overall. The Jets have a 12-2-0...
Minnesota 75, Milwaukee 59
MILWAUKEE (3-7) Walstad 3-10 0-0 6, Wittmershaus 4-7 0-0 10, Cera 1-6 0-0 2, Donaldson 0-2 0-0 0, Nead 6-12 6-7 18, Crowley 3-4 0-0 6, Halevi 0-0 0-0 0, Giles 1-5 1-2 4, Peppler 2-8 1-2 6, Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0, Lutz 3-6 1-2 7, Majoros 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 9-13 59.
NO. 17 MISSISSIPPI STATE 69, JACKSON STATE 59
Percentages: FG .460, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (C.Young 7-11, Evans 0-3, T.Young 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Turnovers: 17 (Evans 5, Hunt 3, C.Young 2, Cook 2, Mansel 2, T.Young 2, J.Jones). Steals: 9 (Hunt 2, J.Jones 2, Adams, C.Young, Cook, Evans, T.Young). Technical Fouls: None.
Texas 75, Jackson St. 58
TEXAS (6-4) Gaston 4-6 1-2 9, Faye 5-7 4-5 14, Gonzales 1-11 7-8 10, Harmon 6-13 0-0 12, Morris 7-18 0-0 16, Muhammad 2-5 0-0 4, Holle 0-1 0-0 0, Mwenentanda 0-0 2-2 2, Masudi 4-6 0-0 8, Totals 29-67 14-17 75. JACKSON ST. (2-6) Woodard 1-3 3-4 5, Jackson...
SETON HALL 66, DREXEL 49
Percentages: FG .269, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Washington 3-12, House 2-5, Bergens 1-3, Magee 0-2, Oden 0-4, Okros 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 2). Turnovers: 14 (Bergens 3, Okros 3, Oden 2, Washington 2, Williams 2). Steals: 8 (Bergens 2, Magee 2,...
Buffalo visits Colorado after Thompson's 2-goal game
Buffalo Sabres (13-14-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (14-10-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Colorado Avalanche after Tage Thompson's two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Sabres' 6-0 win. Colorado has a 6-4-2 record in home games and...
