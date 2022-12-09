CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and the Detroit Pistons spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the floor with a 141-134 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Isaiah Stewart chipped in with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit (8-22). Jalen Duren grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak. Burks had five points in overtime, including his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 1:47 left to put the Pistons up for good. “We know what he is going to do,” Hayes said of Burks, now in his 12th NBA season. “He has been through these situations and he definitely gave us a lift in overtime.”

