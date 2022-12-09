ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Indiana 125, Golden State 119

GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 0-3 1-2 1, DiVincenzo 4-10 4-4 15, Looney 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 11-19 11-11 38, Poole 8-22 3-3 20, Kuminga 4-13 1-2 9, Lamb 1-2 0-0 2, J.Green 4-4 4-6 15, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 5-6 1-1 13. Totals 40-86 25-29 119. INDIANA (125) Hield...
Detroit takes losing streak into matchup with Minnesota

Detroit Red Wings (13-9-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-11-2, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -210, Red Wings +175; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota has gone 8-6-1...
Today in Sports History-Raiders play final game in Oakland

1925 — The first NHL game is played at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Americans score first, but the Montreal Canadiens prevail 3-1, before 17,000 in attendance. 1929 — The Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 in their first game at Chicago Stadium. Vic Ripley scores twice in 35 seconds during the second period to the delight of the 14,212 fans in attendance.
Devils bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-6-2, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils aim to end a three-game slide when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. New Jersey is 21-6-2 overall with a 5-3-1 record against the Metropolitan Division....
Boston in action against Los Angeles following shootout victory

Los Angeles Kings (15-12-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (23-4-1, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Bruins knocked off the New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout. Boston is 23-4-1 overall and 15-0-1 at home. The...
Wednesday's Transactions

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed QB Marcus Mariota on injured reserve. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Jermaine Carter Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Storey Jackson and WR Marquez Stevenson to the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DT Anthony Rush to the practice...
Maple Leafs visit the Rangers after Kerfoot's 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (19-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (15-10-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Rangers after Alexander Kerfoot's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Maple Leafs' 7-0 win. New York has gone 6-6-4...
CAMPBELL 97, WILLIAM PEACE 58

Percentages: FG .434, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Dulin 4-9, Bryant 2-5, Parton 2-6, Jenkins 1-1, Van Staalduinen 1-2, Owens 0-1, Borders 0-2, Pettiford 0-2, Wheeler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryant, Peoples, Wheeler). Turnovers: 17 (Borders 3, Dulin 3, Pettiford 3, Bryant 2,...
Tampa Bay aims to keep win streak going, hosts Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-15-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Columbus Blue Jackets as winners of three straight games. Tampa Bay has a 17-9-1 record overall and an 11-4-1 record in home games....
Predators take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Jets

Nashville Predators (12-11-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (18-8-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators, on a four-game losing streak, play the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg has a 10-2-0 record in Central Division play and an 18-8-1 record overall. The Jets have a 12-2-0...
Detroit 141, Charlotte 134

DETROIT (141) Bogdanovic 8-19 5-6 24, Stewart 8-10 1-2 19, Duren 2-8 3-4 7, Hayes 9-19 2-5 25, Ivey 5-9 3-4 13, Bagley III 2-3 0-0 4, Bey 2-6 0-1 5, Knox II 4-6 6-6 17, Burks 8-12 7-8 27, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-93 27-36 141. CHARLOTTE (134)
AKRON 66, WRIGHT STATE 54

Percentages: FG .365, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Finke 1-1, Welage 1-1, Calvin 1-2, Davis 0-1, Noel 0-1, Huibregtse 0-2, Norris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Finke 2, Braun, Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Braun 5, Calvin 2, Davis 2, Finke 2, Noel 2, Norris). Steals:...
Capitals host the Stars after Ovechkin's hat trick

Dallas Stars (17-8-5, first in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (14-12-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Dallas Stars after Alex Ovechkin recorded a hat trick in the Capitals' 7-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Washington has a 14-12-4 record overall and an...
Buffalo visits Colorado after Thompson's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (13-14-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (14-10-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Colorado Avalanche after Tage Thompson's two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Sabres' 6-0 win. Colorado has a 6-4-2 record in home games and...
Vegas visits Chicago after Stone's 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (20-9-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-15-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Mark Stone scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 6-5 win against the Winnipeg Jets. Chicago is 7-15-4 overall and 4-9-2...
Cincinnati 103, Miami (Ohio) 76

MIAMI (OHIO) (4-6) Mirambeaux 5-9 6-7 16, Lairy 6-11 6-6 20, Lewis 0-4 0-0 0, Safford 5-11 2-2 14, Smith 4-7 0-0 8, Williams 3-4 1-2 9, Mabrey 1-5 4-4 7, Morris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 19-21 76. CINCINNATI (7-4) Lakhin 6-7 2-2 14, Adams-Woods 3-5 2-2 9, Davenport...
ALBANY 76, LIU 59

Percentages: FG .371, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Maletic 2-7, Johnson 1-2, Bailey 0-1, Wood 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Delancy 2, Burns, Johnson). Turnovers: 18 (Johnson 5, Greene 4, Wood 3, Bailey 2, Maletic 2, Booker, Ndiaye). Steals: 6 (Wood 3, Delancy, Johnson,...
