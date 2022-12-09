Read full article on original website
Nevadan who served time for arson facing bomb threat charge
Shane A. Johnson of West Wendover was arrested Dec. 5 after he allegedly told police who confronted him about a disturbance that he had a bomb and was going to light it.
Wendover man arrested for bomb threat
ELKO – A West Wendover man who was arrested on an arson charge in Elko five years ago was arrested this month on a charge of making a bomb threat in Wendover. Police were called to a casino on the evening of Dec. 5 to help remove an “unwanted guest.” Shane A. Johnson, 57, had just been kicked out of another casino because of “undesirable behavior,” according to an officer’s statement.
Shots fired in downtown Elko
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested after allegedly firing multiple gunshots outside a downtown bar early Saturday morning. Police were called at 3:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Railroad Street by a man who said he was heading to his truck when someone started yelling at him, then reached into his car and began firing a handgun at him. Several fired Winchester 9mm casings were found on the ground.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — The Elko Area Chamber invites you to join them on Dec. 15 for their Annual Christmas Party and Casino Night starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. The Christmas Party admission is free and open to the public. To get the festivities started, attendees will...
Elko County Fire district teams up with NDOW
CARLIN – Nevada Department of Wildlife and Elko County Fire Protection District now have an interlocal agreement for fuels and fire mitigation and wildfire response that enhances the fire district’s shared stewardship goals with state and federal agencies. The Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners approved the agreement...
Fire destroys fifth-wheel trailer in Osino
ELKO – Firefighters extinguished another blaze in Osino on Sunday evening. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. When crews arrived they found a fifth-wheel trailer engulfed in flames. “Firefighters worked to gain access and suppress the fire,” reported the Elko County Fire Protection District. The cause of the...
Car crash damages gas meters at apartment complex
ELKO – It was a tense night for residents of a northside apartment complex after a car crash damaged several gas meters Sunday. Elko Fire Department and Southwest Gas Corp. crews were called to North Fifth Street to handle the damage and prevent any fires. Fire Chief Jack Snyder...
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Lee's Discount Liquor Owner Killed on US93A Found to be Drunk Before Crash
Kenny Lee, the CEO of Lee's Discount Liquor that died in a fatal crash last year, is now said to have been driving with a blood alcohol content level of nearly three times the legal limit. This is according to documents obtained by the investigative team at KTVN's CBS Affiliate in Las Vegas, KLAS 8 News Now.
Rugby action in Elko postponed until spring
ELKO – Rugby fans will have to wait a few more months to see players in action after organizers canceled play in November. The Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board has voted to continue its support of Pacific Sports International’s Championship Rugby League by implementing a reimbursement program for organizers up to $30,000 for marketing tournaments in Elko.
Schools closed due to travel conditions
ELKO – Wintry road conditions prompted the Elko County School District to close schools Monday in Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, Wells and Owyhee. The schools were expected to open on a two-hour delay, but were closed due to hazardous road conditions. Northern and western Elko County are under a...
Lady Spartans split 3A North openers
SPRING CREEK — In the first set of Division 3A North contests, the Spring Creek girls basketball team opened with a loss but bounced back with a lopsided win. On Friday, the Lady Spartans tipped off 3A North action with a 45-39 home loss to North Valleys but answered with a 50-12 victory over Hug.
Snowflake Festival a hit with families
ELKO — The 19th annual Snowflake Festival celebrated families over the weekend with help of businesses organized by the Downtown Business Association. Running from 1-6 p.m. throughout the downtown corridor, food trucks lined up with hot meals for sale and a train ride for kids. Various choral groups preformed for participants during the day.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Spartans edge Panthers, crush Hawks by 34 points
SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek boys basketball team opened its 3A North schedule with a pair of victories. On Friday, the Spartans survived a comeback bid by North Valleys — edging the Panthers 57-54 — and crushed Hug by 34 points on Saturday. Versus Hug. Against...
