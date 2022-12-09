Kourtney Kardashian Shared A Candid Health Update About How She’s Coping Since Stopping IVF Because Of The “Physical And Mental Toll” It Took On Her

Mother and toddlerPhoto byJordan Whitt/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a single mom, I had to learn how to do things that normally would have involved two parents. Not everything was easy. My son had some medical issues, and I was unable to leave him in a church nursery as he had a central line in his chest, and most nursery workers became alarmed if they went to change him and they saw the central line. Due to his medical issues, he was a little slower than his healthy counterparts when it came to potty training.

2 DAYS AGO