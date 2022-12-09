Kourtney Kardashian Shared A Candid Health Update About How She’s Coping Since Stopping IVF Because Of The “Physical And Mental Toll” It Took On Her

Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
Adele Revealed She's Restarted Therapy After Realizing She Wasn't Holding Herself Accountable For Her Behavior
Adele has opened up about her experience of being in therapy and revealed that she had five sessions per day at the height of her divorce. Adele married ex-husband Simon Konecki back in 2018 and they share a 10-year-old son, Angelo. However, the pair separated shortly after tying the knot and confirmed their divorce the following year.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
Man Enraged After Demanding Open Marriage, Only for Wife to Get Dates
Photo byPhoto by Rana Sawalha on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are some marriages that truly can last a lifetime, with couples celebrating anniversaries of 60, 70, and even 80 years together.
Woman asked to leave church service when she brings her 2-year-old son
Mother and toddlerPhoto byJordan Whitt/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a single mom, I had to learn how to do things that normally would have involved two parents. Not everything was easy. My son had some medical issues, and I was unable to leave him in a church nursery as he had a central line in his chest, and most nursery workers became alarmed if they went to change him and they saw the central line. Due to his medical issues, he was a little slower than his healthy counterparts when it came to potty training.
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
This Is How Sam Smith’s Sequin Jumpsuit Triggered An Important Conversation About “Queerphobia” On Social Media
On Saturday, Sam Smith was one of the top-billed artists at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball, where they brought out special guest Kim Petras for a performance of their hit single “Unholy.”. Sam, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, dazzled onstage in a Valentino silver sequin jumpsuit, which they paired...
Drake Unveiled A Custom Necklace Made Up Of 42 Diamonds Representing Each Time He Thought About Proposing And It’s Sparked A Conversation About His “Indestructible Reputation”
If there’s one thing we know about Drake, it’s that he’s not one to hold back when it comes to romantic gestures. From awkwardly professing his undying love to Rihanna on stage at the VMAs in 2016 to gifting Jennifer Lopez a $100,000 necklace, for better or for worse, Drake’s attitude has always been “go big or go home.”
Los Angeles Actor Drew Droege Said He Was Reprimanded By A Restaurant Manager For Kissing Another Man During Their Dinner
Actor Drew Droege said he was reprimanded by a manager at a popular Los Angeles Mexican restaurant for kissing another man during their dinner. “It was so appalling,” Droege said. “Just to let it sink in that he was literally telling us that two men were not to kiss at the restaurant.”
