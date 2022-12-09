ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Hangs With Kids As Insider Reveals She'll 'Never Try & Stop' Kanye West From Seeing Their Tots Despite His Antics

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZjPD_0jdBqiWs00
@kimkardashian/instagram

Mama bear Kim Kardashian is continuing to put family first. The reality star has refrained from commenting on ex-husband Kanye West 's recent racist tirades, choosing to put all of her energy into bonding with their four tots , as evident by her recent social media posts.

On Thursday, December 8, the makeup mogul shared a few black and white photos depicting their two youngest children — son Psalm , 3, and daughter Chicago , 4 — on an inflatable bouncy slide with some pals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oF20j_0jdBqiWs00
@kimkardashian/instagram

The SKIMS founder captioned the pics with a black heart emoji, with fans pointing out the likeness between Kardashian and her little girl in the comments section. "Chicago is your twin 😍," declared one social media user, while another noted, "Psalm is getting big."

It's unclear if West, 45, was there, though an insider revealed Kardashian, 42, is allowing him to come around as often as he'd like despite his despicable behavior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c5522_0jdBqiWs00
mega

"Kim wants her children to have a relationship with Kanye and wants Kanye in their lives as their father. Even though he and Kim are not seeing eye to eye, Kim would never want to try and stop Kanye from seeing his kids," the source explained. "The kids really do love Kanye and have so much fun with him."

As OK! previously shared, the "Heartless" rapper didn't appear to attend the Sunday, December 4, birthday party his ex threw for their 7-year-old son Saint at SoFi Stadium, though he was at her house the next day to celebrate his eldest son's special night. (The pair are also parents to 9-year-old daughter North .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0B3R_0jdBqiWs00
mega

KIM KARDASHIAN SHARES SHE 'LET GO OF EVERYTHING' WHILE FINALIZING HER DIVORCE FROM KANYE WEST

As of late, the co-parents' relationship appears to be as strained as ever, as not only has West been ridiculed for his antisemitic rants, but he also accused the blonde beauty of cheating on him with NBA player Chris Paul . An insider quickly debunked the gossip, pointing out the father-of-four "has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill , Drake , Tristan Thompson , and countless others."

Added the source, "This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of."

Comments / 29

The No BS Yoda
5d ago

Good. He is their father and as long as he’s not an abusive father children need their fathers as much as they do their mothers.

Reply(1)
12
kelly belly747
5d ago

good mom..too many mothers are willing to sever father,children relationships over money, infidelity...

Reply
3
Related
RadarOnline

'He's Seeing Red': O.J. Simpson Fuming At Ex-Pal Kris Jenner For Not Working Her PR Magic To Restore His Rep

Bitter O.J. Simpson is fuming over being a Hollywood pariah, and the angry ex-con resents old pal Kris Jenner for not helping him regain his former A-list status, RadarOnline.com has learned."He's fed up with being avoided like the plague or outright ignored by celebrities, and he's convinced Kris could change all that by inviting him back into her inner circle," spilled a source.The reality TV momager, 67, was best friends with 75-year-old O.J.'s ex, Nicole Brown Simpson — and spies revealed she's iced out the disgraced NFL legend since her former husband, Robert Kardashian, helped acquit him of her and...
NEVADA STATE
Indy100

People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low

There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
FREDERICK, MD
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
The US Sun

Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes

TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim

Playing nice! Kim Kardashian put her differences aside with Kanye West for the sake of their children. RadarOnline.com is told The Kardashians star "invited" her ex-husband to the Hidden Hills home that the once-happy couple used to share so he could celebrate Saint's 7th birthday with the family. Meaning that Ye didn't show up unannounced as he did for Chicago's party nearly one year ago. Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kim extended the invite to her ex-husband, confirming they were under the same roof for several hours — a sign their co-parenting is headed in the right direction despite his...
Elite Daily

Kim Kardashian Turned Into “Mommy Grinch” By Daughter North West

The best holiday makeup tutorial currently on TikTok not only came early this year, but it was delivered by an MUA who’s still in elementary school. The pint-sized individual channeling some big Christmas beauty energy was none other than famous rogue TikToker North West, who turned Kim Kardashian into the Grinch with makeup. On Monday, Nov. 21, Kanye West and Kim K’s firstborn shared a truly inspired holiday beauty video on TikTok with the help (and permission) of her mom. North’s “Mommy Grinch” video featured everyone’s favorite Dr. Suess banger playing over clips of the 9-year-old giving the SKIMS founder a very green makeover. While all of her TikTok content is adorable, North showed off some serious MUA skills in this video.
The Independent

Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number

Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
People

Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem

"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family.  The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support

There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Elite Daily

Kim Kardashian's Christmas Tree For 2022 Is Such A Luxe Aesthetic

Getting into the holiday spirit is easier to do after you’ve put up your Christmas tree. For many families, the tree is the centerpiece to their holiday decor, so it’s a good idea to get it set up first thing in December. Considering Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Christmas tree was in full display on her Insta story, The Kardashians star would agree that now is the time to deck your halls with boughs of holly — or at least, white Christmas trees.
AOL Corp

Kylie Jenner Just Unveiled Her Ridiculously Large 2-Story Christmas Tree

No one does Christmas spirit like Kylie Jenner. The beauty mogul proved so by unveiling on Instagram her ridiculously tall Christmas tree, the top of which brushed the ceiling of her two-story foyer. Sharing a video of the festive transformation on Instagram, the clip captured workers as they installed the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
People

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch

Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Ready To Pop! Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Huge Baby Belly Ahead Of Due Date

Chrissy Teigen looks ready to pop! The model, 37, shared a snap to her Instagram Story on Monday, December 6, holding her bare baby bump while taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom. By the looks of her swollen belly, she and husband John Legend could be parents-of-three any day now!Teigen looked effortlessly chic in a sports bra, jean button-up shirt and her hair up in a top knot as she held her burgeoning stomach.GLOWING CHRISSY TEIGEN STEPS OUT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE ANNOUNCING SHE'S PREGNANT WITH RAINBOW BABYThe Cravings author and The Voice coach, who also share children Luna,...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

167K+
Followers
5K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy