Kim Kardashian Hangs With Kids As Insider Reveals She'll 'Never Try & Stop' Kanye West From Seeing Their Tots Despite His Antics

Mama bear Kim Kardashian is continuing to put family first. The reality star has refrained from commenting on ex-husband Kanye West 's recent racist tirades, choosing to put all of her energy into bonding with their four tots , as evident by her recent social media posts.

On Thursday, December 8, the makeup mogul shared a few black and white photos depicting their two youngest children — son Psalm , 3, and daughter Chicago , 4 — on an inflatable bouncy slide with some pals.

The SKIMS founder captioned the pics with a black heart emoji, with fans pointing out the likeness between Kardashian and her little girl in the comments section. "Chicago is your twin 😍," declared one social media user, while another noted, "Psalm is getting big."

It's unclear if West, 45, was there, though an insider revealed Kardashian, 42, is allowing him to come around as often as he'd like despite his despicable behavior.

"Kim wants her children to have a relationship with Kanye and wants Kanye in their lives as their father. Even though he and Kim are not seeing eye to eye, Kim would never want to try and stop Kanye from seeing his kids," the source explained. "The kids really do love Kanye and have so much fun with him."

As OK! previously shared, the "Heartless" rapper didn't appear to attend the Sunday, December 4, birthday party his ex threw for their 7-year-old son Saint at SoFi Stadium, though he was at her house the next day to celebrate his eldest son's special night. (The pair are also parents to 9-year-old daughter North .)

KIM KARDASHIAN SHARES SHE 'LET GO OF EVERYTHING' WHILE FINALIZING HER DIVORCE FROM KANYE WEST

As of late, the co-parents' relationship appears to be as strained as ever, as not only has West been ridiculed for his antisemitic rants, but he also accused the blonde beauty of cheating on him with NBA player Chris Paul . An insider quickly debunked the gossip, pointing out the father-of-four "has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill , Drake , Tristan Thompson , and countless others."

Added the source, "This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of."