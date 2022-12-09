Read full article on original website
WJLA
16-year-old charged with shooting at Suitland High School last week turns himself in
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student who was charged in the schoolyard shooting at Suitland High School last week has turned himself in to the police. The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault, gun offenses, and additional charges, according to Prince George's County Police, He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
fox5dc.com
Police searching for missing 15-year-old who may be with twin infant sons
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who may be with her twin infant boys, and officials are asking for the community's help to find them. Yaquelin Suleyma Hernandez Ramirez was last seen on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 10 at...
WJLA
Six years after Allyssa Banks, 18, was murdered in Largo, jury finds defendant not guilty
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A not-guilty verdict in a Prince George’s County murder trial Tuesday afternoon left the victim’s mother and the county state’s attorney in tears, even as the defendant’s family celebrated a victory. It’s a case 7News has been following for...
WJLA
Man shot, killed in road rage incident at gas station parking lot in Southeast DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot and killed after a road rage incident at a gas station parking lot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The shooting took place around 2:47 p.m. in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast, MPD said.
WJLA
Closing arguments underway for trial of 2 DC officers charged in murder of Karon Hylton
WASHINGTON (7News) — Closing arguments are underway at D.C.'s U.S. District Court, in which two suspended Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers are charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice. The unprecedented trial stems from an October 2020 incident in which MPD officers, Terrance Sutton and Andrew Zabavsky,...
Hair Designer, Mother Of Three Remembered By Community After Being Gunned Down In Waldorf Home
The community is rallying around a Maryland mother's family after she was found shot and killed, possibly by her husband, who has been identified as a leading suspect, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Shawnda Wood, a 32-year-old mother of three was found shot to death in her...
25-year-old killed in crash near Dulles Airport
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 on the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue.
WJLA
4 inmates hospitalized after incident at Prince George's Co. Department of Corrections
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Four inmates at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections were taken to the hospital Monday evening following an incident at the facility, according to authorities. Police say there was an incident around 6:20 p.m. that resulted in the hospitalization of four...
Bay Net
Virginia Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In St. Mary’s
SCOTLAND, Md. – On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia, approached the victim from behind, and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head and back.
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
WJLA
Suspect in deadly Md. Shell gas station shooting makes first court appearance Monday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Torrey Moore, the suspect in the deadly shooting at a Shell gas station earlier this month, made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The 31-year-old's court appearance was for a bond hearing. However, in court, pretrial services recommend further evaluation of Moore regarding his...
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 36-Year-Old Woman
Update: Kaiti Brooke Jones has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 36-year-old woman from Damascus. Kaiti Brooke Jones was last seen on Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 10:02 a.m., in the area of Shelldrake Circle.
Sheriff IDs 25-Year-Old Dodge Charger Driver Killed Crashing Into Parked Cars In Loudoun County
A 25-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash in Northern Virginia after losing control of his Dodge Charger and crashing into parked cars, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Sterling resident Jason A. Recinos-Funes died in a Virginia hospital after crashing his Charger in the 500 block...
Punk'd Or Scared? Walgreens Thief Bails Out Of 'Joke' Robbery
Police are on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly pranked a store by attempting a robbery at a Crofton Walgreens, authorities say. The suspect entered the store in the 2633 block of Brandermill Boulevard around 8:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 while wearing a ski mask, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Cash Reward Offered After Triple Stabbing In Langley Park Parking Lot
Police have released photos of a suspect in connection to a triple stabbing that occurred in a Langley Park parking lot over the weekend in an attempt to identify them, authorities say. The suspect allegedly stabbed three victims in a parking lot located in the 1400 block of University Boulevard...
Police: Man threatened to burn down bar, returned with BB gun after not served in Glen Burnie
BALTIMORE - A 62-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to burn down a Glen Burnie bar because he was refused service Friday evening.Curtiss Franklin Nance, from Linthicum Heights, returned to the bar with a rifle, which turned out to be a BB gun.Officers responded to Parsley's Pub after the man entered the bar and was refused to be served.The man then allegedly said, "we will see if any of you get out of here alive." An employee escorted him out, and in the parking lot, police said he threatened to burn down the establishment. According to reports, he left and returned with a BB gun that, at first, appeared to have looked like a rifle.
Leesburg Police looking for Costco fraud suspect
According to the Leesburg Police Department, the person pictured tried to pick up a fake prescription from the Costco, located at 1330 Edward Ferry Road NE, on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Police: Masked man announces Walgreens robbery, then says he was joking
Anne Arundel County Police say the suspect walked in and forced the cashier to open the register, before claiming to be joking and leaving.
'We'll See If Any Of You Get Out Of Here Alive', Elderly Man Threatens Glen Burnie Bar
A Linthicum Heights man who was behaving erratically at a restaurant was arrested over the weekend, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, Curtiss Franklin Nance, 62, was arrested after an assault was reported at Parsley's Pub on Olen Drive in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County police.
WJLA
'A gentle soul': Man who knew slain Shell gas station clerk speaks out
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As detectives continue investigating the shooting death of a gas station convenience store clerk, those who knew the victim said his death is a gut-wrenching loss for the community. Montgomery County Police officials said Torrey Moore, 31, got into a confrontation before pulling out...
