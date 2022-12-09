ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

16-year-old charged with shooting at Suitland High School last week turns himself in

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student who was charged in the schoolyard shooting at Suitland High School last week has turned himself in to the police. The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault, gun offenses, and additional charges, according to Prince George's County Police, He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

4 inmates hospitalized after incident at Prince George's Co. Department of Corrections

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Four inmates at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections were taken to the hospital Monday evening following an incident at the facility, according to authorities. Police say there was an incident around 6:20 p.m. that resulted in the hospitalization of four...
Bay Net

Virginia Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In St. Mary’s

SCOTLAND, Md. – On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia, approached the victim from behind, and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head and back.
SCOTLAND, MD
mocoshow.com

(Located) Detectives Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 36-Year-Old Woman

Update: Kaiti Brooke Jones has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 36-year-old woman from Damascus. Kaiti Brooke Jones was last seen on Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 10:02 a.m., in the area of Shelldrake Circle.
DAMASCUS, MD
Daily Voice

Punk'd Or Scared? Walgreens Thief Bails Out Of 'Joke' Robbery

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly pranked a store by attempting a robbery at a Crofton Walgreens, authorities say. The suspect entered the store in the 2633 block of Brandermill Boulevard around 8:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 while wearing a ski mask, according to Anne Arundel County police.
CROFTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Man threatened to burn down bar, returned with BB gun after not served in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE - A 62-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to burn down a Glen Burnie bar because he was refused service Friday evening.Curtiss Franklin Nance, from Linthicum Heights, returned to the bar with a rifle, which turned out to be a BB gun.Officers responded to Parsley's Pub after the man entered the bar and was refused to be served.The man then allegedly said, "we will see if any of you get out of here alive." An employee escorted him out, and in the parking lot, police said he threatened to burn down the establishment. According to reports, he left and returned with a BB gun that, at first, appeared to have looked like a rifle.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy