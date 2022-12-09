ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

Police release video of armed robbery at S Austin gas station

The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a south Austin gas station Sunday. The incident happened at 1:20 p.m. at the Murphy USA, located at 710 East Ben White Boulevard. Police released a video of the robbery...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police looking for suspects in southeast Austin 'jugging' case

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for three men who followed and robbed a victim in southeast Austin. Two men attacked a customer at a gas station at 1719 East William Cannon Drive on Saturday. Investigators believe the suspects watched the victim withdraw cash from a bank earlier that...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police looking for suspect in armed robbery in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint in South Austin. Investigators say the suspect walked into the Murphy gas station, located at 710 E Ben White Blvd, on Sunday, Dec. 11 around 1:20 p.m. He threatened the employees with a...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man arrested after trying to get into E 6th Street bar with two guns

The Austin Police Department arrested a man last week after he tried to get into a bar on East 6th Street with two guns. According to court documents, a Mooseknuckle Pub employee approached an officer around 1:14 a.m. on Friday. They said a man passed a gun to the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Donte Banks, and entered the bar.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police searching for man suspected of robbing Home Depot in S Austin

The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man suspected of robbing a Home Depot in south Austin last month. The incident happened around 5:41 p.m. on Nov. 19 at 3600 S I-35 Frontage Rd. A staff member recognized the suspect as a frequent shoplifter...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Collision on Ben White Boulevard leads to one person in critical condition

AUSTIN, Texas — A collision early Wednesday morning on Ben White Boulevard put one person in critical condition. At 2:03 a.m. on Dec. 14, one person was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of James Casey Street and Ben White Boulevard. Both medics from the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and firefighters from the Austin Fire Department were called out to the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
wimberleyview.com

'Armed and dangerous' man escapes law enforcement at Hays County line

The Hays-Blanco County line was abuzz with law enforcement officials earlier this week, as law enforcement officers from multiple local and regional jurisdictions were called to assist with a reported armed home invasion robbery. The incident took place in the late afternoon of Monday, Dec. 12, in Blanco County off...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed Buchanan Dam man

Buchanan Dam resident Patrick Morin, 61, was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 10 on U.S. 183 near Goldthwaite. The Texas Highway Patrol arrested a suspect, 38-year-old Goldthwaite resident Kerry Coates Kavanaugh, on Dec. 11 and charged him with failing to stop and render aid. Kavanaugh is currently being held...
BUCHANAN DAM, TX
CBS Austin

Two semi-trailer trucks crash in Georgetown, lanes closed on SH 130

The Georgetown Police Department is working a crash between two semi-trailer trucks on State Highway 130. The crash happened Wednesday morning. Several lanes were closed but have since reopened. ALSO | Man critically injured in S Austin hit-and-run No injuries were reported, but police said traffic is beginning to build...
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police release surveillance video of IBC bank robbery from November

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has released the surveillance video of a bank robbery that occurred at an east Austin bank in November in hopes of seeking the community's help in identifying the suspect. CBS Austin reported on the bank robbery which happened on Monday, November 28...
AUSTIN, TX

