CBS Austin
DPS searching for suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run in SE Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the community’s help to identify the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in southeast Travis County last week. On Dec. 6, a citizen passing by found the body of a pedestrian on FM 973 near...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for 3 suspects involved in jugging robbery at South Austin gas station
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for three suspects who violently robbed a man at a South Austin gas station. Police said this incident was known as a "jugging" robbery. Police said on Dec. 12, around 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a robbery...
CBS Austin
Police release video of armed robbery at S Austin gas station
The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a south Austin gas station Sunday. The incident happened at 1:20 p.m. at the Murphy USA, located at 710 East Ben White Boulevard. Police released a video of the robbery...
APD: Driver flees after hitting man in south Austin
Austin Police said a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in south Austin.
Police looking for suspects in southeast Austin 'jugging' case
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for three men who followed and robbed a victim in southeast Austin. Two men attacked a customer at a gas station at 1719 East William Cannon Drive on Saturday. Investigators believe the suspects watched the victim withdraw cash from a bank earlier that...
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS searching for answers after body found in ditch in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public's help on any information on a deadly hit-and-run crash. On Dec. 6, around 9:45-11 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash at FM 973 near Tesla Road. The body was...
fox7austin.com
Austin police looking for suspect in armed robbery in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint in South Austin. Investigators say the suspect walked into the Murphy gas station, located at 710 E Ben White Blvd, on Sunday, Dec. 11 around 1:20 p.m. He threatened the employees with a...
CBS Austin
Man arrested after trying to get into E 6th Street bar with two guns
The Austin Police Department arrested a man last week after he tried to get into a bar on East 6th Street with two guns. According to court documents, a Mooseknuckle Pub employee approached an officer around 1:14 a.m. on Friday. They said a man passed a gun to the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Donte Banks, and entered the bar.
CBS Austin
Police searching for man suspected of robbing Home Depot in S Austin
The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man suspected of robbing a Home Depot in south Austin last month. The incident happened around 5:41 p.m. on Nov. 19 at 3600 S I-35 Frontage Rd. A staff member recognized the suspect as a frequent shoplifter...
DPS looking for suspect of fatal hit-and-run near Tesla Gigafactory
DPS said on Dec. 6, between 9:45 p.m. and 11 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a fatal hit-and-run on Farm to Market Road 973 near Tesla Road after a passerby saw the victim's body and alerted law enforcement.
Collision on Ben White Boulevard leads to one person in critical condition
AUSTIN, Texas — A collision early Wednesday morning on Ben White Boulevard put one person in critical condition. At 2:03 a.m. on Dec. 14, one person was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of James Casey Street and Ben White Boulevard. Both medics from the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and firefighters from the Austin Fire Department were called out to the scene.
fox7austin.com
Man charged in connection with death of Justin Haden booked in Travis County Jail
AUSTIN, Texas - The man charged in connection with the death of Justin Haden is now back in Austin. Jail records show that Gavin Roberts was booked in the Travis County Jail last night on two charges including tampering with human remains. Haden, 34, was last seen alive at his...
APD searching for suspect in east Austin bank robbery
Austin Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in east Austin in late November.
wimberleyview.com
'Armed and dangerous' man escapes law enforcement at Hays County line
The Hays-Blanco County line was abuzz with law enforcement officials earlier this week, as law enforcement officers from multiple local and regional jurisdictions were called to assist with a reported armed home invasion robbery. The incident took place in the late afternoon of Monday, Dec. 12, in Blanco County off...
CBS Austin
Man arrested after shooting at Blanco County deputies was also wanted for murder
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — Authorities say a man who was arrested early Tuesday morning for aggravated assault and shooting at Blanco County deputies was also wanted for capital murder. Blanco County Emergency Management says deputies responded to an aggravated assault late Monday night at a residence in the 6700...
Man hit 2 people with vehicle, charged with capital murder, Blanco County says
Blanco County law enforcement responded Monday to a report of an aggravated assault in the 6700 Block of Middle Creek Road.
dailytrib.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed Buchanan Dam man
Buchanan Dam resident Patrick Morin, 61, was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 10 on U.S. 183 near Goldthwaite. The Texas Highway Patrol arrested a suspect, 38-year-old Goldthwaite resident Kerry Coates Kavanaugh, on Dec. 11 and charged him with failing to stop and render aid. Kavanaugh is currently being held...
Police investigating homicide in North Austin Monday morning
Austin Police are investigating a homicide on the city’s north side early Monday morning - the 68th homicide of the year, according to investigators.
CBS Austin
Two semi-trailer trucks crash in Georgetown, lanes closed on SH 130
The Georgetown Police Department is working a crash between two semi-trailer trucks on State Highway 130. The crash happened Wednesday morning. Several lanes were closed but have since reopened. ALSO | Man critically injured in S Austin hit-and-run No injuries were reported, but police said traffic is beginning to build...
CBS Austin
Austin Police release surveillance video of IBC bank robbery from November
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has released the surveillance video of a bank robbery that occurred at an east Austin bank in November in hopes of seeking the community's help in identifying the suspect. CBS Austin reported on the bank robbery which happened on Monday, November 28...
