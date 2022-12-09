The Austin Police Department arrested a man last week after he tried to get into a bar on East 6th Street with two guns. According to court documents, a Mooseknuckle Pub employee approached an officer around 1:14 a.m. on Friday. They said a man passed a gun to the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Donte Banks, and entered the bar.

