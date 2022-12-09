ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

DBusiness Daily Update: LIFT Plans to Expand Innovation Institute Operations to Puerto Rico, “Detroit: City of Churches” Premieres on DPTV on Dec. 12, and More

By Tim Keenan, R.J. King
dbusiness.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dbusiness.com

Gala Hispana Navideña 2022

The Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit business organization in New Baltimore, hosted its 33rd annual Gala Hispana Navideña on Friday, Dec. 2, at MGM Grand Detroit. The event celebrated Hispanic business and recognized those who support economic development in the community. Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception, prominent guest speakers, awards, and a seated dinner. The event was sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Stellantis, Aztec Manufacturing Corp., BAE Industries Inc., Bay Corrugated Container, Ideal Group, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy