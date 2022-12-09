DBusiness Daily Update: LIFT Plans to Expand Innovation Institute Operations to Puerto Rico, “Detroit: City of Churches” Premieres on DPTV on Dec. 12, and More

The Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit business organization in New Baltimore, hosted its 33rd annual Gala Hispana Navideña on Friday, Dec. 2, at MGM Grand Detroit. The event celebrated Hispanic business and recognized those who support economic development in the community. Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception, prominent guest speakers, awards, and a seated dinner. The event was sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Stellantis, Aztec Manufacturing Corp., BAE Industries Inc., Bay Corrugated Container, Ideal Group, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.

NEW BALTIMORE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO